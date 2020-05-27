LIVE UPDATES: County Democrats want Atlantic City casinos open by July 4

Atlantic County Democratic Chairman Michael Suleiman has asked Gov. Phil Murphy to come up with a plan to safely reopen Atlantic City casinos by the July 4th weekend.
“The Atlantic City metro area saw a stunning 32% decline in employment, and we run the real risk of having one or more casinos stay shuttered if the casinos can’t capitalize on Fourth of July weekend, which would result in thousands of middle-class and working-class residents losing their jobs,” Suleiman said. “The casinos weren’t ready for a Memorial Day weekend opening, but if we start now and if strict social distancing and cleanliness standards are established, then a July 4th opening is a realistic goal.”
The casinos have been closed since March 16 in an effort to stem the spread of the new coronavirus.
Wildwood's Ocean Oasis Water Park will not be opening this summer,
according to Wildwood Video Archive.
“At this time, due to various Covid-19 related complications, we are planning for Ocean Oasis Water Park + Beach Club to remain closed for the 2020 season," said an email from the company to customers explaining that their cabanas would have to be refunded. "We fully intend to open Raging Waters Water Park on Mariner’s Landing once we have guidance from Governmental authorities to do so.”
Officials have scheduled another emergency food kit giveaway for Atlantic City's casino workers this week.
The giveaway, scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, will be held at Bader Field, 600 North Albany Street, according to a news release. The giveaway is a combined effort of the New Jersey State AFL-CIO and its affiliated unions, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority and the Community FoodBank of New Jersey.
State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Wednesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
Appearing for the briefing will be Governor Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.
It will be livestreamed here.
So far, Atlantic County has confirmed 2,097 cases with 149 deaths as well as 712 residents who have been cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 594 active cases with 47 deaths and 276 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 1,908 cases with 63 deaths.
Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health
During Tuesday’s briefing, Murphy said the number of positive cases had increased by 703, bringing the state total to 155,764. There have been 54 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 11,191.
An Ocean City police officer watches over a busy Boardwalk Monday afternoon.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
052620_nws_ocboardwalk
Lauren Cell of Springfield, Delaware County, with her kids Emma and Nolan, 5 and 3, check out the items for sale at Jilly's T-Shirt Factory on May 25th in Ocean City.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
052620_nws_ocboardwalk
Amy Rihl and Pete Frisko, Ocean City residents, watch the surfers catching rides by the 5th street beach.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
052620_nws_ocboardwalk
Judy Subers of Skippack Village, PA, shows off an Ocean City facemask she just purchased.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
052620_nws_ocboardwalk
Lauren Cell of Sprinfield, Delaware County, with her kids Emma and Nolan, 5 and 3, check out the items for sale at Jilly's T-Shirt Factory.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
052620_nws_ocboardwalk
Taylor DiStefano of Egg Harbor City, 17, working at Jilly's T-Shirt Factory.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
052620_nws_ocboardwalk
At Manco and Manco, co-owner Chuck Bangle shows some of the changes made inside their main location on 9th and boardwalk in Ocean City. Tables have been removed from some booths and tables have been removed in the main dining area to operate the restaurant at 50% capacity.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
052620_nws_ocboardwalk
Wendy Barth of Separately Swimwear on the Boardwalk across the way from the Music Pier has had a quiet business weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
052620_nws_ocboardwalk
Wendy Barth of Separately Swimwear on the Boardwalk across the way from the Music Pier has had a quiet business weekend. On May 25th in Ocean City.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
052620_nws_ocboardwalk
At Manco and Manco in Ocean City on May 25, co-owner Chuck Bangle has his temperature taken by his delivery manager Zac McBride.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
052620_nws_ocboardwalk
Tony Krajcsik and Dave Barba, both of Bucks County, with a fresh pie from Manco and Manco.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
