LIVE UPDATES: Cumberland County COVID-19 cases climb to 619 with 9 deaths

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Cumberland County has rescheduled its Designer Bag Bingo fundraiser. Originally planned for May15, the new date is Nov. 13, and it will be held at the Millville Elks Club on Broad Street in Millville. Tickets are still $30 each and more information can be obtained by calling 856-696-4190 or by visiting www.bgccumberland.org.
Vineland's day of generosity and donation, #GivingTuesdayNow, will take place on May 5.
Giving Tuesday believes strongly in the idea that generosity has the power to unite and heal communities during both good and bad times, according to a news release from the city. As the COVID-19 outbreak continues to affect people of all different backgrounds and from all over the globe, Giving Tuesday Now is an opportunity for people to come together as one and spread joy, even as we practice social distancing. No act of generosity is too small, whether it’s giving to a favorite non-profit, thanking a healthcare worker, safely volunteering, supporting small businesses or sharing a smile with a neighbor.
“The economic effect of COVID-19 will be felt by everyone and non-profit organizations are no exception, including us at Big Brothers Big Sisters,” said Donna Bennett, President and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cumberland & Salem Counties. “Giving Tuesday is a day where people come together and support organizations they feel connected to. I’m confident that I can speak for all non-profit leaders in saying, we are thankful for each and every supporter regardless of how they engage with us. It is through our supporters and volunteers kindness that we can continue our mission to defend the potential of the youth in our communities every day at Big Brothers Big Sisters.”
State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Tuesday to update residents on the new coronavirus.
Appearing for the briefing will be Governor Phil Murphy, Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.
So far, Atlantic County has recorded 775 cases with 30 deaths and 127 residents cleared as recovered. Cape May County has recorded 302 cases, with 92 recovered and 20 deaths. Cumberland County has recorded 619 cases and nine deaths.
Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
During Monday’s briefing, Murphy Murphy announced additional 2,146 cases in New Jersey on Monday, pushing the statewide total to 111,188. There were also 106 additional deaths, bringing the total to 6,044 deaths statewide.
Also on Monday, Murphy and Callahan announced an administrative order clarifying which businesses are allowed to operate through Murphy COVID-19 mandate.
1.) Pet grooming businesses, pet daycare, and pet boarding businesses and 2.) stores that principally sell items necessary for religious observation or worship shall be considered essential retail businesses.
Car dealerships may permit customers that have ordered and/or purchased a vehicle online or by phone to test drive the vehicle at the time of pick-up or prior to delivery, provided the dealership adopts social distancing policies, the individual is given access to the vehicle alone, and the dealership appropriately cleans and sanitizes the vehicle after such test drive if the customer does not purchase the vehicle.
Licensees, owners, operators, employees, or independent contractors of personal care services facilities are not permitted to provide personal care services in their own homes, the homes of others, or in any facility or business setting unless the individual personal care service provider is providing the service to their household members, immediate family or other individuals with whom the personal care service provider has a close personal relationship, such as those for whom the personal care service provider is a caretaker or romantic partner. A prior business relationship alone does not qualify as a close personal relationship.
“As long as my stay-at-home order remains in effect, we’ll continue to provide New Jerseyans and our business community at-large with as much clarity as possible for any and all restrictions we’ve put in place,” Murphy said. “I thank everyone for doing their part to stay at home and maintain social distancing, which is the single most important thing we can do to beat this virus.”
“We understand the challenges businesses face in these unprecedented times and the need to keep the economy operating," Callahan said. “These clarifications address the way certain businesses are permitted to operate, while adhering to the stay-at-home order and social distancing guidelines.”
Murphy also signed an executive order that extends retired officer carry permits by a period of 90 days until after the ongoing Public Health Emergency ends. The order also creates a process for individuals seeking to obtain or renew a Carry Permit to demonstrate the ability to safely handle and use a handgun as required by existing law.
“Retired law enforcement officers should not need to worry about the expiration of their carry permits,” Murphy said. “At the same time, we must ensure that those applying for or renewing a carry permit have the ability to complete all legal requirements needed to obtain one. This executive order ensures that our strong, commonsense gun safety measures are in place while respecting existing law governing access to firearms.”
