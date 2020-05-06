LIVE UPDATES: Cumberland County gets $110K to deliver meals to elderly during COVID-19 pandemic

Cumberland County was awarded a $110,000 federal grant to deliver meals for elderly county residents during the pandemic, county officials said.
The state Department of Human Services awarded the grant through the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act, according to the news release from Jody Hirata, county deputy administrator. The money goes to the county’s Office of Aging and Disabled.
“The grant is essential in ensuring that we can meet the increased need and demand for home-delivered meals for our older residents following the Governor’s public health directive to stay at home,” county Freeholder Director Joseph Derella said.
Nutritional budgets have been stressed since the new coronavirus pandemic, according to the release.
“Our seniors are among the most vulnerable to the virus and this funding will support our ongoing mission to keep our seniors healthy and safe,” said Barbara Nedohon, Executive Director of the Cumberland County Department of Aging and Disabled.
“The Department’s staff are on the front lines in these challenging times and are working tirelessly to meet the increased need for meals during this public health crisis,” Freeholder Co-Liaison Carol Musso said.
“The Cumberland County Office on Aging and Disabled administers programs sponsored by the County Board of Chosen Freeholders including home delivered meals and other nutritional food programs, transportation through the Cumberland Area Transit System and serves as the focal point for the County’s information, planning and coordination for programs and services supporting our seniors and disabled,” she added.
State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Wednesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
Appearing for the briefing will be Governor Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.
So far, Atlantic County has recorded 1,142 cases, 51 deaths and 198 residents cleared as recovered. Cape May has recorded 379 cases, with 27 deaths and 173 designated as off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 1,025 cases and 25 deaths.
Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Here’s where to get tested for COVID-19 in South Jersey
Atlantic County
AtlantiCare
The AtlantiCare Physician Group (APG) Primary Care and Urgent Care is offering COVID-19 testing to individuals who meet Centers for Disease Control's guidelines.
Testing is in Galloway, Atlantic County; Little Egg Harbor, Ocean County, and Berlin, Camden County, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather-permitting. Testing requires an appointment and a prescription from an APG Primary Care or Urgent Care provider after being seen in the office or through an AtlantiCare Telehealth visit.
Individuals can schedule a virtual Primary Care or Urgent Care appointment by calling the AtlantiCare Access Center at 1-888-569-1000 and learn more by visiting www.atlanticare.org/telehealth.
AtlantiCare also offers a 24/7 COVID-19 hotline for those who have questions about coronavirus. The number is 1-888-ATLANTICARE (1-888-285-2684).
Hamilton Mall, parking lot, 4403 E Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing
Testing began April 9 for symptomatic healthcare workers and first responders by appointment. Going forward, officials will provide testing by appointment for county residents who are symptomatic for COVID-19 and have a doctor’s script.
The Hamilton Mall COVID-19 drive-thru testing site will be open for the public Tuesday and Thursday It will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on those days.
Atlantic City
A drive-thru testing site at Bader Field and a walk-up location in the Showboat Hotel Atlantic City surface parking lot could be operational beginning the week of April 27, according to Mayor Marty Small Sr. Find out more here.
Cape May County
Drive-thru testing sites in the county have not been released. Those who want to be tested must have an appointment, be a CompleteCare Health Network patient or a Cape May County resident.
Cape Regional Urgent Care
Cape Regional Urgent Care is now testing in all locations, according to a post on their Facebook page. Please call 609-465-6364 and press option #2 to schedule an appointment at the Cape May Court House, Wildwood or Marmora locations.
CompleteCare Health Network
The Cape May County Department of Health and CompleteCare Health Network are partnering to open a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site, open consecutive Wednesdays starting April 22, by appointment only.
Testing will only be for CompleteCare patients, as well as Cape May County residents, who are sick with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and that meet a certain criteria, according to a news release.
Symptomatic first responders who are residents of the county will also be given priority testing.
In order to receive testing, individuals can go to CompleteCareNJ.org/COVID19 or call 609-465-0258 and request to be screened.
Cumberland County
Rowan College of South Jersey Cumberland Campus, 3322 College Drive, Vineland
A testing site will be open by appointment and for symptomatic Cumberland County residents only.
Find out more information here.
