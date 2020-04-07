LIVE UPDATES: Atlantic County records 3 additional COVID-19 deaths

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

There have been another three deaths in Atlantic County attributed to COVID-19, county officials confirmed Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths to four.

The deaths included two Egg Harbor Township men in their 60s and an Atlantic City man in his 80s, according to a news release from county spokeswoman Linda Gilmore. At least two of the fatalities were patients with underlying health conditions.

Officials confirmed on Thursday the first death attributed to the new coronavirus in the county — an Egg Harbor Township man in his 50s with underlying health conditions.

“We are saddened by the deaths of these Atlantic County residents as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” county Executive Dennis Levinson said. “We offer our deepest condolences to their families who, like most of us, would have never imagined what has unfolded across our state, our country and the world. These losses are yet another sobering reminder of why it is so important for each of us to continue to heed the guidance of our health and safety officials, especially in staying home and at a safe distance from others.”

Officials also announced 16 additional positive cases in the county, bringing the total to 156, with 19 recovered.

Additional cases include 10 men, ages 22 to 63, and six women, ages 26 to 63, according to the release.

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 has increased by 3,361, bringing the total number of cases to 44,416 across the state, officials said Tuesday during Gov. Phil Murphy's daily briefing. There have been 232 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 1,232.

Cape May County has reported 99 cases, with 15 designated as off quarantine and one death. Cumberland County has reported 63 cases and two deaths.

“We need to continue doing all we can to keep slowing the spread of coronavirus,” Gov. Phil Murphy said during his daily briefing with other state officials. “We don’t need to, nor do we want to, in any way, lose any more members of our family. The best way we can protect this New Jersey family is by social distancing.”

Murphy, who was wearing a surgical mask but took it off prior to beginning the briefing, said that it was highest one-day report of fatalities so far.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Of the total deaths in the state, 60% were men and 40% were women, while 45% were over the age of 80, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said.

The top five counties with the highest number of total cases are Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Union and Passaic, Murphy said.

Also during the briefing, Murphy said that he is signing four executive orders. The first is to extend the public health emergency for another thirty days he initially declared on March 9; the second closes all state and county parks.

The last two orders focus on public schools, Murphy said. The first extends certain deadlines for boards of education to still operate on the April election time frame whose elections have been moved to May 12. The other waives student assessment requirement for graduation this year, including the portfolio appear process and waives the use of student testing data for educator evaluations.

—

State courts have developed an online system to facilitate the electronic submission of documents to will allow court users who previously submitted documents in person or by mail to submit them electronically through the New Courts website, https://www.njcourts.gov/selfhelp.

The Judiciary Electronic Document Submission, or JEDS, system is a website that facilitates the submission of documents electronically to the New Jersey Courts. Users can use this system for the submission of documents related to new or existing cases. The system maintains a list of all documents submitted by the user.

The JEDS system is intended for self-represented litigants who need to submit a document to the court. Attorneys may also use JEDS for anything that cannot be filed in eCourts. If you are an attorney with the ability to file in eCourts, you should continue to do so; JEDS is for individuals who do not have the ability to file through eCourts.

Using the Forms Catalog, https://www.njcourts.gov/selfhelp/catalog.html, court users can download their document(s). Once they have completed and saved those documents, court users can then submit them using the JEDS system.

If you need assistance with what to submit, where to submit something new, or about a previous submission, please contact the Court User Resource Center in Atlantic and Cape May Counties by phone at 609-402-0100, ext. 47220 or by email at AltCapeHelp.Mailbox@njcourts.gov.

If you need technical assistance with the JEDS system, please send an email to JEDSSupport.Mailbox@njcourts.gov.

—

The state's July 2020 bar exam will be postponed until the fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but law school graduates will have an opportunity to temporarily practice law under the supervision of experienced attorneys, under an order signed Monday by Chief Justice Stuart Rabner on behalf of the state Supreme Court.

