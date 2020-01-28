Live updates: Crowds pack area around Wildwoods Convention Center in anticipation of President Trump's rally

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
WILDWOOD — On the sidewalk outside Fox Park across from Kelly’s Cafe on Monday morning, Mari…
11:20 a.m.: People are lined up on the sidewalk down East Burke Avenue, and crowds are flowing into Fox Park, where there’s another large screen.
11:10 a.m.: Looking for the end of the line? Make your way to the Fox Park entrance at Davis and Atlantic avenues, according to the Wildwood Police Department.
10:55 a.m.: Standing outside the white metal fences that separate the hundreds of people lined up outside the convention center, Carol Seiverd yelled “Go Trump!” Seiverd, 52, of Longport, called it a historic day for New Jersey, South Jersey in particular, and “an opportunity of a lifetime.”
“Look at the crowds,” she said, adding everyone has been friendly and welcoming. “I’ve never seen anything like this. It’s great to see everybody together.”
10:40 a.m. For a photo gallery of the event click here.
10:30 a.m.: The area around the convention center is packed.
Attention will turn toward the shore, specifically, Wildwood, Tuesday. Regardless of politic…
8:07 a.m.: Attendees already in line for the Trump rally are being instructed not to engage with protesters but to notify law enforcement and then chant, “Trump! Trump! Trump!” Several protests were planned for Tuesday's rally.
Trump's counselor and South Jersey native Kellyanne Conway tweeted, "I’m going home tonight. South Jersey, you broke a rally ticket request record for @realdonaldtrump." For a lookback gallery of Conway's childhood in South Jersey, click here.
7:27 a.m.: By early morning, crowds were already forming outside the Wildwoods Convention Center with music blaring, ready to see President Donald Trump later in the day. Marie Hoey, of Philadelphia, got in line for the rally just after 7 a.m.
“The line wasn’t this big yesterday,” she said. “Now the question is, are there 7,000 people in front of me?”
Marie Hoey, right, of Philadelphia, got into line for the @POTUS rally this morning just after 7 a.m. “The line wasn’t this big yesterday,” she said. “Now the question is, are there 7,000 people in front of me?” @ThePressofACpic.twitter.com/uiZl4nVxqa
