LIVE UPDATES: COVID-19 claims two additional lives in Cape May County

A 73-year-old female as well as an 80-year-old female, both from Lower Township, were announced as the two latest deaths in Cape May County due to COVID-19, according to news released Tuesday by Cape May County's Department of Health.
In total, 36 Cape May County residents have passed away due to complications from COVID-19.
The number of COVID-19 cases in New Jersey is 140,743 and 9,508 deaths.
Cape May County’s total has increased by 9 cases, making a total of 479 cases in the County, the Department of Health said.
The nine new cases breakdown as follows: three new new cases each in Lower Township and Middle Township; and one each in Dennis Township, Ocean City and West Cape May, the county's Department of Health said
“Our hearts are heavy with the loss of these two additional individuals to COVID-19," said Cape May County Freeholder Director Gerald M. Thornton.
Gov. Phil Murphy announced Tuesday the state Department of Health will issue an order expanding access to COVID-19 testing without a prescription.
“We need a program that gives every New Jerseyan the confidence that they can be tested, as well — whether they’re symptomatic or asymptomatic, or whether they work in the public or private sectors,” Murphy said during his daily briefing with other state officials.
The order will be focused on those residents with possible exposure who fall in priority categories and lack access to a primary care practitioner, he said.
In addition, Murphy plans to build a Community Contact Tracing Corps to help tracers already working.
There are 800 to 900 tracers statewide, Murphy said, adding that the state will need at least 1,000.
“We’re partnering with our state’s colleges and universities to employ their public health, social work, and related students as our front-line workers,” he said.
The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey has increased by 898, bringing the total to 140,743, Murphy said. There have been 198 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 9,508.
“Getting New Jersey on the road back begins by reaching benchmarks and data milestones,” Murphy said. “Most notably, within our healthcare sector, where the numbers are concrete and we can see in the numbers of real people the impacts our policies are having.”
Positive tests results and fatalities are “clearly important,” he said, but tests results and fatalities are lagging indicators, saying that the state is “not out of the woods yet.”
The state is leading the nation for new cases, hospitalizations and new deaths per 100,000 people, Murphy said, with numbers greater than Connecticut, New York and Pennsylvania.
There are 4,328 people hospitalized across the state, including 1,306 people in intensive care and 982 people on ventilators, Murphy said. Between 10 p.m. Sunday and 10 p.m. Monday, 164 residents were discharged from hospitals, while 360 people entered hospitals.
In South Jersey, there were 118 new hospitalizations, Murphy said, with 47 discharges.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 1,564 cases with 86 deaths and 351 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 470 cases with 34 deaths and 198 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 1,365 cases and 40 deaths.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Also during the briefing, Murphy said that his goal is to provide at least 20,000 tests a day by the end of the month and to continue building out that capacity moving forward, with at least 25,000 tests a day by the end of June.
“More testing means more people will know their health status, and that means more peace of mind,” Murphy said. “And more testing creates more data, and more data allows us to take more steps forward.”
There are 135 testing site throughout the state, with CVS Pharmacy locations expected to have swab-and-send testing capabilities in place at 50 of its stores across the state by the end of the month, he said.
He also said that the state is directing $6 million in federal funding to Rutgers University to boost their test production capabilities from 10,000 tests per day to 50,000 within the next six to eight weeks.
Wednesday's briefing is scheduled for 1 p.m.
Surfing and paddle boarding will be allowed starting Wednesday on the Ventnor beaches.
Gathering in groups on the beach is not.
Ventnor officials want people to change and prepare for surfing off the beach and boardwalk until those areas are reopened.
Singles rowing and singles kayaking also will be allowed beginning Wednesday, but doubles, quads and eights are not. All team sports are not yet allowed, and these fall under that category.
Legislators representing the 1st Legislative District blasted Governor Phil Murphy’s announcement that regions of New Jersey that have recovered from the coronavirus will not be allowed to reopen as soon as they are ready.
Senator Michael Testa and Assemblymen Erik Simonsen and Antwan McClellan (all R-1) said the governor’s approach will lead to a longer lockdown than otherwise necessary in some parts of New Jersey, causing unnecessary economic harm to the South Jersey and Jersey Shore communities they represent.
