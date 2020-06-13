LIVE UPDATES: Atlantic County reports 13 new COVID-19 cases

Atlantic County reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday for a total of 2,553, with 1,248 listed as recovered and 182 deaths.
Cape May County reported two additional cases for a total of 674. Three county residents aged 55-88 died bringing the toll to 60. 441 people have been listed as off-quarantine.
Cumberland County reported nine more cases and an additional death for a total of 2,335 and 110, respectively.
—
Atlantic County on Saturday reported 18 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the county total to 2,540.
Nine of the cases were males (ages 8-91), and the other nine were female (ages 6-89).
Atlantic County also reported eight deaths in long-term care facilities to give the county 182 total.
Six of the new positives were in Pleasantville. Other towns with new cases were Hammonton (3), Somers Point (3), Northfield (2), Atlantic City (1), Folsom (1), Galloway Township (1) and Hamilton Township (1).
Cape May County reported one new case and one new death, bringing the respective county totals to 672 and 57.
The death was an 86-year-old woman from a Dennis Township, and the new positive case came from Middle Township.
Cumberland County has 2,326 cases and 109 deaths, according to the county website.
—
An online petition urging Gov. Phil Murphy to fully open all businesses on the Ocean City Boardwalk has garnered more than 2,500 signatures.
It was started by the Ocean City Boardwalk Merchants Association, which has released the findings of a survey that has shown revenues are down by more than half for three in four Boardwalk businesses; more than three-quarters of Boardwalk businesses have cut their workforce by more than half; one in eight Boardwalk businesses say they have considered closing for good; and 100% of Ocean City businesses report having social distancing, safety and hygiene plans in place.
“In short, it’s past time for Gov. Murphy to allow Ocean City Boardwalk businesses — retail, restaurants and amusements — to fully open with safeguards in place before it is too late for our businesses and the workers we employ,” according to a description of the petition. “Our businesses may not be essential to Gov. Murphy, but they are essential to us, our families and everyone we employ here in Ocean City."
The state is scheduled on Monday to enter the second stage of Murphy's recovery plan, in which outdoor dining and limited in-person retail are allowed.
—
There is no COVID-19 briefing with state officials scheduled for Saturday.
Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health
For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness or death.