The order relaxes court rules so that 2020 law school graduates who have not yet taken the bar exam can temporarily practice law under the supervision of attorneys in good standing who have been licensed for a minimum of three years. Graduates must apply to take the first exam scheduled after graduation, or qualify for a single extension, and earn certification from the Supreme Court Committee on Character before they can practice law.

The Court issued the order after consultation with the deans of New Jersey’s law schools: Kimberly Mutcherson, Co-Dean of Rutgers Law School; David Lopez, Co-Dean of Rutgers Law School; and Kathleen M. Boozang, Dean of Seton Hall Law School.

“At this challenging time, the public has a continuing and growing need for legal services in many critical areas,” Chief Justice Rabner stated in the order. “Newly admitted lawyers can help meet that need. The Court also recognizes that, without a means to pass the bar and obtain a law license, qualified students who expect to graduate this spring may lose job offers, be unable to find legal work, and otherwise suffer financial hardship.”

Under the order, 2020 graduates of accredited law schools will be able to:

• enter appearances.

• draft legal documents and pleadings.

• provide legal services to clients.

• engage in negotiations and settlement discussions.

• provide other counsel consistent with the practice of law in New Jersey.

Before graduates can be authorized to temporarily practice law, they must be certified by the Committee on Character and submit all necessary fees and materials required for such a review. The Court, in its order, encouraged attorneys to volunteer to help the committee expedite the review process.

The temporary ability to practice law will lapse if the graduate does not sit for the first bar exam scheduled after graduation, unless granted an extension, or if the graduate does not pass the exam. Graduates who cannot sit for the first exam can apply to the New Jersey Board of Bar Examiners for a single extension if they can establish a specific showing of personal hardship. No further extensions will be granted.

In order to prepare for the exam, 2020 graduates serving as law clerks in the New Jersey Judiciary will be granted one week of additional leave. Individual judges will have discretion to allow a second week of leave. The order encourages supervising attorneys, law firms, and other legal employers to offer 2020 graduates the same accommodation.

“The deans of Rutgers and Seton Hall Law Schools appreciate the careful and expeditious work of the New Jersey Supreme Court to enable the class of 2020 to enter the profession and begin their legal careers. We look forward to working with the Court to facilitate the administration of the bar exam, whenever that becomes possible,” the deans said in a joint statement today.

—

Atlantic County officials on Tuesday said that the county surrogate and his staff are available to assist residents with wills and estates, guardianship, adoption, or emergency access to minors’ trust funds and other essential Probate Court functions.

“These are difficult times for all, but even more so for those who may have lost a loved one or have other needs for our services,” Surrogate James Curcio said. “Our offices have minimized direct contact with our customers, but we are still available by phone and mail.”

Curcio added that the office recently received court approval to witness signatures by video conferencing using Zoom and Skype.

Residents will find general information and related forms at www.aclink.org/surrogate. They may also call 609-645-5800 for assistance. For emergency applications, individuals may call Curcio at 609-705-2572.

“Our number one priority is helping our residents access these important services,” he said.

—

Ventnor has seven of the 132 COVID-19 cases in Atlantic County, the city said Tuesday.

City residents will be updated on Friday if the tally changes.

"We believe that Ventnor residents should know the accurate totals of confirmed COVID-19 cases as we receive them," the city said in a release. "We thank you for continuing social distancing and all CDC measures to slow the spread of the virus."

—

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. said Monday night that the Boardwalk will remain open, but barred all online rentals and closed all motels and hotels in the city.

“I went up there today on the Boardwalk,” Small said. “I’m a leader; I’m not a follower. I can’t help what any other municipality does when it comes to making decisions. I respect everyone’s decisions, but I just think for the benefit of the good people in the city of Atlantic City, it was important that we kept that outlet open.”

He added that he saw a lot of local residents on the Boardwalk, and that officials are happy with the decision to keep it open, but reserve the right to close it if things change.

Small signed an executive order that prohibits online marketplaces from offering or arranging lodging in the city, and all hotels, motels, guest houses or private residences are barred from accepting new transient guests or seasonal tenants.

