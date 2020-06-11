LIVE UPDATES: Courts announce reopening June 22 with limited staff amid COVID-19

Courts across the state will begin to reopening later this month, after being closed since March to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
The New Jersey Courts Post-Pandemic Plan, which has been approved by the state Supreme Court, details a gradual return to courthouses and court facilities starting June 22, according to a news release from the judiciary.
Many court staff have been working from home, while cases have been either postponed or held via video of telephone conference.
Between 10% and 15% of judges and staff will be onsite to start, according to the reopening plan, and that will increase through two additional staggered phases.
Ahead of the reopening, all employees will receive training on COVID-19 safety, appropriate cleaning policies will be implemented, and thermal scanning may start, among others.
Most criminal hearings, like first appearances and detention hearings, will continue to be handled remotely, according to the plan.
State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Thursday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
Appearing for the briefing will be Gov. Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan and Department of Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 2,482 cases with 170 deaths and 1,179 cleared as recovered. Cape May has reported 664 cases with 53 deaths and 435 designated off quarantine. Cumberand County has reported 2,293 cases with 103 deaths.
Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health
For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness or death.
My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.