Governor Murphy said Tuesday at his daily briefing that the lockdown restrictions he implemented by executive order will be lifted statewide when he chooses to do so, with restrictions lifted incrementally.
Main Street Vineland and the Greater Vineland Chamber of Commerce announced a campaign Tuesday to urge residents to "Shop Local - Shop Safe."
The campaign combines the message of the pledge that the two organizations previously rolled out to support local businesses, with the message to do everything to follow existing safety precautions while shopping and supporting businesses locally—from retail stores to their suppliers, according to a news release. Part of the roll-out of the campaign will include 200 yard signs that will act as a visible reminder.
“We want people to do what we asked of them before—to follow the guidelines of Governor Murphy and the Center for Disease Control about social distancing, to support our local businesses that have been forced to close and those that can remain open, and to take the 'Support Local Businesses' pledge on our website to do so,” said Main Street Executive Director Russell Swanson. “We also, however, want to emphasize doing this in a safe, responsible manner—following guidelines inside and outside of businesses, so that we can get back to business faster.”
Main Street Vineland Associate Director Robert Scarpa said that this is what the community should do—not only for our local businesses downtown and around Vineland, but for the employees who are also local.
“We have to remember that the people who own and work for our local businesses—whether they are smaller businesses or big-box stores—are our friends and neighbors. Your support and patronage during this hard time for them will help to carry them through,” Scarpa said.
Greater Vineland Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Dawn Hunter pointed out that the support must go to all levels of the business chain.
“Wherever possible, we should also support the local suppliers and distributors in the area. Where a local supplier or distributor exists, businesses at the retail level should work with those wholesalers,” Hunter said.
Swanson, Scarpa, and Hunter also stressed that these various types of support should continue even after the economy reopens and our local businesses will be hard at work to getting back up to speed.
“Their economic health is OUR economic health,” they said.
For more information on all Main Street Vineland initiatives and programs, call the Main Street Vineland office at 856-794-8653, visit the organization’s website at www.TheAve.biz, or visit the organization’s Facebook page.
For more information about the Greater Chamber of Commerce, visit their website at www.vinelandchamber.org and their Facebook page—Greater Vineland Chamber.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is set to provide details Tuesday about increased COVID-19 testing and contact tracing, which he has said are key parts of reopening the state.
The hard-hit state must double its testing capacity and install a robust contact-tracing program before it can begin reopening from a nearly two-month-old stay-at-home order, the first-term Democrat has said.
New Jersey has about 140,000 positive cases and 9,310 deaths from the virus.
Positive trends are beginning to emerge in the data the state health department collects, including falling hospitalization rates, according to Murphy.
Murphy unveiled a six-part plan aimed at reopening. The steps start with sustaining downward trends, followed by increased testing and contact tracing. He also said he wants to be sure people have safe places to isolate themselves if needed, followed by “responsibly” restarting the economy and making sure the state can handle a potential resurgence.
For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness or death.
The Cape May County Department of Health announced on Tuesday their social distance campaign, Six Feet Saves.
Six Feet Saves is an educational campaign that will be implemented to remind individuals to keep their distance to help slow the spread of COVID-19, according to a news release. Social Distance Ambassadors will be monitoring high volume areas, such as boardwalks, to remind individuals to keep their six feet, and to give educational materials on how to prevent being exposed.
“As public places begin to reopen it is important to continue to take proper precautions, such as wearing a mask, washing hands frequently, and social distancing. Cape May County Department of Health wants to remind residents and visitors to continue taking action to slow the spread of COVID-19. By protecting yourself and others you can help save lives,” said Kevin Thomas, Cape May County Health Officer.
The campaign will launch Friday and will be comprised of Social Distance Ambassadors who will remind individuals to keep their six feet and give out educational materials on how to prevent being exposed to COVID-19, according to the release. Social Distancing Ambassadors will be wearing vests with the county seal on them so they can be easily identified.
Six Feet Saves Lives Social Distance Ambassador team will be made up of Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) members and Cape May County Department of Health staff. MRC is a volunteer program made up of medical and non-medical individuals.
