LIVE UPDATES: Atlantic County records 42 additional COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Atlantic County public health officials on Tuesday reported 42 additional cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths.
The cases include eight men, ages 45 to 93 and 34 women, ages 17 to 97, according to a news release from county spokeswoman Linda Gilmore. There were also 51 more residents who have been cleared as recovered.
There are nine new positives in Galloway, six each in Absecon and Atlantic City and five in Hammonton, according to the release. Egg Harbor Township had four new cases while Hamilton Township had three. Two more positives were confirmed in both Buena Vista Township and Northfield. Buena Borough, Linwood, Margate, Pleasantville and Somers Point each had one new case.
Atlantic County will continue its drive-thru testing on Thursday behind the Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing, by appointment for symptomatic county residents with a doctor’s prescription, proof of residency and appointment confirmation.
Appointments are available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and can be made online at www.aclink.
Those who are unable to keep their appointments are asked to cancel so that others will have an opportunity to be tested.
So far, Atlantic County has recorded 1,184 positives, 51 deaths and 249 recovered. Cape May has recorded 371 cases, with 25 deaths and 154 designated as off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 936 cases and 22 deaths.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Two Cape May County mayors on Monday announced that beaches will reopen this week.
In a letter to residents, Martin Palughi, the mayor of Avalon, and Stone Harbor Mayor Judith Davies-Dunhour said that beaches will be open Friday morning for walking, running, fishing and surfing, but no stationary activities.
“The beaches will be patrolled to make sure that social distancing practices are following and there are no large groups of people gathered,” according to the letter. “All regular beach regulations continue to apply. We ask that you follow these temporary rules; unfortunately, if they are not followed, we will again close out beaches.”
Many other public spaces in the municipalities will continue to be closed, according to the letter, including playgrounds, courts, the Boardwalk, libraries and recreational fields.
Atlantic County continues its drive thru testing on Tuesday at the Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing.
Testing is by appointment for symptomatic county residents with a doctor’s prescription, proof of residency and appointment confirmation. Appointments are available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and can be made online at www.aclink.org.
Those who are unable to keep their appointments are asked to cancel so that others will have an opportunity to be tested.
Testing is also scheduled for Thursday.
Middle Township Police Chief Chief Christopher M. Leusner is scheduled to speak on a panel Monday afternoon about law enforcement's response during the pandemic.
The state Attorney General, along with other panelists, with also honor those who have been lost to the new coronavirus.
The mayor of Vineland on Tuesday canceled the formal gathering set for the National Day of Prayer Thursday at City Hall.
"Instead, Mayor Fanucci encourages all those who wish to participate to observe a moment of silence at Noon on Thursday to mourn those that we have lost to this virus, and to pray for our city, state, and nation as we continue to face this unprecedented challenge together," according to a post on the city's Facebook page.
Ocean Resort Casino has laid off 2,948 employees as Atlantic City casinos are still shuttered amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a WARN notice filed with the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
The notice, named after the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, is required for most employers with 100 or more employees to provide 60 calendar-day advance notification of plant closings and mass layoffs of employees.
"As a result of these unforeseen circumstances, AC Ocean Walk, LLC temporarily suspended business operations March 16, 2020," according to the notice. "This temporary suspension of business operations and the related lack of revenue and work available resulted in the lay-offs and furloughs of team members."
Tropicana Atlantic City laid off 2,704 in April.
Middle Township police released a video of an officer reading a book for children, something they say they'll do each week.
Galloway Township Mayor Jim Gorman will be on a press conference call Tuesday at noon about how the pandemic has affected municipalities.
Senator Bob Menendez is hosting the call with several mayors to discuss how the COVID-19 pandemic has strained their local budgets and challenged their ability to maintain essential services like police, fire, sanitation and education, according to a news release.
The mayors will provide their unique insights and perspectives from the frontlines.
