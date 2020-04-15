LIVE UPDATES: Decision on schools possible Thursday, Murphy says

A decision on the status of New Jersey's schools is likely to come Thursday, Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday.
The state's more than 600 school districts are currently closed, with educators teaching remotely, because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Murphy suggested a reopening is not likely.
“We’re trying to figure all that out," he said. "I just don’t see — I take my cues from the health experts, and I'll continue to — I don’t see a normal, even if it were to take place, a normal gathering in the foreseeable future, and I would be the happiest guy on the planet if I’m wrong.”
Schools have been closed since March 16.
Neighboring Pennsylvania has closed schools through the rest of the year.
The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey has increased by 2,625, bringing the total to 71,030, officials said Wednesday. There have been 351 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 3,156.
“The number of deaths that we report on any given day does not mean that we lost that many residents literally in the last 24 hours since we were gathered,” Gov. Phil Murphy said during a briefing with other state officials. “…While yes, yesterday’s number was our largest single reporting number and today’s is right behind, a significant number of these deaths occurred over the Easter weekend and are just now being reported.”
“These are just contextual aspects to these numbers that I think we should all bear in mind,” Murphy continued. “They should not, however, be seen in any way as lessening either the gravity of the situation, the strain on our healthcare system and our state, or our need for preparedness. And they in no way ease the pain of the families who have lost loved ones and the communities who have lost people who made life a litter better and a little brighter in all of the above cases.”
Currently, there are 8,270 people hospitalized across the state, Murphy said, including 1,980 people in intensive care and 1,705 people on ventilators. Between 10 p.m. Monday and 10 p.m. Tuesday, 709 residents were discharged from hospitals.
Cape May County has reported 187 cases, with 17 designated as "off quarantine" and 10 deaths. A majority of the patients hospitalized are over the age of 65 and all of the deaths have occurred to patients 72 or older. Women outrank men 104 cases to 83.
Cumberland County has reported 203 cases and three deaths.
So far, Atlantic County has reported a total of 327 cases, 13 deaths and 66 recovered.Included in the totals are an additional 35 that Atlantic County officials announced Wednesday morning.
The new cases include 12 men, ages 34 to 79, and 23 females, ages 24 to 96, according to a news release from county spokeswoman Linda Gilmore.
Eleven of the cases were found in Egg Harbor Township, seven were found in Galloway, four in Absecon and three in Pleasantville, according to the release. Atlantic City, Hamilton Township, Hammonton and Linwood each had two cases and Brigantine and Somers Point each had one new positive.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Murphy stressed the need for residents to stay home and practice social distancing when outside in order to flatten the curve of new cases reported across the state.
“So far, so good,” Murphy said of the efforts of residents and officials. “No state has come close to what we’ve done in New Jersey.”
Also during the briefing, Murphy spoke about the saliva test developed by Rutgers University that was recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration.
“It is incredibly gratifying — I think it is a source of great pride for all of us — to see New Jersey’s own flagship university stepping up to help fill the testing gap,” Murphy said. “I am proud of the work at Rutgers and look forward to moving forward with them.”
The FDA authorized the test under its emergency powers to quickly clear new tests and therapies to fight the outbreak, according to the Associated Press, which cited the university. The test initially will be available through hospitals and clinics affiliated with the school.
Also at the news conference on Wednesday afternoon, officials said they expect the field medical station at the Atlantic City Convention Center to open next week.
More than 6,000 people diagnosed with the new coronavirus or suspected to have the disease have been discharged from hospitals across the state since April 4, she said.
“So while the number we report everyday are grim,” , Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said. “Over 6,000 discharges serve as a reminder that people are getting better and they are overcoming this illness.”
Cape May County announced the creation of a business recovery task force to help small businesses cope with the disruption caused by COVID-19 once the pandemic subsides.
County Freeholder Director Gerald Thornton proposed the task force last week and it was formally created at the County Freeholder Meeting on Tuesday, April 14.
"There is a lot of information that businesses will have to work through in order to get Federal or State money including through the Small Business Administration,” Thornton said . “I thought having a Task Force that could guide our local businesses would be very important, along with potential future funding opportunities that might be made available.”
Thornton proposed Freeholder Vice-Director Leonard Desiderio and Freeholder Will Morey head the committee. Both are county business owners.
“The County has devoted significant resource and attention over the past several years to creating well-paying jobs for its residents,” Morey said. “We will now devote special attention to assist with sustaining and reopening businesses as well as retaining the jobs that existed before this Pandemic."
Committee members have not been announced but it was discussed that it would have 7-9 individuals.
The Cape May County Department of Health and CompleteCare Health Network are partnering to open a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site, open consecutive Wednesdays starting April 22, by appointment only.
Testing will only be for CompleteCare patients, as well as Cape May County residents, who are sick with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and that meet a certain criteria, according to a news release.
Symptomatic first responders who are residents of the county will also be given priority testing.