To learn more about MRC and how you can volunteer visit cmchealth.net or call 609-463-6692.
For additional information on what Cape May County is doing to slow the spread of COVID-19 visit www.cmchealth.net. You can also like Cape May County Department of Health on Facebook or call 609-463-1187.
Atlantic County officials on Tuesday reported 34 new cases of COVID-19, as well as nine additional deaths.
The fatalities include an 18-year-old Mullica Township woman and eight elderly residents of long-term care facilities, according to a news release from county spokeswoman Linda Gilmore.
All nine had pre-existing conditions that put them at higher risk, according to the Atlantic County Division of Public Health
Seven of the elderly fatalities were from Absecon and included two 80-year-old women, two 80-year old-men, an 81-year-old woman, an 88-year-old man and a 90-year-old woman, according to the release. The other long-term care resident was a 77-year-old man from Linwood.
Additional cases include 34 new positives among 15 men, ages 9 to 87, and 19 women, ages 24 to 98, Gilmore said. Ten cases were identified in Atlantic City residents, eight in Galloway, five in Egg Harbor Township and three in Northfield; Hamilton Township, Hammonton and Ventnor each had two new cases while Pleasantville and Somers Point each had one.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 1,564 cases with 86 deaths and 351 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 470 cases with 34 deaths and 198 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 1,365 cases and 40 deaths.
Atlantic County will continue its drive-thru testing on Thursday at the Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing by appointment for symptomatic county residents with a doctor’s prescription, proof of residency and appointment confirmation.
Appointments are available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and can be made online at www.aclink.org.Those who are unable to keep their appointments are asked to cancel so that others will have an opportunity to be tested.
Senators Michael Testa and Michael Doherty called for Governor Phil Murphy on Tuesday to reopen New Jersey’s One-Stop Career Centers and staff them with idle workers from other state departments.
“A functional unemployment office during an economic downtown is the the epitome of an essential public service, yet hundreds of thousands of New Jerseyans continue to go without the unemployment benefits they’ve earned for weeks on end,” said Testa (R-1). “We are calling for an end to busy signals, broken websites, and unanswered emails from the Department of Labor.”
In-person unemployment services at the New Jersey One-Stop Career Center offices was suspended on March 16th in response to the coronavirus.
“Establishing an in-person appointment based approach will help families to get the unemployment benefits they deserve,” added Testa. “After weeks of failing to get through to the State’s unemployment systems electronically, the ability to schedule a meeting in person will provide much need relief to hundreds of thousands of people who are still waiting for help. If private stores like Shop Rite and Target can install protective shields at check out lines, our State can do the same at shuttered unemployment centers that should be reopened to serve New Jerseyans.”
Testa is joining on legislation sponsored by Doherty that would allow inactive State government workers to be reassigned to the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) to help process a massive backlog of unemployment claims.
More broadly, the legislation would allow for the temporary reassignment of State and local employees outside of their civil service classifications for up to 30 days during public emergencies.
“Unemployed New Jerseyans are tired of waiting, hoping, and praying that they will receive contact, or better yet a check, from the State’s unemployment office,” said Doherty (R-23). “New Jersey has the manpower and resources to reopen its One Stop Career Centers to address the unemployment backlog. Governor Murphy should take this step immediately to remedy the ongoing failure at the Department of Labor. The inability of his administration to process UI claims in a timely fashion is beyond unacceptable.”
In Atlantic City, Las Vegas, Council Bluffs and Lake Tahoe, Caesars plans to reopen properties in phases in line with anticipated business demand, according to a post on the company's website.
The company plans to reopen in these markets and increase staff capacity as well as amenities such as restaurants and live entertainment in line with consumer demand and guidance from public health authorities, according to the post.
"We look forward to welcoming our guests and team members back to our properties as soon as it is appropriate to do so," said Tony Rodio, Chief Executive Officer of Caesars Entertainment. "We are implementing new protocols focused on the wellbeing of our team members, guests and communities to create environments with high standards of sanitization and physical distancing practices. We are working closely with public health authorities, gaming regulators and infectious disease specialists to design our plan."