Middle Township Police on Tuesday warned of a telephone scam occurring during the pandemic.
Elderly residents are being targeted via a phone scam in which victims receive a phone call advising that a family member are under arrest and need bail money, according to a news release from the department.
"In one case, the criminal actor went to the victim's home to get the money wearing N95 mask and rubber gloves," according to the release. "Please have a talk with elderly neighbors, parents, grandparents and warn them that if they receive such a phone call to hang up, notify you and call your Police Department. Scams like this are occurring throughout the state including our local area."
To report fraud attempts in the township, contact police at 609-465-8700.
Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties received hundreds of pounds of non-perishable foods and basic essentials from local businesses.
"Their generosity assures the pantry is ready for the increase need in the coming weeks," according to a news release.
Rymax, in partnership with H2Ocean Restaurant & Raw Bar, donated hundreds of pounds of pasta, jelly, snacks, vegetables, beverages, condiments and more, according to the release. Based in Pine Brook, the company has worked with the Atlantic City hospitality/gaming industry for years providing comprehensive loyalty programs and unmatched rewards collections. In addition to purchasing and donating five pallets full of non-perishables, Rymax staff delivered directly to the pantry door and even helped upload.
“As a summer resident of Margate, I am honored to support the JFS Food Pantry of Margate and donate to such a great cause that will help support local families in Atlantic and Cape May counties," President Eve Kolakowski said, "Rymax has been a supplier to the gaming community for over two decades. The employees of the gaming industry are one of the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. This is our opportunity to pay it forward to our friends in the gaming community and to all the other families that are struggling during this difficult time.”
The Water Dog Smoke House, located in Ventnor, has committed to offering up to 300lbs. of non-perishable food to JFS every week, according to the release. In addition to accepting contributions from residents, they are working cohesively with vendors and distributors to purchase products at cost to assure ample donations.
“Less than a year ago, Water Dog opened its doors and residents welcomed us into their community," owner Steve Marchel said. "So, when the casinos and other businesses in our area closed, and the number of residents without a job skyrocketed, we understood the need for food would be great and wanted to help.”
“I have a long-standing professional relationship with JFS and know the commitment they have for helping our community, so working with them on this project was the perfect partnership," he added.
For more information about JFS programs or how you can get involved, contact 609-822-1108 or visit jfsatlantic.org.
The U.S. Postal Service South Jersey District, which includes south and central NJ and all of Delaware, said Monday that residents can continue to hold their mail if they are
temporarily displaced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The "Hold Mail" service is designed for customers who plan on being away from their home or business for up to 30 days, according to a news release. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Postal Service suspended the 30-day time frame and extended all Hold Mail requests until May 30, 2020.
"Business and residential customers can rest assured knowing their mail and packages will be held safely at their local Post Office until that date," according to the release. "On or before May 30, 2020, customers can either pick up accumulated mail at their Post Office with proper identification or request redelivery."
"In these unprecedented times, the Postal Service understands that some customers may need their mail held beyond May 30, 2020," according to the release. "Therefore, the Postal Service will institute a two-week grace period, beginning June 1, 2020, during which customers can contact their local Post Office to make arrangements to have their mail held longer."
"We also understand that different parts of the country will be reopening at different times based on local conditions," according to the release. "If customers live in one of the areas reopening, we encourage them to contact their local Post Office as a part of their return to business and make arrangements to collect their mail on hold or make arrangements to restart regular delivery of mail including mail still being held."
On June 15, 2020, the Postal Service will revert back to its normal policy that allows for customers to have their mail held for 30 days. Customers with questions regarding Hold Mail requests can contact the Postal Service at 1-800-ASK-USPS (275-8777).
For the latest information on Postal Service service updates, please check about.usps.com/news/service-alerts/.
Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson on Monday called on all county residents to join in paying tribute to our public safety employees during National Correctional Officers and Employees Week, which runs from May 4 to May 10.
