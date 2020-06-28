LIVE UPDATES: Atlantic County has 30 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

Atlantic County health officials announced Sunday six additional deaths related to COVID-19 and 30 new positive cases as confirmed over the last two days.
The fatalities included two men, a 69-year-old from Atlantic City and a 96-year-old from Northfield, and four women, a 91-year-old from Buena Borough, a 61-year-old from Galloway Township, a 65-year-old from Northfield and an 89-year-old from Pleasantville, said Linda Gilmore, Atlantic County's public information officer.
All had underlying health conditions, and three of the six were residents of long-term care facilities, Gilmore said.
The new positives were found among 18 males, ages 15-66 and 12 females, ages 6-69 with locations as follows: one from Absecon, two from Atlantic City, one from Brigantine, five from Egg Harbor Township, two from Galloway Township, two from Hamilton Township, eight from Hammonton, one from Margate, two from Mullica Township, five from Pleasantville and one from Somers Point, Gilmore said.
To date, 2,915 Atlantic County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, Gilmore said.
Twenty-three additional residents have been cleared as recovered for a countywide total of 1,466, Gilmore said.
The disease has claimed the lives of 203 residents, Gilmore said.
Atlantic County will continue to provide COVID-19 testing by appointment for symptomatic county residents with a doctor’s prescription on Tuesday in Northfield behind the county’s public works yard at Route 9, also known as New Road, and Dolphin Avenue, Gilmore said.
Appointments are available from 9 to 11 a.m. and can be made online at www.aclink.org, Gilmore said.
Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health
