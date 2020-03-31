You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
top story

LIVE UPDATES: Atlantic County announces additional COVID-19 case, total rises to 31

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Virus Outbreak-Connecticut
Jessica Hill

Atlantic County officials on Tuesday announced an additional positive case of COVID-19.

No further details were available, county spokeswoman Linda Gilmore said.

The county has now seen a total of 31 cases. 

Five patients who had been confirmed positive are now cleared as recovered, Gilmore said.

Cape May city officials on Monday night ordered that all beaches and the city promenade would be closed in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

So far, there have been 31 cases identified in Atlantic County, 12 in Cumberland and 19 in Cape May. Of the cases that have been identified in Cape May, five have recovered, according to a news release from county officials, leaving 14 active.

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. said Monday night that there are 7 city residents have tested positive. 

State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Tuesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health

Appearing for the briefing will be Gov. Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan, Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Catherine McCabe and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.

It will be livestreamed here.

During Monday’s briefing, Murphy announced that there are 16,636 cases of the new coronavirus across the state and there have been 198 deaths attributed to the disease.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News