top story

LIVE UPDATES: Atlantic County executive, freeholder urge governor to reopen businesses

2020 Atlantic County budget message

Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson, left, delivers his 2020 budget message at Tuesday’s meeting of the Atlantic County Board of Chosen Freeholders. At right is Freeholder Chairman Frank Formica.

Two Atlantic County officials are urging Gov. Phil Murphy to reopen all businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic

It’s the second letter from county Executive Dennis Levinson and Freeholder Chairman Frank D. Formica to the governor focusing on small businesses which remain shuttered as non-essential. The last letter was sent before the Memorial Day holiday.

“But as of today, nearly one week after the holiday weekend, most of those ‘non-essential’ businesses remain closed with the exception of some that are permitted to provide curbside service,” according to the Thursday letter. “Those still closed include a great number of small ‘mom and pop’ stores that depend upon the busy summer tourism season to carry them through the year.”

The officials said that are asked by these business owners when they can reopen, and their only response is “the governor won’t permit it” while big box retailers like Walmart and Sam’s Club remain open.

“It would be helpful if we had an explanation to provide them or the science and data behind your decision to keep them closed or operating at a limited capacity,” according to the letter. “We strongly believe the small businesses can be just as responsible, if not more so, than their larger, national competitors. It is far easier for them to enforce social distancing, face masks, and hygiene and sanitation protocols by virtue of the smaller numbers of customers and employees.”

State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Friday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

Appearing for the briefing will be Governor Phil Murphy, Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan and Department of Children and Families Commissioner Christine Norbut Beyer.

It will be livestreamed here.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 2,181 cases with 156 deaths with 834 recovered. Cape May County has reported 616 cases with 27 deaths and 277 deemed off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 1,969 cases and 66 deaths.

Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness or death.

