LIVE UPDATES: Cape confirms first case of COVID-19, Atlantic County has 3

Cape May County has its first confirmed case of COVID-19, according to the county's Health Department. 

The department is reporting that a 30-year-old man from New York City tested positive at a local health care facility for the new coronavirus while visiting Cape May County.

Atlantic County has three confirmed cases of COVID-19, state officials said Wednesday.

The first case announced earlier Wednesday morning was a man in his 60s with underlying health conditions who had tested positive for COVID-19, according to Atlantic County health officials.

The patient is being treated at home while health officials conduct further investigations. Direct contacts will be notified and asked to self-quarantine for 14 days as directed by guidelines issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“While this is unfortunate news, it is not unexpected,” said county Executive Dennis Levinson. “All 50 states now have COVID-19 cases, and the numbers will increase as more testing occurs.”

“Health officials continue to emphasize that 80% of cases will be mild or moderate with full recoveries expected. The deeper concern is for those with underlying health conditions or compromised immune systems,” Levinson said. “We must all remain vigilant and cooperate with the directives issued by our federal, state and local health officials to protect the health and safety of our communities.”

The other two Atlantic County cases were a 27-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman, county officials said.

The announcement came less than 24 hours after two workers at Inspira Medical Center Vineland tested positive for the virus.

Both patients went to the emergency department of Inspira Medical Center Mullica Hill in Gloucester County, Inspira said in a news release. The first patient was symptomatic for COVID-19 and identified as high-risk. This patient was admitted to the hospital.

The second patient was not symptomatic and not considered high-risk, Inspira said. This patient was sent home to self-quarantine, consistent with guidelines from the CDC.

Gov. Phil Murphy said five people have died because of COVID-19. There are 162 new positive test results since Tuesday, Murphy said. 

Atlantic City Electric announced it is suspending service disconnections and waiving new late payment charges until at least May 1, according to a news release from parent company, Exelon. The company also announced it is donating $1.15 million to national and local relief organizations to support communities impacted by the spread of the new coronavirus.

State officials on Wednesday announced expanded call center options to deal with an influx of calls from residents concerned about COVID-19.

Residents can call 211 with questions or concerns or to find out resources available to them, according to a news release from Murphy. Residents also can text NJCOVID to 898-211 to receive text information and stay informed. To receive live text assistance, residents can text their ZIP code to 898-211.

The call center will supplement, but not replace, the existing hotline that operates from the state Poison Control Center.

The state Department of Health website also lists resources.

Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health

On Monday, Murphy ordered the closing of all the casinos in Atlantic City effective 8 p.m., as well as banning gatherings of 50 people or more across the state, leading to the closing of movie theaters, gyms and dine-in service at restaurants and bars. He also strongly discouraged travel from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night.

The next day, Murphy ordered indoor malls and amusement centers closed at 8 p.m. as an additional step to stem the spread of the disease.

