LIVE UPDATES: Atlantic County announces 24 more COVID-19 cases Sunday

On Sunday, the Atlantic County Division of Public Health said 24 additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total number of residents who have tested positive for the disease to 127.  

Earlier this week, a man from Egg Harbor Township with underlying health conditions, became the first COVID-19 related death in the county. No additional deaths in the county have been reported.

Statewide, there have been 37,505 positive cases of COVID-19, resulting in 917 related deaths, according to health department data. More than 44,600 people have tested negative in New Jersey.

Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson encouraged residents to follow guidelines issued by public health officials.

"We need everyone to do their part by staying home as much as possible and being vigilant about practicing social distancing," he said in statement issued Sunday. "This is not a drill; COVID-19 is here and according to the Centers for Disease Control we are now in the acceleration phase of the pandemic with nearly 240,000 cases throughout all 50 states and 5,443 lives lost."

SECOND DEATH IN CAPE MAY COUNTY

A 72-year-old became Cape May County’s first death linked to COVID-19, county officials said Saturday. The Upper Township woman had underlying health conditions, according to a news release from the county.

A second COVID-19 related death in Cape May County was reported Sunday by state officials.

“I would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones during this time of loss,” said county Freeholder Director Gerald M. Thornton. “As COVID-19 continues to spread in Cape May County, we must all do that we can to keep each other safe.”

There have been a total of 77 positive cases of the new coronavirus in the county, with 15 recovered.

“My heart is with the family, friends and neighbors who are grieving,” said Freeholder Jeff Pierson, of Upper Township. “This loss is deeply felt by our entire community. Now more than ever, each of us must do our part to prevent the spread of this virus, especially to our most vulnerable residents.”

MANAHAWKIN SHOPRITE EMPLOYEE TESTS POSITIVE

According to a report Sunday by NJ.com, employees in at least 24 ShopRite supermarkets — including the Manahawkin store — across the state have been sickened by the new coronavirus. The grocery-store chain said that in all cases the ill employees are no longer working and all workspaces have been deep cleaned. ShopRite employees who have been in close contact with the ill workers have been advised to self-quarantine for two weeks.

SHORT-TERM RENTAL BAN TAKES EFFECT SUNDAY NIGHT

New powers for New Jersey's local and county governments to restrict short-term rentals are taking effect Sunday night, part of the effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The state's emergency management director, state police Col. Patrick Callahan, issued an administrative order aimed at hotels, motels, guest houses and private residences.

The additional local authority does not extend to people housed under a state-led shelter effort, to those in temporary residence under emergency or other housing assistance, or to health care workers staying somewhere on a temporary basis.

Gov. Phil Murphy said shore communities have reported people trying to temporarily relocate there from areas hard-hit by the coronavirus spread, but those communities can lack the health care infrastructure that a surge in patients would require.

Murphy urged state residents to remain in their primary residences during the COVID-19 crisis.

NEW CASES SUNDAY

There were nearly 3,500 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey over the prior day, pushing the total past of 37,500, Murphy announced Sunday. The governor said 71 people died, bringing the state's death toll to 917, which Murphy tweeted were “917 reasons to stay home and do your part” to slow the spread of infection.

MORE VENTILATORS COMING

The state secured 500 more ventilators after “multiple conversations” with the White House, Murphy wrote Sunday on Twitter.

The Democratic governor said the machines are New Jersey's biggest pressing need, and he vowed he would not “stop fighting to get us the equipment we need to save every life.”

THE SHOW MUST NOT GO ON

A performance by a Pink Floyd cover band that drew about 30 adults to the front yard of a home on Saturday night will likely result in charges, police in Rumson said.

Lt. Christopher York of the coastal borough's police department said Sunday in a Facebook post that the agency will announce when anyone gets served with a criminal complaint.

Police said the group of people in their 40s and 50s, including some who brought lawn chairs, were watching two guitar players with mics and amps stream the performance on Facebook Live.

Attendees responded to police ordering them to leave by cursing and referring to Nazis, officials said. Police put a halt to the music in the middle of “Wish You Were Here.”

FROM SATURDAY

During his daily briefing Saturday, Gov. Phil Murphy highlighted Cape May as one of the counties where the number of cases is doubling at a faster rate; Salem County was another.

“The folks there need to get out ahead of this as fast as they can,” Murphy said.

State officials also announced that a second Cumberland County resident has died from COVID-19.

According to the county’s website, the deceased is a Vineland man in his 90s.

County officials on March 25 announced that a Bridgeton resident was the county’s first death linked to the new coronavirus. The age and gender of that person were unavailable.

That patient was hospitalized outside Cumberland County and was tested but died before the results were received, county Health Officer Megan Sheppard said when the fatality was announced.

As of Saturday, Cumberland County has reported 51 cases and two deaths.

Atlantic County added 28 positive cases Saturday for a new total of 103, with one death and 11 recovered. The new cases included 12 men and 16 women ages 19 to 77.

Statewide, the number of positive cases of COVID-19 has increased by 4,331, bringing the total to 34,124, officials said Saturday. There have been 200 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 846.