“Now, perhaps more than ever before, these dedicated individuals deserve our recognition and appreciation as they put themselves at risk by serving on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Levinson said. “Their jobs are extremely challenging under the best circumstances, but this current crisis tests them even more. We are extremely grateful for their dedication to protect and serve.”
National Correctional Officers Week was established by President Ronald Reagan in 1984 to dedicate the first full week of May in their honor.
The Atlantic County Justice Facility currently employees more than 200 individuals. It is located in Mays Landing and opened in 1985. It houses male and female inmates who are pretrial, county- sentenced and some who are state-sentenced awaiting transfer or state inmates contracted to the facility.
Faculty from Holy Spirit High School in Absecon will be participating in a virtual race Tuesday to raise scholarship money.
The virtual 5K, sponsored by the Holy Spirit Father’s Club, will go to three $1,000 scholarships.
During the race, the senior class of 2020 will do a drive by parade to support their faculty, celebrate their upcoming graduation and pick up their senior t-shirts.
The faculty will be on campus starting at 10 a.m., while the parades will be every half hour by homeroom beginning at 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
“This was planned before Governor Murphy closed schools for the year but is all the more important now that we know our seniors will not be returning to our building this year,” said Father Fr. Joshua Nevitt, the school’s Director of Catholic Identity.
State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Tuesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
Appearing for the briefing will be Governor Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.
Here’s where to get tested for COVID-19 in South Jersey
Atlantic County
AtlantiCare
The AtlantiCare Physician Group (APG) Primary Care and Urgent Care is offering COVID-19 testing to individuals who meet Centers for Disease Control's guidelines.
Testing is in Galloway, Atlantic County; Little Egg Harbor, Ocean County, and Berlin, Camden County, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather-permitting. Testing requires an appointment and a prescription from an APG Primary Care or Urgent Care provider after being seen in the office or through an AtlantiCare Telehealth visit.
Individuals can schedule a virtual Primary Care or Urgent Care appointment by calling the AtlantiCare Access Center at 1-888-569-1000 and learn more by visiting www.atlanticare.org/telehealth.
AtlantiCare also offers a 24/7 COVID-19 hotline for those who have questions about coronavirus. The number is 1-888-ATLANTICARE (1-888-285-2684).
Hamilton Mall, parking lot, 4403 E Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing
Testing began April 9 for symptomatic healthcare workers and first responders by appointment. Going forward, officials will provide testing by appointment for county residents who are symptomatic for COVID-19 and have a doctor’s script.
The Hamilton Mall COVID-19 drive-thru testing site will be open for the public Tuesday and Thursday It will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on those days.
Atlantic City
A drive-thru testing site at Bader Field and a walk-up location in the Showboat Hotel Atlantic City surface parking lot could be operational beginning the week of April 27, according to Mayor Marty Small Sr. Find out more here.
Cape May County
Drive-thru testing sites in the county have not been released. Those who want to be tested must have an appointment, be a CompleteCare Health Network patient or a Cape May County resident.
Cape Regional Urgent Care
Cape Regional Urgent Care is now testing in all locations, according to a post on their Facebook page. Please call 609-465-6364 and press option #2 to schedule an appointment at the Cape May Court House, Wildwood or Marmora locations.
CompleteCare Health Network
The Cape May County Department of Health and CompleteCare Health Network are partnering to open a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site, open consecutive Wednesdays starting April 22, by appointment only.
Testing will only be for CompleteCare patients, as well as Cape May County residents, who are sick with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and that meet a certain criteria, according to a news release.
Symptomatic first responders who are residents of the county will also be given priority testing.
In order to receive testing, individuals can go to CompleteCareNJ.org/COVID19 or call 609-465-0258 and request to be screened.
Cumberland County
Rowan College of South Jersey Cumberland Campus, 3322 College Drive, Vineland
A testing site will be open by appointment and for symptomatic Cumberland County residents only.
Find out more information here.
