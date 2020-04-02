You are the owner of this article.
breaking top story

WATCH Gov. Phil Murphy, state officials briefing on COVID-19

Virus Outbreak-Connecticut
Jessica Hill

State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Thursday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

Appearing for the briefing will be Gov. Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan, and Department of Children and Families Commissioner Christine Norbut Beyer.

It will be livestreamed here.

So far, there have been 41 cases identified in Atlantic County, 26 in Cumberland and 33 in Cape May. There has been one death in Cumberland County. Five cases have been deemed recovered in Atlantic County and 11 have recovered in Cape May County.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

During Wednesday’s briefing, Murphy announced that the number of positive cases increased by 3,649, bringing the total number of cases to 22,255 across the state and there have been 91 additional deaths, bringing the total to 355.

Bellino’s Market, 45 S. New York Road, Galloway, and Chik-fil-A in Egg Harbor Township donated food for dispatchers and officers at the Galloway Township Police Department.

Cape Regional Urgent Care is scheduling appointments for COVID-19 testing.

Testing will be completed at the location in 11 Court House South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House, according to a post on the organization's Facebook page.

Patients must meet the following criteria:

  • Close contact with a person with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 in the last 14 days.
  • History of travel within 14 days of symptoms onset.
  • Over the age of 60.
  • Chronic medical conditions or are in an immunocompromised state that places you at higher risk.
  • A healthcare worker or first responder

If people say yes to any of the questions above, they can call 609-465-6364 and select option #2 and then #2 again to schedule an appointment for COVID-19 testing, according to the post. There will be a brief registration and triage prior to arrival.

Appointments will be scheduled between the hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. while supplies last, according to the post.

— 

In Lakewood, 15 people were charged Wednesday evening after violating Gov. Phil Murphy’s COVID-19 mandate for a funeral, officials said. Read here. 

— 

New Jersey unemployment filings almost doubled from last week's historic levels, increasing to 200,000 in the week ending March 28 from about 115,000 in the week ending March 21, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday. Read about it here.

Lower Township officials Wednesday night announced that they have prohibited short term rentals.

Officials have asked second homeowners to refrain from visiting and closed campgrounds in addition to passing a resolution barring rentals through online marketplaces like Airbnb until further notice, Mayor Frank Sippel said in a news release from township police.

“Marketplace rentals are not required by state law to obtain a mercantile license, it is challenging to have every property identified,” Sippel said. “Our police department, along with Code Enforcement will do everything in their power to identify these properties and enforce this recent resolution.”

Residents who suspect a home is being rented that falls into this category can call 886-2005 ext. 113.

Elected and government officials and the emergency management team have been working seven days a week, he said, and will continue to until the pandemic is over.

“I cannot stress enough that social distancing is extremely important,” he said. “Health experts say this is the best defense to mitigate the spread of the virus. In addition, please wash your hands often.”

There are five food banks in the township for those residents out of work, and Sippel asked if others could drop off donations to help those affected.

Food banks are listed on the township website or residents can call 886-2005 ext. 132 for information.

Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health

