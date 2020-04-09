LIVE UPDATES: Cumberland County records third COVID-19 death

Deaths have included residents of Vineland, Bridgeton and Upper Deerfield Township, according to the dashboard.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 173 cases with four dead and 26 recovered. Cape May County has reported 111 cases, with 15 designated as off quarantine and three deaths. Cumberland County has reported 92 cases and three deaths.
Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
—
Officers from the North Wildwood Police Department are leading teachers from the Margaret Mace Public School on a staff parade starting at 1 p.m. Thursday.
A 21-year-old Cape May County woman was arrested Tuesday after she allegedly told troopers responding to a car accident that she was infected with COVID-19 and coughed on them.
Zharia N. Young, of Woodbine, was charged by State Police after she was involved in a crash in Maurice River Township, according to a news release from the state Attorney General's Office.
When she was arrested, she became belligerent and uncooperative, according to the release. She allegedly coughed and told the troopers she was infected, and then said she was "happy" that she was infecting them.
She was charged with third-degree terroristic threats, fourth-degree aggravated assault on an officer and DWI.
—
Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson on Wednesday refuted a lack of transparency in the reporting of COVID-19 cases broken down by municipality within the county.
Numbers are reported daily with each mayor, municipal police chief and freeholder, according to a news release from Levinson.
“Atlantic County made a conscious decision early on not to provide this information to the media to help protect our full time, permanent residents from an influx of second homeowners and out-of-towners who could potentially carry the virus from areas of outbreak including New York, North Jersey and the Philadelphia suburbs,” Levinson said, citing his concern that with students out of schools and warmer weather coming, second homeowners would make their way to the county to wait out the pandemic.
“As homeowners, they obviously have a right to be here, but they have been asked not to come, not now while resources are limited and we continue to fight further spread of the virus,” he said. “It’s understandable they would want to come here knowing the number of cases we have is far less that what they may currently be experiencing. As of today, there are just two cases in Longport and Brigantine and one in Margate, and that’s the way we would prefer to keep it. But advertising these enviable statistics only encourages more to come to escape the threat of COVID-19. Something else to consider, they may not just be coming by themselves, but bringing their immediate and extended families to stay in their 3-6 bedroom vacation homes.”
Some municipal officials have shared the number of cases in their areas on social media, Levinson said.
“That is their prerogative, but I stand by my decision,” he said. “My duty is to protect all 275,000 of our residents. I have concerns about advertising this information, but others seemingly do not. It is pointless for us to continue to subject ourselves to this unnecessary criticism. Our energies can be better focused on the challenges at hand in protecting our residents from COVID-19.”
Levinson also urged the public not to be lulled into a false sense of security if the numbers in their town are low; it does not mean they should let down their guard.
The county reported 17 new cases today in the following towns:
Atlantic City – 2; Buena Borough – 1; Buena Vista Township – 1; Egg Harbor Township – 3; Galloway – 3; Hamilton Twp. – 3; Northfield – 1; Pleasantville – 2; and Ventnor – 1.
Previously Reported Cases:
Absecon – 8; Atlantic City – 25 and 1 death; Brigantine – 2; Buena Borough – 8; Egg Harbor City – 4; Egg Harbor Twp. – 29 and 3 deaths; Galloway – 20; Hamilton – 13; Hammonton – 7; Linwood – 7; Longport – 2; Margate – 1; Northfield – 2; Pleasantville – 13; Somers Point – 5; Ventnor – 9; and Weymouth - 1
—
State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Thursday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
Appearing for the briefing will be Gov. Phil Murphy, Congressman Andy Kim, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.
During Wednesday’s briefing, Murphy announced that the number of positive cases has increased by 3,088, bringing the total number of cases to 47,437 across the state. There have been 275 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 1,504.
GALLERY: A closed Cumberland County amid the COVID-19 pandemic
My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.