LIVE UPDATES: Atlantic County officials prepare to help local businesses impacted by COVID-19

Atlantic County officials Saturday morning said that they are preparing to help local businesses impacted by closures related to COVID-19.

“This is a serious situation,” County Executive Dennis Levinson said. “And one for which there is no easy solution. Some businesses are not expected to reopen and many that do will require some degree of assistance. We want to help them get the information and assistance they need to recover as quickly as possible.”

The county is working with the Atlantic County Economic Alliance, a nonprofit that deals with regional economic development, that has established an internal work group that is coordinating with local governments, business organizations and chambers of commerce to assist in economic recovery efforts, Levinson said in a statement.

“The impact on businesses, regardless of size, will be significant and the resources that will be needed to get back on track will exceed what can be provided by local governments alone or any one public agency,” Levinson said. “An effective response will require a cooperative and coordinated effort by all state, local and federal governments, as well as chambers and business associations. Any organization that has resources they can direct to the recovery has a role to play. This is clearly an instance of where we are stronger together than separately.”

“The ACEA is stepping up to help as best we can during this difficult time,” Lauren Moore, executive director of the ACEA, said. “We have been in touch with New Jersey Economic Development Authority as well as our state and federal representatives. We have reached out to all local chambers and business organizations. We have found everyone’s willingness to work cooperatively extremely helpful and positive.”

For more information, visit www.aceanj.com.

—

Some campgrounds in Cape May County have remained open after Gov. Phil Murphy’s COVID-19 mandated closed them, county officials said Saturday.

Certain campgrounds have stayed open, with owners telling officials that they are providing lodging to medical personnel at the direction of the county Health Department, but there has not been a need for it, officials said in a news release from Lower Township police.

“We need all businesses to listen to the orders by the Governor,” said Cape May County Health Officer Kevin Thomas. “While we appreciate any business that wants to help during this time, it must be done prudentially and with the proper approvals.”

“We are all trying to do our best to ensure we follow the Governor’s directive as he is the voice for the entire State,” said Freeholder Jeffrey Pierson. “The County had already suggested a delayed opening for campgrounds in the County before the Governor ordered them closed throughout the whole State. We continue to have dialogue with the Governor as needs arise and our circumstances change.”

—

Borough officials in Ship Bottom, Ocean County, have closed their parks and beaches, The SandPaper has reported.

Several other South Jersey municipalities have also closed their beaches and Boardwalks, including Ocean City, Cape May County, and Ventnor, Atlantic County.

—

Wildwood Police on Friday reminded residents of their LifeLink program, aimed to help elderly or disabled members of the community during the pandemic.

The program uses a daily call from the participant to confirm they are well each morning, according to a news release from police. The short call can even identify concerns before they become serious matters.

Participants give the department a time they would like to call each day, and if the communications officers don’t hear from them within a reasonable amount of time, they call the participant to make sure they’re ok, according to the release. And, if they cannot be reached, an officer is dispatched to the residence.

To sign up for this free service, call the department at 609-522-0222.

—

State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Saturday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

Appearing for the briefing will be Governor Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan and Department of Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo.

It will be livestreamed here.

So far, Atlantic County has 75 positive cases of the new coronavirus, with one death and 11 recovered. Cumberland County has reported 31 cases and one death, and Cape May County has reported 53 cases with 13 recovered.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

During his briefing Friday, Murphy announced that the number of positive cases has increased by 4,372, bringing the total number of cases to 29,895 across the state. There have been 113 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 646.

