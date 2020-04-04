LIVE UPDATES: Atlantic County officials prepare to help local businesses impacted by COVID-19

Atlantic County officials Saturday morning said that they are preparing to help local businesses impacted by closures related to COVID-19.
“This is a serious situation,” County Executive Dennis Levinson said. “And one for which there is no easy solution. Some businesses are not expected to reopen and many that do will require some degree of assistance. We want to help them get the information and assistance they need to recover as quickly as possible.”
The county is working with the Atlantic County Economic Alliance, a nonprofit that deals with regional economic development, that has established an internal work group that is coordinating with local governments, business organizations and chambers of commerce to assist in economic recovery efforts, Levinson said in a statement.
“The impact on businesses, regardless of size, will be significant and the resources that will be needed to get back on track will exceed what can be provided by local governments alone or any one public agency,” Levinson said. “An effective response will require a cooperative and coordinated effort by all state, local and federal governments, as well as chambers and business associations. Any organization that has resources they can direct to the recovery has a role to play. This is clearly an instance of where we are stronger together than separately.”
“The ACEA is stepping up to help as best we can during this difficult time,” Lauren Moore, executive director of the ACEA, said. “We have been in touch with New Jersey Economic Development Authority as well as our state and federal representatives. We have reached out to all local chambers and business organizations. We have found everyone’s willingness to work cooperatively extremely helpful and positive.”
For more information, visit www.aceanj.com.
Some campgrounds in Cape May County have remained open after Gov. Phil Murphy’s COVID-19 mandated closed them, county officials said Saturday.
Certain campgrounds have stayed open, with owners telling officials that they are providing lodging to medical personnel at the direction of the county Health Department, but there has not been a need for it, officials said in a news release from Lower Township police.
“We need all businesses to listen to the orders by the Governor,” said Cape May County Health Officer Kevin Thomas. “While we appreciate any business that wants to help during this time, it must be done prudentially and with the proper approvals.”
“We are all trying to do our best to ensure we follow the Governor’s directive as he is the voice for the entire State,” said Freeholder Jeffrey Pierson. “The County had already suggested a delayed opening for campgrounds in the County before the Governor ordered them closed throughout the whole State. We continue to have dialogue with the Governor as needs arise and our circumstances change.”
Borough officials in Ship Bottom, Ocean County, have closed their parks and beaches, The SandPaper has reported.
Several other South Jersey municipalities have also closed their beaches and Boardwalks, including Ocean City, Cape May County, and Ventnor, Atlantic County.
Wildwood Police on Friday reminded residents of their LifeLink program, aimed to help elderly or disabled members of the community during the pandemic.
The program uses a daily call from the participant to confirm they are well each morning, according to a news release from police. The short call can even identify concerns before they become serious matters.
Participants give the department a time they would like to call each day, and if the communications officers don’t hear from them within a reasonable amount of time, they call the participant to make sure they’re ok, according to the release. And, if they cannot be reached, an officer is dispatched to the residence.
To sign up for this free service, call the department at 609-522-0222.
State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Saturday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
Appearing for the briefing will be Governor Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan and Department of Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo.
So far, Atlantic County has 75 positive cases of the new coronavirus, with one death and 11 recovered. Cumberland County has reported 31 cases and one death, and Cape May County has reported 53 cases with 13 recovered.
Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
During his briefing Friday, Murphy announced that the number of positive cases has increased by 4,372, bringing the total number of cases to 29,895 across the state. There have been 113 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 646.
Businesses, schools, organizations support South Jersey first responders during COVID-19
Avalons Lions Charity Foundation donates $6K to Cape Assist
The Avalons Lions Charity Foundation donated $6,000 to Cape Assist to fund community programs during the pandemic.
The nonprofit provides programs and services to those struggling with substance abuse.
“We are so appreciative of this gift,” said Executive Director Katie Faldetta. “It’s tough to approach businesses and the community for donations during a time when so many people are struggling, but with organizations out there like the Avalon Lions Club, we can continue our work with this population that’s extremely vulnerable, especially now.”
Margate Homeowners Association raises over $3,600 for Shore Memorial
The Margate Homeowners Association raised more than $3,600 for personal protective equipment at Shore Medical Center.