Further updates on the company's response to COVID-19 can be found at https://www.caesars.com/corporate/coronavirus-guest-information.
MGM Resorts International on Tuesday released a report outlining the comprehensive health and safety protocols the company is implementing prior to re-opening its domestic properties and resorts which were temporarily closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The report details MGM Resorts’ “Seven-Point Safety Plan” – a multi-layered set of protocols and procedures designed in conjunction with medical and scientific experts to deter the spread of the virus, protect customers and employees and rapidly respond to potential new cases, according to a news release.
MGM owns Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa.
Ocean City's Promenade Food Court is set to reopen Saturday.
Guidelines for reopening include tables are placed 6 feet apart, hand sanitizer available, designated an entrance and exit, plexiglass where customers are to order and no outside food.
The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority canceled “Broadway on the Boardwalk 2020," according to an email send to residents.
The New Jersey Air National Guard will be conducting a flyover event beginning 11:20 a.m. Tuesday to honor COVID-19 front-line workers.
Human Services Commissioner Carole Johnson on Monday announced the federal government has approved the Department’s plan to provide $248 million in special food assistance benefits to nearly 600,000 children across the state who normally receive free or reduced-price school meals as part of the response to COVID-19 school closures.
“We are doing everything we can to ensure people throughout New Jersey have access to food assistance during this difficult time, especially children,” Commissioner Johnson said. “Children should never go hungry, and approval of our plan is another step forward in our fight against hunger amid COVID-19.”
Under the plan approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, New Jersey special Pandemic-EBT benefits will be provided to recipients of the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and non-SNAP households with children who normally receive free or reduced-price school meals.
With federal approval, the Department will begin implementing the plan. The plan will provide each eligible student with $416.10 to help with nutritional support during the time that schools have been closed during the pandemic. No application is necessary to receive this benefit. Human Services is working with schools to identify students who were receiving free or reduced school meals. Eligible students already participating in SNAP will receive the Pandemic-EBT on their household’s existing Families First card. All other Pandemic-EBT eligible households will be mailed a P-EBT card. Human Services expects these benefits to be issued no later than June.
“No child should go hungry, and this program will help ensure New Jersey children will get the nutrition they need,” Human Services Deputy Commissioner Elisa Neira said. “We’ve been working hard to boost access to food assistance during this difficult time. This is a crucial step toward meeting that goal.”
NJ SNAP provides money directly to individuals and families who need help affording groceries. Funds are directly loaded onto an electronic benefits card each month, and SNAP is accepted at most grocery stores and bodegas.
Besides receiving approval of the Pandemic-EBT plan, Human Services has:
Distributed an extra $106 million in additional benefits to SNAP recipients since the start of the emergency.
Ensured that everyone whose benefits were up for renewal in March and April, or are due in May or June were extended for six months. This means nobody’s SNAP benefits will be ended during these extensions for not completing the renewal.
Made it easier to apply for SNAP during this emergency by waiving the normally required interview and the hard copy signature on applications, so as to reduce the need for face-to-face interactions.
“We continue to urge residents to visit njhelps.org to learn more and apply for food assistance and other benefits,” said Human Services Assistant Commissioner Natasha Johnson, who directs the Division of Family Development that oversees NJ SNAP. “We also continue to appreciate the dedicated staff at the County Boards of Social Services who are essential to getting these critical services to New Jersey families.”
The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA) announced Monday that the state received $31,511,487 from the second round of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) CARES Act funding allocated by the federal government.
The CDBG funding allocation is in addition to the $4 million the State of New Jersey received on April 2, 2020, according to a news release. Both funding rounds are helping the State respond to public health, housing, and economic disruption needs that have arisen as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
“More than $31.5 million in funding is an incredibly important resource for the State to have in the midst of this unprecedented pandemic,” said Lt. Governor Sheila Y. Oliver, who serves as DCA Commissioner. “We are grateful for the assistance and look forward to putting the money to use as quickly as possible. We also appreciate that our federal partners are allowing the State more flexible use of this funding, which will enable us to fully maximize it in our COVID-19 response.”
