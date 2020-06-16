Atlantic County health officials on Monday reported no deaths related to COVID-19 for the fifth time over an eight-day stretch.
The county said there were seven new positive tests confirmed in three men, ages 51-85 and four women, ages 43-100. Four of those residents were located in Absecon, and one each in Egg Harbor Township, Hammonton and Northfield.
Today’s cases bring the countywide totals to 2,560 positives with 1,248 cleared as recovered and 182 deaths.
Total positive cases of COVID-19 in Cape May County was 680, including 60 deaths, as of Monday. That is up six positive cases from Sunday, but no new reported deaths.
Cumberland County reported four new deaths and 17 new positive cases since Saturday, bringing their totals to 110 and 2,335, respectively.
—
Gov. Phil Murphy will hold his daily briefing on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic at 1 p.m. in Trenton.
Murphy will be joined by Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan, and New Jersey Economic Development Authority CEO Tim Sullivan.
Later, Murphy will appear on "The Lead with Jake Tapper" on CNN to discuss the coronavirus response at 4:15 p.m.
—
Due to the uncertainty and ongoing rules and regulations concerning COVID-19, the Atlantic County Women’s Hall of Fame Board of Trustees has rescheduled the 2020 Dinner and Induction Ceremony from June 25 to March 25, 2021.
Those being inducted are Automne C. Bennett, Tamu K. Lane, Dorrie Papademetriou, Ruth Raphel,Carolyn E. Rott and Henrietta Shelton.
Current reservations and payments will be honored for the 2021 Dinner and Induction Ceremony, which will be held at the Atlantic City Country Club. For questions, call Missy Phillips at 609-204-0600.
Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health