It took less than 24 hours for MHA membership to raise the funds through a campaign launched on its website. The organization matched donations dollar-for-dollar on the first $1,000.
“Shore Memorial Hospital had asked the community for donations of PPE in preparation for an influx of COVID-19 patients," said MHA President Jay Weintraub. "We knew we wanted to help."
MHA membership is actively putting the contributions to work, sourcing disposable gloves, bouffant caps and sanitation gowns.
“Our team is going out to medical supply houses and online retailers to buy these products as fast as we can get them,” Weintraub explained.
The online fundraiser will remain active if people still want to contribute. Anyone can donate by going to MargateHomeowners.com.
In addition to this fundraiser, MHA has delivered food trays to Margate police and firefighters as a show of appreciation for the work they do every day, but especially during this unprecedented crisis in our nation’s history.
Rowan University faculty, students create designs for 3D-printed face masks
Rowan University faculty and students have created designs for 3D-printed face masks.
Stockton grad student uses 3D printer to make masks, respirators
A Stockton University graduate student is using his 3D printer to make masks and respirators.
Stockton administrator makes masks for lung center
Jen Radwanski, director of Parent and Family Partnerships at Stockton University, stitched two dozen masks for the Deborah Heart and Lung Center in Burlington County, according to a post from the college.
"As a professional quilter, I just felt this was something I had to do. I had the supplies and reached out to my colleague Mark Adelung to see if they needed them, and they did," she explained.
Restaurants donate food to Galloway police officers, dispatchers
Bellino’s Market, 45 S. New York Road, Galloway, and Chik-fil-A in Egg Harbor Township donated food for dispatchers and officers at the Galloway Township Police Department.
Cape May County police chiefs donate lunches to doctors, nurses
The Cape May County Chiefs of Police on Monday over 100 lunches to the doctors, nurses and staff of the Cape Regional Medical Center and the area’s urgent care centers.
The lunches were purchased by the association at local eateries: Hugit’s Steak and Things, Crest Tavern, Claudio’s Pizza Kitchen and the Dog Tooth Bar & Grill.
"We chose to use local eateries to feed our local health professionals to support the restaurants who as a result of the needed COVID-19 restrictions, have limited hours and take-out and delivery only," according to a news release. "We ask any other organizations who may be able to provide similar support to healthcare workers on the frontline to please do so. We in the law enforcement community also have to face the Coronavirus head-on to do our job to protect and serve the public. It gives our officers and their families peace of mind to know that if they are stricken with the virus there are people to care for them. The Association will continue supporting all First Responders as well other local eateries by donating additional lunches throughout the month of April."
Burlington County distillery donates hand sanitizer to Galloway police
Train Wreck Distillery in Burlington County donated hand sanitizer to the Galloway Township Police Department.
Atlantic County Chinese school donates masks to hospital, police station amid COVID-19
A local Chinese school has donated face masks to an area hospital and police station to protect those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Students from the Atlantic Huaxia Chinese School, along with local residents, donated more than 900 masks to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, according to a news release from the organization, and then delivered 400 additional masks to the Egg Harbor Township Police Department.
“While facing the pandemic, the local Chinese community doesn’t just follow the state order to stay at home to isolate themselves,” according to the release. “Rather, they think about others who need help. They said, ‘We are used to visiting physicians when we are sick and we call the police when our lives are at risk. Now it is the time for us to give our care to these care-takers and protectors.’”
The Atlantic Huaxia Chinese School operates out of Atlantic Christian School in Egg Harbor Township.
Egg Harbor Township business donates personal protective equipment to Atlantic County Sheriff's Office
MAYS LANDING — The Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office received a large donation of personal protective equipment to protect officers from COVID-19, officials said Monday.
A supply of N95 masks, gloves and protective suits were donated by Ed Ryan, president of Egg Harbor Townshp-based Greenlife Energy Solutions, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.
The supplies were previously unavailable for officers, Scheffler said.
“Collaborating with the private sector is how we are going to get through these uncertain times. His actions were selfless, and a true act of humanity,” he said, asking all corporations that have the means to follow Greenlife’s actions to donate personal protection equipment to first responders to please do so.
Ryan is also donating to four hospitals in South Jersey, Pennsylvania and New York, he said.
“I felt compelled to action as he told me his deputies were on the front lines without any PPE equipment,” Ryan said.
