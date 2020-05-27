You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Atlantic City
top story

LIVE UPDATES: County Democrats want Atlantic City casinos open by July 4

  • 0
  • 1 min to read

Atlantic County Democratic Chairman Michael Suleiman has asked Gov. Phil Murphy to come up with a plan to safely reopen Atlantic City casinos by the July 4th weekend.

“The Atlantic City metro area saw a stunning 32% decline in employment, and we run the real risk of having one or more casinos stay shuttered if the casinos can’t capitalize on Fourth of July weekend, which would result in thousands of middle-class and working-class residents losing their jobs,” Suleiman said.  “The casinos weren’t ready for a Memorial Day weekend opening, but if we start now and if strict social distancing and cleanliness standards are established, then a July 4th opening is a realistic goal.”

The casinos have been closed since March 16 in an effort to stem the spread of the new coronavirus.

Wildwood's Ocean Oasis Water Park will not be opening this summer, according to Wildwood Video Archive.

“At this time, due to various Covid-19 related complications, we are planning for Ocean Oasis Water Park + Beach Club to remain closed for the 2020 season," said an email from the company to customers explaining that their cabanas would have to be refunded. "We fully intend to open Raging Waters Water Park on Mariner’s Landing once we have guidance from Governmental authorities to do so.”

Officials have scheduled another emergency food kit giveaway for Atlantic City's casino workers this week.

The giveaway, scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, will be held at Bader Field, 600 North Albany Street, according to a news release. The giveaway is a combined effort of the New Jersey State AFL-CIO and its affiliated unions, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority and the Community FoodBank of New Jersey.

State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Wednesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

Appearing for the briefing will be Governor Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.

It will be livestreamed here.

So far, Atlantic County has confirmed 2,097 cases with 149 deaths as well as 712 residents who have been cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 594 active cases with 47 deaths and 276 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 1,908 cases with 63 deaths.

Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health

During Tuesday’s briefing, Murphy said the number of positive cases had increased by 703, bringing the state total to 155,764. There have been 54 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 11,191.

GALLERY: Memorial Day photos from the Ocean City Boardwalk

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News