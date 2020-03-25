You are the owner of this article.
LIVE UPDATES: Cape May County confirms 3 additional COVID-19 cases

The Cape May County Department of Health reported three new cases of COVID-19: a 60-year-old female, a 54-year-old female and a 19-year-old female. Cape May County Health Department is currently reporting a total of nine Covid-19 cases throughout the County.

All cases are recovering at their residence with the exception of one who is doing well at an out of County hospital.

According to the county health department, Avalon, Cape May City, Lower Township, Ocean City,  Sea Isle City and Upper Township each have a case of coronavirus. While Middle Township has three confirmed cases.  

The Atlantic County Division of Public Health has announced two additional residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total to 9 cases countywide. The county’s seventh case was reported earlier today.

The most recent cases include two females, one in her 40s and a second in her 20s. Both are recovering at home, and had recently traveled to New York City.

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 has increased by 736, bringing the total number of cases to 4,402 across the state, officials said.

There have been 18 additional deaths, bringing the total to 62.

“These numbers are sobering, but they are not surprising to us,” Gov. Phil Murphy said during a Wednesday briefing. “We knew early on the trajectory that these reports would take, especially as we ramped up our testing regime, and they are doing just that.”

The deaths included four in Ocean County, three in Essex County, two in Monmouth County and one each in Bergen, Burlington, Cumberland, Hudson, Middlesex, Morris, Passaic, Somerset and Union counties, said state Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli.

Eleven were men and seven were women, she said, and the ages ranged from 52 to 93.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Also during the briefing, Murphy said hospitals throughout the state are “under tremendous stress” but they are meeting the needs of patients who need it, but officials are working aggressively to expand hospital capacity.

Currently, there are 18,433 acute care beds, including 2,000 beds for those requiring critical care in hospitals, Murphy said. The goal is to increase capacity by bringing 1,360 beds in closed hospitals back into service and an additional 1,000 beds in field hospitals in North, Central and South Jersey.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency field hospital at the Atlantic City Convention Center announced Tuesday is going to be completed after field hospitals are completed in convention centers in Secaucus and Edison, he said.

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May County Bridge Commission announced Wednesday it will implement cashless tolling at all Ocean Drive bridges as of 6 a.m. Thursday.

This will remain in effect until further notice, as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19, said Karen Coughlin, the Cape May County Bridge Commission's executive director.

The Ocean Drive bridges include Middle Thorofare, between Cape May and Wildwood Crest; Grassy Sound Bridge, between North Wildwood and Stone Harbor; Townsend's Inlet Bridget, between Avalon and Sea Isle City; Corson's Inlet Bridge, between Strathmere and Ocean City; and, Ocean City - Longport Bridge, between the northern end of Ocean City and Longport, Coughlin said.

Vehicles with E-ZPass will continue to be charged, and the process will not change, Coughlin said. The equipment in the lane will read your E-ZPass tag, and the cost of the toll will be deducted from the balance in your account, as usual, she said.

Vehicles without E-ZPass can drive through the toll plaza and equipment installed in the lane will capture a photo of the license plate and an invoice for the cost of the toll will be mailed to the registered owner, Coughlin said. The rate billed will be the regular cash toll rate; no additional administrative fees will be charged if the invoice is paid within 30 days, she said.

The Delaware River Port Authority is going cashless for tolls in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 starting Thursday morning.

At 6 a.m., drivers crossing the Ben Franklin, Walt Whitman, Betsy Ross and Commodore Barry bridges should use designated E-ZPass lanes, according to a news release from the authority. The rule is in effect until further notice.

Drivers who already use E-ZPass will not experience any change, according to the release, but drivers without the pass will be invoiced for the cost after a photo is taken of the vehicle’s license plate going through the toll.

The invoice will be mailed to the vehicle’s registered owner and the amount will not include any additional administration or violation fees, according to the release.

The Atlantic City Rescue Mission has put out a call asking the public for donations during the pandemic.

Dan Brown, president and CEO of the mission at 2009 Bacharach Blvd., said in a Facebook post Monday that the current uncertainty bears heavy weight on finances for individuals, small businesses, non-profits and on homeless shelters.

“If you are in a position to give and to help us get through this critical time we would appreciate any amount that you can contribute for IMMEDIATE aid,” Brown said.

Donations can be made online at www.acrescuemission.org.

Long Beach Island officials on Tuesday issued proclamations to declare municipalities as a local disaster area/emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayors Kirk Larson of Barnegat Light; Nancy Taggart Davis of Beach Haven; Jonathan Oldham of Harvey Cedars; Joseph Mancini of Long Beach Township; and William Huelsenbeck of Ship Bottom, issued individual proclamations in accordance with state law that permits municipal officials to declare a local disaster area/emergency, The Sandpaper reported. Surf City’s proclamation is with Christopher J. Connors, borough attorney, for review, and was not expected to be issued Tuesday.

The proclamations give municipal officials the ability to manage the emergency.