“Let me put this in a proper, yet very sobering, context. We have now lost nearly 100 more of our fellow New Jerseyans to COVID-19 than we did on the Sept. 11 attacks,” Gov. Phil Murphy said during his daily briefing with other state officials. “Please let that sink in for a moment. This pandemic is writing one of the greatest tragedies in our state’s history, and just as we have committed to never forgetting those lost on 9/11, we must commit to never forgetting those we are losing to this pandemic.”

Murphy paused for a moment of silence.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said the state was sending out a crisis alert calling for more volunteers. She said nine hospitals were diverting patients partially or completely Friday night because of staffing issues and critical care bed capacity.

State Police Superintendent Col. Patrick Callahan is signing an administrative order giving municipalities or counties the ability to prohibit all rentals to transient guests or seasonal tenants during the pandemic, including hotels and motels, Murphy said.

“We have heard too many stories, especially from our shore communities, of people trying to relocate for the time being into their towns from impacted areas,” he said. “This is not how social distancing works. No one should be leaving their primary residences, and especially for the shore communities that do not have the infrastructure, especially the health and first responder infrastructure, in place, particularly off season, to accommodate an influx of residents.”

Murphy said social distancing and his mandate that shuttered schools and businesses still applies for the upcoming religious holidays, including Easter, Passover and Ramadan.

“I know that staying apart is really hard,” he said. “Whether it be for a funeral or a religious rite that we long to attend, but right now we have no choice. It is what we need to do. It is what we must do.”

Unless there’s a meaningful development, there will be no live briefing Sunday, but updated numbers will be sent out via a news release, Murphy said. The next live briefing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday.

Other developments:

‘KNUCKLEHEAD’

Authorities said one person was cited for arranging a youth basketball game with six juveniles in violation of the governor’s executive order to stay at home. Another, taken to the Monmouth County jail in a domestic violence case, was accused of spitting on officers processing him, saying he had the coronavirus — alleged behavior the governor said warranted induction to the “knucklehead hall of shame.”

ATLANTIC COUNTY BUSINESS HELP

Atlantic County officials Saturday morning said they are preparing to help local businesses impacted by closings related to COVID-19.

“This is a serious situation,” County Executive Dennis Levinson said. “And one for which there is no easy solution. Some businesses are not expected to reopen, and many that do will require some degree of assistance. We want to help them get the information and assistance they need to recover as quickly as possible.”

The county is working with the Atlantic County Economic Alliance, a nonprofit that deals with regional economic development. The alliance has established an internal work group that is coordinating with local governments, business organizations and chambers of commerce to assist in economic recovery efforts, Levinson said in a statement.

“The impact on businesses, regardless of size, will be significant and the resources that will be needed to get back on track will exceed what can be provided by local governments alone or any one public agency,” Levinson said. “An effective response will require a cooperative and coordinated effort by all state, local and federal governments, as well as chambers and business associations. Any organization that has resources they can direct to the recovery has a role to play. This is clearly an instance of where we are stronger together than separately.”

“The ACEA is stepping up to help as best we can during this difficult time,” said Lauren Moore, executive director of the ACEA. “We have been in touch with New Jersey Economic Development Authority as well as our state and federal representatives. We have reached out to all local chambers and business organizations. We have found everyone’s willingness to work cooperatively extremely helpful and positive.”

For more information, visit aceanj.com.

CAMPGROUNDS CLOSED

Some campgrounds in Cape May County have remained open after Gov. Phil Murphy’s COVID-19 mandate closed them, county officials said.

Certain campgrounds have stayed open, with owners telling officials they are providing lodging to medical personnel at the direction of the county Health Department, but there has not been a need for it, officials said in a news release from Lower Township police.

“We need all businesses to listen to the orders by the governor,” said Cape May County Health Officer Kevin Thomas. “While we appreciate any business that wants to help during this time, it must be done prudently and with the proper approvals.”

“We are all trying to do our best to ensure we follow the governor’s directive as he is the voice for the entire state,” said Freeholder Jeffrey Pierson. “The County had already suggested a delayed opening for campgrounds in the county before the governor ordered them closed throughout the whole state. We continue to have dialogue with the governor as needs arise and our circumstances change.”

SHIP BOTTOM SHUTS BEACHES

Borough officials in Ship Bottom, Ocean County, have closed their parks and beaches, The SandPaper has reported.

Several other South Jersey municipalities have also closed their beaches and Boardwalks, including Ocean City, Cape May County, and Ventnor, Atlantic County.

WILDWOOD LIFELINK

Wildwood police on Friday reminded residents of their LifeLink program, aimed at helping elderly or disabled members of the community during the pandemic.

The program uses a daily call from the participant to confirm they are well each morning, according to a news release from police. The short call can even identify concerns before they become serious matters.

Participants give the department a time they would like to call each day, and if the communications officers don’t hear from them within a reasonable amount of time, they call the participant to make sure they’re OK, according to the release. And if they cannot be reached, an officer is dispatched to the residence.

To sign up for this free service, call the department at 609-522-0222.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