Officials are performing wellness checks on the city’s seniors through the fire department and the city’s department of licensing and inspections, he said.

“Because we know that they are the ones that are most susceptible,” Small said. “We are accessing their needs, their resources and we are going out there and trying to execute the things that the senior population needs.”

The city has also received $786,810 in federal funding to deal with issues related to the pandemic, he said.

“No other municipality has received it in Atlantic County, so we’re definitely proud of that,” he said.

—

Officials in Beach Haven, Ocean County , have restricted access to their beaches until further notice, according to a news release from municipal emergency management.

Resident and property owners can use emergency placards to walk or job on the beaches, as well as exercise dogs while on a leash, but no other activities are permitted at this time.

Placards were issued in January and no new ones will be issues during the state of emergency, according to the release.

—

The inaugural Rock ‘n’ Roll Atlantic City Half Marathon, originally scheduled for May 15-16, 2020, has been rescheduled to May 14-15, 2021.

All registered participants of the 2020 Rock ‘n’ Roll Atlantic City Half Marathon will be receiving an email with further information.

—

Middle Township officials have enacted a 30-day grace period for payment of second-quarter sewer use fees, without an interest penalty.

Residents normally have a 10-day grace period for their sewer bills, so the extension grants them a total of 40 days to pay without accruing interest. Second-quarter sewer bills were originally due on April 1.

Municipal officials have also passed a resolution to ban all short-term rentals at least through mid-May.

The measure specifies exceptions such as government-supported emergency housing; pre-existing leases with less than 180 days remaining; rentals made to healthcare workers who are employed at local hospitals; or active Coast Guard or other military personnel stationed in Cape May County.

“Depending on the action on the ground, we may take action to rescind the ban but we reserve the right to extend it,” Mayor Tim Donohue said during Monday’s Township Committee meeting, which, for the first time, was broadcast virtually through Zoom and Facebook Live.

Cape May County plans to introduce its own resolution Tuesday to direct all transient, seasonal and short-term rentals to cease operations through May 22.

—

Chabad at the Shore is responding to the stay-at-home mandates during the pandemic with Passover Seder-to-Go kits and DIY tools.

“Chabad will offer ‘Seder-to-Go’ kits containing instructions on how to conduct a Passover seder yourself as well as all of the traditional foods, ensuring that every Jew in Atlantic County wishing to have a Passover seder can easily do so, whether they are in quarantine or just isolating at home,” according to a news release.

“While traditionally, Passover is a time when families and communities come together, this year, we’ll each be celebrating at home, and for many, it will be their first time conducting a Seder,” said Rabbi Avrohom Rapoport. “That’s why we’re making sure that everyone has what they need to celebrate Passover as well as the know-how of how to celebrate Passover.”

—

A Galloway couple have created a tribute to healthcare workers in their backyard.

The sand sculpture was created using about six tons of sand, according to John Gowdy and his wife, Laura.

The sculpture currently sits at this home in the 500 block of South Pitney Road, and the couple plan to keep it in “pristine condition” until the virus is gone, John said.

—

The most popular take out dish for New Jersey residents ordering through Uber Eats during March is a chicken sandwich, according to a Fox News report. Uber’s food delivery service said that orders in the U.S. and Canada have increased by 30 percent since mid-March, about when the outbreak of the novel coronavirus was declared a national emergency.

—

The New Jersey Organizing Project has canceled their Fighting for Solutions: End Overdose Tour, but have organized a webinar, State(s) of Emergency: The Overdose Crisis & COVID-19, slated for 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Click here to register.

—

Fifteen residents and 11 staff members at Victoria Manor in North Cape May tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release by the Cape May County Health Department.

No deaths have been reported in connection with the outbreak as of Monday morning, the release said.

"Public Health has been preparing for the possibility of outbreaks happening in skilled nursing facilities and other congregate care settings, and we have provided clear guidance for facilities in responding and controlling the spread of illness," said Mary Tighe, assistant director of public health nursing.

Read more here.

