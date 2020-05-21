LIVE UPDATES: Gov. Phil Murphy says 'we're just not there yet' to open Atlantic City casinos

Gov. Phil Murphy said that “we’re just not there yet” when it comes to reopening casinos as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on.
Speaking to Harry Hurley on WPG Talk Radio Thursday morning, Murphy would not commit to saying that casinos would reopen in a matter of weeks, not months.
“I can’t say something that would be irresponsible if I don’t have the conviction that I need to say it,” Murphy said. “We’re just not there yet.”
Over the past year or town, Atlantic City finally just got back on its feet, Murphy said, but he argued that putting the economy before public health could create more problems.
“Indoor stuff where you can’t open the windows is really hard,” he said. “The virus ravages those sorts of spaces.”
And, while Murphy wouldn’t comment on specifics of the Camden County gym that has reopened in defiance of his mandates to mitigate the spread of the new coronavirus, he said that officials are working hard to get indoor public spaces open.
“We’ve taken a whole lot of steps already to begin to open the state responsibly,” he said, recounting parks, golf courses, beaches and other reopenings. “The inside stuff is harder and folks have to understand that the virus is still out there…We’ll get there, we’re just not there yet.”
When talking about school closures, Murphy said that he’ll be giving guidance in the next two to three weeks on the upcoming school year.
“I want to have schools open,” he said. “What that looks like, it’s too early to tell.”
He also said that he’ll be “doing another heavy dose of outdoor stuff," including outdoor faith gatherings during briefings Thursday and Friday as predictive data about the disease is trending in the right direction.
—
A Camden County gym that has reopened the past several days in violation of Gov. Phil Murphy's closure or nonessential businesses has been closed by county and local officals.
The Atilis Gym in Bellmawr has been shut down by the Camden County Health Department and the New Jersey State Department of Health, according to News 12 New Jersey.
The owners were cited for a third time by township police Wednesday.
—
Jewish Family Service Village by the Shore announced virtual programming events in June.
Relaxation Workshop
Wednesday, June 3 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Decompress virtually in a positive, relaxing environment and join in conversation with JFS Wellness Coordinator Mary Jean Arreola and Village Care Supervisor Jamie Reichelt. This workshop includes guided meditation, a discussion on breathing techniques and positive affirmations as well as tips to relax and wind down. Those new to guided meditation are in for a treat!
The Positivity Project – The Mind-Body Connection
Friday, June 5 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Join JFS Wellness Coordinator Mary Jean Arreola and Rothenberg Center Supervisor Sharon Simon as you discover ways to boost your wellness – mind, body and soul. You’ll explore how emotions, diet and physical activity impact your health, while discovering healthy habits that fit your lifestyle.
DIY Container Garden
Tuesday, June 9 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Embrace your green thumb and join us for an informative session on creating your own manageable container garden. You’ll learn how to grow and care for herbs and vegetables for display on your porch, deck or balcony.
Karaoke Sing-Along with Alex
Thursday, June 11 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Are you feeling nostalgic for the annual Village Spring Social, sponsored by United Methodist Communities? If so, we can still come together virtually as local musician Alex Town leads friends and neighbors through a late afternoon of songs and live music. Dance along as Alex plays all of your favorites on the keyboard.
Coffee Klatch
Thursday, June 18 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Our world in 60 minutes! Insightful, animated and fast-paced conversation with friends spanning “both sides of the aisle and the middle.” Share your thoughts on politics, technology, world events, the arts and more. This program is moderated by JFS Village by the Shore Membership Director Tina Serota.
Memoir Workshop
Friday, June 19 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Experience the thrill of capturing your life’s adventures, history, ancestry and more at our Memoir Workshop led by award-winning author and Drexel University Professor of Creative Writing, Harriet Levin Millan. You must have a laptop or pen and paper to enjoy the full experience of the workshop.
Get Physical with Fox Rehab
Tuesday, June 23 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Put on some sweats, grab your sneakers and kick those quarantine blues! Join a Fox Rehab Exercise Physiologist for a 45-minute session – no special equipment required. Exercises include a warm-up, gentle stretches, yoga-like techniques and cool-down. Stick around afterward for a 15-minute Q&A with Fox Rehab Regional Director of Operations Lauren Hunt, OT, MS, OTR/L, and Fox Rehab Account Manager Tara Pietrowitz.
