You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
top story

LIVE UPDATES: Cumberland County gets $110K to deliver meals to elderly during COVID-19 pandemic

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Virus Outbreak-Connecticut
Jessica Hill

Cumberland County was awarded a $110,000 federal grant to deliver meals for elderly county residents during the pandemic, county officials said.

The state Department of Human Services awarded the grant through the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act, according to the news release from Jody Hirata, county deputy administrator. The money goes to the county’s Office of Aging and Disabled.

“The grant is essential in ensuring that we can meet the increased need and demand for home-delivered meals for our older residents following the Governor’s public health directive to stay at home,” county Freeholder Director Joseph Derella said.

Nutritional budgets have been stressed since the new coronavirus pandemic, according to the release.

“Our seniors are among the most vulnerable to the virus and this funding will support our ongoing mission to keep our seniors healthy and safe,” said Barbara Nedohon, Executive Director of the Cumberland County Department of Aging and Disabled.

“The Department’s staff are on the front lines in these challenging times and are working tirelessly to meet the increased need for meals during this public health crisis,” Freeholder Co-Liaison Carol Musso said.

“The Cumberland County Office on Aging and Disabled administers programs sponsored by the County Board of Chosen Freeholders including home delivered meals and other nutritional food programs, transportation through the Cumberland Area Transit System and serves as the focal point for the County’s information, planning and coordination for programs and services supporting our seniors and disabled,” she added.

State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Wednesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

Appearing for the briefing will be Governor Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.

It will be livestreamed here.

So far, Atlantic County has recorded 1,142 cases, 51 deaths and 198 residents cleared as recovered. Cape May has recorded 379 cases, with 27 deaths and 173 designated as off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 1,025 cases and 25 deaths.

Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Here’s where to get tested for COVID-19 in South Jersey

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News