The CARES Act requires the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to allocate the second round of CDBG funding to state and insular area governments (i.e., U.S. territories that are not one of the 50 states) by May 11, 2020.
The second round of allocations can be used for such activities as buildings and improvements, assistance to businesses, rental assistance, increased public services, planning, capacity building, and technical assistance.
For more information on COVID-19 resources, visit https://covid19.nj.gov/.
The Atlantic City Free Public Library will hold a virtual program, Managing Stress for Teens and Adults , May 21 at 4:30 p.m., according to a news release from the library. Melissa J. McLean, a Licensed Professional Counselor and owner of Morning Joy Counseling, LLC, will lead the program.
“When individuals have to balance work, school, relationships or kids – on top of managing a new sense of normalcy during the COVID-19 pandemic – life can feel overwhelming,” according to the release. “McLean will discuss stress, and how to identify and manage stressors.”
McLean’s company, Morning Joy Counseling, LLC, is a multi-clinician group practice that helps people dealing with anxiety and depression, couples who want to rebuild or strengthen their relationships, and other issues, according to the release.
Online registration is required for this program; a link to the meeting will be emailed after registration is completed. To access the registration form, visit the library’s website – www.acfpl.org – and click on the Online Programs image and then the link provided in the workshop description.
In addition to this workshop, the library is offering other virtual programs and clubs:
- Atlantic City Reads Online Book Club – The book club will read titles from the Hoopla Book Club Spotlight Selection – available for checkout from Hoopla Digital. Book discussions will take place on the A.C. Reads group discussion board hosted by Goodreads. Registration is required. The first book is “The Mountains Sing.”
- Basic ESL – This is a beginning English class for non-native English speakers. Classes include interactive learning activities that focus on increasing the listening, speaking, reading, grammar, and writing skills of the students. Registration is required.
- ESL for Customer Service – The class features an English language curriculum that focuses on customer service and job readiness skills. Students will learn how to effectively communicate with customers and employers. Registration is required.
- Conversational Spanish – Students will improve their speaking ability and knowledge of Spanish vocabulary. Through dynamic conversational activities, participants will be able to improve comprehension, expression and fluency. Registration is required.
- Film Society – The Film Society, which is open to adult library members in good standing with the library, will be holding virtual meetings to discuss films and the industry. Those interested in joining the group or attending the meetings must email Film Society coordinator Theresa Hawkins at thawki@acfpl.org.
- Facebook story time and craft programs – The library posts weekly children’s programs on its Youth Services Department Facebook page. Story times are posted 10:30 a.m. on Mondays and kids crafts, using items commonly found in the home, are posted 2 p.m. on Wednesdays.
Follow the library on social media or visit www.acfpl.org for updates.
State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Tuesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
Appearing for the briefing will be Governor Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.
It will be live streamed here.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 1,564 cases with 86 deaths and 351 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 470 cases with 34 deaths and 198 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 1,365 cases and 40 deaths.
During Monday’s briefing, Murphy announced that the state had 1,453 new positive test results, bringing the statewide total to 139,945. The number of patients currently being treated in hospitals has dropped to 4,195, but the numbers of positive cases and deaths connected to long-term care facilities continues to grow.
Wondering which beaches and boardwalks are open in South Jersey? Here's a list.
Atlantic County
Atlantic City
The beaches and Boardwalk in Atlantic City remain open.
Brigantine
The beaches in Brigantine have remained opening, but the Cove Beach Recreation Area has closed, as well as the Seawall and the North Beach Observation Tower.
Longport
Beaches in Longport remain open for passive recreation.
Walking, jogging and exercising are all allowed, while sunbathing, sitting in chairs, groups of people and organized sports are prohibited.
Margate
Beaches in Margate remain open for passive recreation.
Walking, jogging and exercising are all allowed, while sunbathing, sitting in chairs, groups of people and organized sports are prohibited.
Ventnor
Ventnor beaches reopen Friday, May 8, for passive recreation, but the Boardwalk remains closed.
Allowed activities include walking, running, jogging, exercising, dog-walking on leashes, all while maintaining social distancing.
