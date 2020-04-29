You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
top story

LIVE UPDATES: Chris Brown, other senators send letter to Murphy on Jersey Shore reopening plan

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Virus Outbreak-Connecticut
Jessica Hill

In a letter to Gov. Phil Murphy Tuesday, a group of legislators voiced their support for his plan to re-open the state, but urged the governor to create a separate plan targeted at the Jersey Shore and to unveil it before Memorial Day.

The letter, signed by Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, along with Senators Robert Singer, Michael Testa and Declan O'Scanlon, recommended that a small business owner from the Shore, as well as a representative from the casinos in Atlantic City should be included on his Governor’s Restart and Recovery Commission.

The commission, which Murphy unveiled during his daily briefing Tuesday, has goals that include advising on issues of public health, workforce development and transportation, seeking ways to maximize future federal support, reviewing potential long-term investments and ensuring restart and recovery works for every family.

“As New Jersey moves toward lift or easing stay-at-home orders and restrictions on business operations, we share your belief that reopening must be undertaken in a safe, sustainable manner,” according to the letter. “While we are concerned by some of the images from other places around the nation that have not effectively planned or communicated reopening guidelines with the public, we believe our joint efforts can lead to better outcomes in New Jersey. That’s why it’s so imperative that we begin work on this plan starting today.”

State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Wednesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

Appearing for the briefing will be Governor Phil Murphy, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.

It will be livestreamed here.

So far, Atlantic County has recorded 878 confirmed cases, 35 deaths and 127 residents cleared as recovered. Cape May County has recorded 314 cases, with 109 recovered and 20 deaths. Cumberland County has recorded 645 cases and nine deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

During Tuesday’s briefing, Murphy announced that the number of positive cases of has increased by 2,887, bringing the total to 113,856, state officials said Tuesday. There have been 402 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 6,442.

Here’s where to get tested for COVID-19 in South Jersey

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News