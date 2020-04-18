LIVE UPDATES: Atlantic County records 22 new cases of COVID-19, 1 new death

Atlantic County officials on Saturday announced 22 new cases of COVID-19 as well as one additional death.
An 84-year old Egg Harbor Township woman with underlying health conditions has become the county’s latest fatality attributed to the new coronavirus, according to a news release from county spokeswoman Linda Gilmore.
The new cases include six Hammonton residents, three Linwood residents and two residents each from Egg Harbor Township, Hamilton Township and Pleasantville, Gilmore said. Absecon, Brigantine, Buena, Galloway, Northfield, Somers Point and Ventnor each had one new positive resident.
So far, Atlantic County has reported a total of 392 cases, 19 deaths and 71 recovered. Cape May County has reported 200 cases, with 45 designated as off quarantine and 13 deaths. Cumberland County has reported 269 cases and three deaths.
Symptomatic, county residents who would like to be tested may make an appointment for drive-thru testing from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday or Thursday at the Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing.
They must present a doctor’s prescription and proof of residency along with confirmation of their appointment which can be made online at www.aclink.org.
—
Gov. Phil Murphy is scheduled on Tuesday to tour the field medical station at the Atlantic City Convention Center.
“By working collaboratively with our partners at the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers, New Jersey State Police, and the Office of Emergency Management, we’ve significantly expanded our hospital beds, sourcing capabilities, and health care workforce to prepare New Jersey for a surge in COVID-19 cases,” Murphy said. “This whole-of-government approach will relieve pressure on New Jersey’s health care delivery system and save lives.”
The tour is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., according to a news release from the governor’s office.
Other state officials will join him for the tour, as well as Matt Doherty, Executive Director of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority.
The tour will be livestreamed here.
—
Atlantic City is getting two COVID-19 testing sites.
A drive-thru testing site at Bader Field and a walk-up location in the Showboat Hotel Atlantic City surface parking lot could be operational beginning the week of April 27, according to Mayor Marty Small Sr. Find out more here.
—
An Atlantic City distillery has produced 30,000 bottles of hand sanitizer that will be distributed to Wells Fargo branches all over the country.
Earlier this week, Little Water Distillery finished their first order for the bank, producing 20,000 16-ounce and 10,000 8-ounce bottles of sanitizer to be shipped to the distributing center in North Carolina, according to a news release from Wells Fargo.
“From there, the order will then be spread across the entire United States to Wells Fargo the 270,000 employees working in the banks, offices, service centers, trading floors and contact centers to maintain necessary workplace safety during COVID-19,” according to the release.
—
State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Saturday up update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
Appearing for the briefing will be Gov. Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.
Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
During Friday’s briefing, Murphy announced that the number of positive cases had increased by 3,250, bringing the total to 78,467, state officials said. There have been 323 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 3,840.
Also during the briefing, Callahan announced that Alexander C. Bross, 30, of the Ocean View section of Dennis Township, Cape May County, was charged by the Upper Township Police Department with DWI and violating the emergency orders.
Violations of the emergency orders surrounding the new coronavirus are considered disorderly persons offenses, which carry up to six months in jail, a maximum $1,000 fine or both.
Here’s where to get tested for COVID-19 in South Jersey
Atlantic County
Hamilton Mall, parking lot, 4403 E Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing
Testing began April 9 for symptomatic healthcare workers and first responders by appointment. Going forward, officials will provide testing by appointment for county residents who are symptomatic for COVID-19 and have a doctor’s script.
The Hamilton Mall COVID-19 drive-thru testing site will be open for the public on Tuesday, April 21, and Thursday, April 23, said Atlantic County Public Information Officer Linda Gilmore. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on those days.
Atlantic City
A drive-thru testing site at Bader Field and a walk-up location in the Showboat Hotel Atlantic City surface parking lot could be operational beginning the week of April 27, according to Mayor Marty Small Sr. Find out more here.
Cape May County
Drive-thru testing sites in the county have not been released. Those who want to be tested must have an appointment, be a CompleteCare Health Network patient or a Cape May County resident.
Cape Regional Urgent Care
Cape Regional Urgent Care is now testing in all locations, according to a post on their Facebook page. Please call 609-465-6364 and press option #2 to schedule an appointment at the Cape May Court House, Wildwood or Marmora locations.
CompleteCare Health Network
The Cape May County Department of Health and CompleteCare Health Network are partnering to open a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site, open consecutive Wednesdays starting April 22, by appointment only.
Testing will only be for CompleteCare patients, as well as Cape May County residents, who are sick with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and that meet a certain criteria, according to a news release.
Symptomatic first responders who are residents of the county will also be given priority testing.
In order to receive testing, individuals can go to CompleteCareNJ.org/COVID19 or call 609-465-0258 and request to be screened.
Cumberland County
Rowan College of South Jersey Cumberland Campus, 3322 College Drive, Vineland
A testing site will be open by appointment and for symptomatic Cumberland County residents only.
Find out more information here.