Prohibited activities include swimming, sunbathing, sitting on chairs or towels, organized sports, groups of people, surfing, kayaking, paddle boarding, fishing and sailing.
Starting May 13, surfing and paddle boarding will be allowed, while gathering in groups on the beach is still prohibited. Officials asked surfers and paddleboarders to change and prepare for surfing off the beach and Boardwalk until those areas are reopened.
The Boardwalk can only be used to access the beach.
The beach and Boardwalk were closed April 5.
Cape May County
Avalon
In a letter to residents, Martin Palughi, the mayor of Avalon, and Stone Harbor Mayor Judith Davies-Dunhour said that beaches will be open Friday, May 8 morning for walking, running, fishing and surfing, but no stationary activities.
“The beaches will be patrolled to make sure that social distancing practices are following and there are no large groups of people gathered,” according to the letter. “All regular beach regulations continue to apply. We ask that you follow these temporary rules; unfortunately, if they are not followed, we will again close out beaches.”
Many other public spaces in the municipalities will continue to be closed, according to the letter, including playgrounds, courts, the Boardwalk, libraries and recreational fields.
Cape May
Cape May’s beaches and Promenade reopened May 2.
On the beach, walking, jogging, running, fishing and surfing are allowed as long as people remain six feet apart, do not congregate in groups and wear masks when passing near others, while sitting in chairs or on blankets, picnicking or congregating in groups are prohibited.
Walking and jogging are allowed on the promenade as long as social distancing roles are followed, but bicycling riding, skateboarding and rollerblading are prohibited.
The city opened the boardwalk, beaches and shared-use path on the Route 52 causeway May 11 for exercise and active recreation, according to a release from the city.
"We will continue to work with the governor’s office on plans to safely remove restrictions on retail stores and other businesses, to provide full access to the beach, and to get people back to work," said Mayor Jay A. Gillian in a statement on the city's website.
Corson's Inlet State Park
Beach access is closed. Parking lot access for boat launching only.
Ocean City
The mayors of Ocean City, Sea Isle City and Upper Township said Saturday they will allow access to their beaches for exercise and active recreation effective immediately.
Walking, running, exercising, surfing and fishing will be allowed on the beaches, but sunbathing, sitting, bathing, gathering and group sports will be prohibited, according to a news release from Ocean City.
Sea Isle City
The mayors of Ocean City, Sea Isle City and Upper Township said Saturday, May 9, they will allow access to their beaches for exercise and active recreation effective immediately.
Walking, running, exercising, surfing and fishing will be allowed on the beaches, but sunbathing, sitting, bathing, gathering and group sports will be prohibited, according to a news release from Ocean City.
Stone Harbor
In a letter to residents, Martin Palughi, the mayor of Avalon, and Stone Harbor Mayor Judith Davies-Dunhour said that beaches will be open Friday, May 8 morning for walking, running, fishing and surfing, but no stationary activities.
“The beaches will be patrolled to make sure that social distancing practices are following and there are no large groups of people gathered,” according to the letter. “All regular beach regulations continue to apply. We ask that you follow these temporary rules; unfortunately, if they are not followed, we will again close out beaches.”
Many other public spaces in the municipalities will continue to be closed, according to the letter, including playgrounds, courts, the Boardwalk, libraries and recreational fields.
Upper Township/Strathmere
The mayors of Ocean City, Sea Isle City and Upper Township said Saturday, May 9, they will allow access to their beaches for exercise and active recreation effective immediately.
Walking, running, exercising, surfing and fishing will be allowed on the beaches, but sunbathing, sitting, bathing, gathering and group sports will be prohibited, according to a news release from Ocean City.
Wildwoods
The Wildwoods Boardwalk will reopened May 8, for walking, running, biking and more, according to a post on the Facebook page of North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello.
North Wildwood and Wildwood have laid out the following time frames:
The beaches, parks and playgrounds will reopen Friday.
People are permitted in public places under the following conditions:
“Walking, running, operating a wheelchair or engaging in outdoor activities with immediate family members, caretakers, household members or romantic partners while following best social distancing practices with other individuals, including staying six feet apart," according to the Facebook post.
