Live Updates: Camden diocese suspends Mass due to COVID-19 spread

Coronavirus

At St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church in Egg Harbor Township, the font of holy water that greets parishioners in the atrium is bone dry to avoid spreading COVID-19.

 COLT SHAW / Staff Writer

Catholic Church officials in the Camden diocese on Tuesday suspended all Masses and restricted the number of people at baptisms, weddings, funerals and other sacraments.

“I have asked our pastors to find ways of communicating with parishioners on a regular basis during this time of crisis and separation from our communal spiritual lives,” Bishop Dennis Sullivan said in a news release. “Providing prayer lines; social media gatherings; regular information and such can help people, many of whom may feel isolated.”

Several parishes will livestream mass

For more information, visit camdendiocese.org.

Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday that he's bringing in the Federal Emergency Management Agency to complete drive-thru testing in the state.

During an interview on the "Today Show," Murphy said officials are trying to do "everything we can to break the back and flatten that curve so we can take pressure off the health case system, and God willing, save lives."

Murphy did not detail where drive-thru testing would occur, but said that officials have already called in the National Guard to help with hospital infrastructure, adding that the Army Core of Engineers would be "potentially" called in as well.

Murphy will appear on several television shows Tuesday to talk about the state’s response to COVID-19, as well as update the media during a briefing.

So far, there have been 178 cases of the novel coronavirus identified across the state and there have been three deaths. There haven’t been any patients with the disease in Atlantic, Cumberland or Cape May counties.

Here’s where to watch Murphy:

  • 7 a.m. live on the "Today Show"
  • 8:10 a.m. call-in live to "Good Day New York"
  • 8:30 a.m. call-in live to "PIX 11 Morning News"
  • 2 p.m. briefing with Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan, Department of Health Assistant Commissioner Chris Neuwirth, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan, and Department of Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo. It will be livestreamed here.
  • 4:30 p.m. live on "Closing Bell"

On Monday, Murphy ordered the closure of all the casinos in Atlantic City effective 8 p.m., as well as banning gatherings of 50 people or more across the state, leading to the closure of movie theaters, gyms and dine-in service at restaurants and bars. He also strongly discouraged travel from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night.

Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Officials at the office of Bergen County Executive James Tedesco said Tuesday that they are postponing shutting down county malls and non-essential businesses until Saturday, NorthJersey.com reported.

The state Department of Labor announced that in-person unemployment insurance services are temporarily suspended at all One-Stop Career Center offices. They anticipate to re-open March 30.

Customers needing to file for unemployment insurance are urged to apply online at MyUnemployment.nj.gov. If you are unable to access the internet, please call:   

  • North Jersey:  201-601-4100
  • Central Jersey:  732-761-2020
  • Southern Jersey:  856-507-2340

Dollar General on Monday announced that the company is encouraging the first hour operations each day for senior shoppers, one of the groups most vulnerable to the disease.

In addition, all stores plan on closing an hour earlier for employees to clean and restock shelves, according to a news release from the retailer.

“We appreciate our customers’ understanding of our decision and request they visit our stores later in the morning to allow at-risk populations the ability to purchase the items they need at affordable prices,” said company CEO Todd Vasos. “During these unprecedented times, Dollar General is diligently working to meet the ongoing needs of our customers and communities.

