LIVE UPDATES: Cape May County police chiefs discourage 'in car' gatherings

New expansion for Cape Regional Medical Center

Cape Regional Medical Center. Aug. 22, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

The Cape May County Chiefs of Police Association said Thursday that they are discouraging “in car” gatherings seen recently at Cape Regional Medical Center.

“We know that the efforts of the front line employees are tireless and they know that they do not go unnoticed,” said Chief Paul Skill, president of the association, in a news release. “However, it is imperative during this State of Emergency that we continue to steadfastly practice SOCIAL DISTANCING.”

The association is urging everyone to please refrain from organizing, supporting and attending such “gatherings," according to the release.

“The team at Cape Regional Health System is grateful to our community for their support of our healthcare heroes on the front lines,” said Susan Staeger, Marketing and Public Relations Coordinator, Cape Regional Health System.” We are also grateful and supportive of local law enforcement and first responders for their important role in enforcing the State of Emergency orders aimed at keeping us all safe. The themes of #stayhome and #socialdistancing are for the health and welfare of us all. Our hope is that soon, and very soon, we will be able to gather and celebrate how we overcame this challenge together – each doing our part.”

The Fellowship of Churches of Atlantic City & Vicinity and Atlantic Cape Community college has scheduled a drive-thru food giveaway.

The first come, first served event is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday at the Atlantic City campus of the college at the corner of Kentucky and Baltic avenues.

For more information, contact Rev. James Barclay 609-553-0001.

State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Saturday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

Appearing for the briefing will be Governor Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.

It will be livestreamed here.

So far, Atlantic County has reported a total of 222 cases, seven deaths and 26 recovered. Cape May County has reported 116 cases, with 15 designated as off quarantine and four deaths. Cumberland County has reported 151 cases and three deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

During Friday’s briefing, Murphy announced that the number of positive cases has increased by 3,627, bringing the total to 54,588. There have been 233 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 1,932.

Here’s where to get tested for COVID-19 in South Jersey

