LIVE UPDATES: Camden County announces first COVID-19 death

Virus Outbreak-Connecticut
Jessica Hill

Camden County officials on Sunday announced the county’s first death from COVID-19.

County Freeholder Director Louis Cappelli Jr. reported the death from the new coronavirus in a post on this Twitter account.

“My deepest sympathy to her family members and friends,” he said. “Please, please follow all orders and recommendations to flatten the curve.”

The woman was identified only as a Barrington resident in her 80s, the Courier Post reported.

There have been a total of 1,914 cases of COVID-19 identified throughout the state and 20 people have died.

So far, there are five cases in Atlantic County, two in Cape May and one in Cumberland County.

Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

State officials scheduled a noon briefing on Monday to update the public about the disease.

Appearing for the briefing will be Gov. Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan, Department of Health Assistant Commissioner Chris Neuwirth, Attorney General Gurbir Grewal and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.

It will be livestreamed here.

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