Comfort Cuisine
Thursday, June 25 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Join us as we share our favorite recipes and the memories they invoke. This month, we’ll focus on desserts, so send a copy of your favorite confection, pastry or treat to Tina Serota at tserota@jfsatlantic.org by June 18. Don’t forget to include your special memory and keep an eye out for special guest chefs.
To participate in any of the programs, please RSVP to Tina Serota at 609.287.8872 or tserota@jfsatlantic.org. A Zoom link or call-in number for each program will be e-mailed or provided to you.
—
Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland on Wednesday said that law enforcement understands the burden on closed retail businesses as the summer season begins, but officers must enforce the law.
“It is not an easy task to comply and given the limited season most businesses have to earn enough money to succeed – the timing could not be worse,” he said in a post on the office’s Facebook page. “As County Prosecutor, I can assure you that all of our law enforcement executives and officers in the community understand the burden this has on retail businesses both operationally and as a result of lost income. Many of us have family members who own or work for businesses that are directly impacted.”
“I understand that people have differing opinions regarding these restrictions and Orders and as Americans we have Constitutional rights to express our opinions; but law enforcement officers must enforcement them- even if they personally do not agree with them,” he continued. “We, as law enforcement professionals cannot second guess whether a law is fair or constitutionally valid, whether they are created by our legislature or by the Governor through his statutory and state constitutional executive powers. Our judicial system is there to sort out and resolve any of these disputes. Law enforcement officers have been on the street everyday during this pandemic putting themselves and their families at risk to contract the coronavirus. Some officers in our county have in fact suffered thru the virus. Police officers cannot properly do their jobs without having some direct contact with the public.”
“So this Memorial Day Weekend lets all honor the sacrifice of our brave fighting men and women as best we can, even if we cannot gather to do so as we would like to,” he said. “And let’s honor their sacrifice by our actions in respecting the rule of law as we all try the best we can to enjoy this opening weekend of summer. Support our local businesses, even if it takes extra effort. And if our police have to take certain actions to enforce the COVID-19 related Executive Orders, please understand that they are doing so to uphold their sworn duty and to help keep us all safe. Let’s all treat each other with respect and understand that our frustrations and suffering with this virus are real and they affect everyone – whether by health, economics or both. We as individuals may not be able to control the virus or the negative circumstances it places on us, but we can control our actions and recognize that we are all in this together.”
—
State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Friday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
Appearing for the briefing will be Governor Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan and Department of Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 1,892 cases with 127 deaths and 648 residents cleared as recovered. Cape May has reported 539 active cases, 42 deaths and 260 deemed off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 1,741 cases and 59 deaths.
Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Gov. Murphy announces multi-stage reopening plan
MAXIMUM RESTRICTIONS
MAXIMUM RESTRICTIONS
Maximum restrictions with most individuals staying at home and activity limited to essential tasks.
Permitted activities and businesses include:
• Emergency health care
• Essential construction
• Manufacturing
• Essential retail, including grocery stores and pharmacies
STAGE 1
Restrictions relaxed on low-risk activities if appropriately safeguarded. New Jersey is currently in this stage.
Phased-in businesses may include:
• Non-essential, but easiest to safeguard, work activities at physical locations if they meet safeguarding and modification guidelines. For example, non-essential construction with protections.
• Some non-essential retail may open with significant modifications. For example, curbside pickup.
• All workers who can work from home continue to work from home even if their industry is reopening. For example, an office manager for a construction company.
Phased-in activities include State and county parks, non-essential construction, curbside retail, drive-in activities, beaches, and elective surgeries.
STAGE 2
Restrictions are relaxed on additional activities that can be easily safeguarded.
Phased-in businesses may include:
• More work activities are allowed at physical locations only if they adhere to safeguarding and modification guidelines. For example, work activities to be phased-in over the course of Stage 2 may include expanded retail, safeguarded restaurants with outdoor seating, limited personal care, and possibly indoor dining, museums, and libraries, all with significantly reduced capacity.
• All workers who can work from home continue to work from home. For example, a buying manager for restaurants.
• Some personal care services may be provided on a limited basis.
STAGE 3:
Restrictions are relaxed on most activities with significant safeguarding.
Phased-in businesses include:
• More work activities, including in-person meetings, are allowed at physical locations only if they can adhere to safeguarding guidelines and modifications. For example, work activities to be phased-in over the course of Stage 3 may include expanded dining, critical in-office work, limited entertainment, expanded personal care, and bars with limited capacity.
• All workers who can work from home continue to work from home. For example, accounting office workers.
• Personal care services may be provided on a more extended basis.
The New Normal
Economic and social activities back to normal with a new resilience
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.