In order to receive testing, individuals can go to CompleteCareNJ.org/COVID19 or call 609-465-0258 and request to be screened.
Atlantic City’s Office of Emergency Management sent a memo to residents Wednesday detailing steps that have been taken during the pandemic.
Each day, city officials participate in a conference call with local and state officials and the heads of each city department, according to the memo. There are also weekly conference calls that include county, state and local leaders.
As part of the regional efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
- All City of Atlantic City employees are currently working a modified schedule allowing our employees to remain healthy.
- City Hall remains closed, however, information can be obtained at www.cityofatlanticcity.org or by calling (833)359-0084 for any needed service.
- The police and fire departments are continuing to provide their essential services.
- Department of Public Works and Casino Reinvestment Development Authority (CRDA) Special Improvement District personnel are conducting frequent sanitization of bus shelters, boardwalk furniture, park and avenue benches, City Hall, the Public Safety Building, and the Atlantic City Convention Center.
- The Department of Licensing and Inspections has partnered with police department detectives to make sure that all businesses within the City of Atlantic City are conforming to the Governor’s Executive Orders such as 104, 107, 122 and 125, which place strict restrictions on business operations in the state.
- The Atlantic City Initiatives Project Office (ACIPO) is partnering with several social service agencies to provide relief for our homeless population who are at great risk during this time.
- All Municipal Court sessions have been postponed until at least April 27, 2020.
- The City of Atlantic City and CRDA have been working closely with local, state, and federal government agencies to temporarily convert the Atlantic City Convention Center into a Field Medical Station during the COVID-19 crisis.
- Atlantic County has opened a COVID-19 testing facility located at 4403 E. Black Horse Pike in Mays Landing behind the Hamilton Mall. In order to be tested, you must have symptoms consistent with COVID-19, a prescription from your healthcare provider, and an appointment. Testing is for Atlantic County residents only and there is no fee. For more information, go to https://www.atlantic-county.org/covid/.
“While we do our part during this outbreak, we ask that you do yours,” according to the memo. “We understand the need for social interaction, but we also understand that for the health and safety of our community we need everyone to abide by the stay-at-home order. If you must venture out, please wear a face covering and practice social distancing of at least six feet.”
Atlantic County officials announced additional dates for the COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in the Hamilton Mall parking lot.
The testing is only for symptomatic county residents with a doctor’s prescription from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., by appointment, on Thursday, as well as next Tuesday and Thursday, behind the mall in Mays Landing.
The site opened Tuesday morning for symptomatic county residents.
Appointments can be made on the county website, https://www.atlantic-county.org/covid/
Schools hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic are getting over $68 million in federal funding, state officials announced Wednesday.
The state’s K-12 school districts and institutions of higher education will get awards from $68,864,994 from the U.S. Department of Education, according to a news release from Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker.
The money will help ensure that educators have the resources to continue alternative education options, such as remote learning, and that students can complete their requirements in order to advance education levels, among other uses, according to the release.
“While New Jersey has among the best school systems in the nation, this federal funding is vitally important to help our educators and students meet today’s unique challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Menendez said. “I applaud our state’s teachers, professors, and students who have really stepped up during this crisis and continue to adapt to distance and other alternative learning options. I thank Gov. Murphy for his leadership during this unprecedented time and know he will direct these funds to ensure students across our state are able to continue their education with as little disruption as possible due to the outbreak.”
“With nearly every aspect of our lives disrupted by this public health crisis, it’s important to ensure our students don’t fall behind,” Booker said. “This federal funding will help promote continuity of education while children are out of the classroom and help them reach their fullest potential.”
Cape Assist on Wednesday announced it has canceled its 2020 Hope One Striper Surf Fishing Tournament due to ongoing restrictions related to COVID-19.
"Prioritizing people’s health and safety is what we do,” Executive Director Katie Faldetta said in the release. “We’re disappointed, but we know it’s for the best. Once things settle, we’ll revisit the idea and decide how to proceed from there.”
The tournament, originally scheduled for May 16, was going to be the organization's first fishing fundraiser, aiding programs and services addressing substance abuse and treatment.
Sponsorships, entry fees and donations will be refunded, and donated silent auction items will be returned.
A new date has not been determined, but the organization is considering spring 2021.
Two Atlantic County men were charged with violating Gov. Phil Murphy's COVID-19 mandate. Read more here.
Here’s where to get tested for COVID-19 in South Jersey
Atlantic County
Hamilton Mall, parking lot, 4403 E Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing
Testing begins Thursday, April 9, for symptomatic healthcare workers and first responders by appointment. Going forward, officials will provide testing by appointment for county residents who are symptomatic for COVID-19 and have a doctor’s script.
The Hamilton Mall COVID-19 drive-thru testing site will be open for the public on Tuesday, April 14, and Thursday, April 16, said Atlantic County Public Information Officer Linda Gilmore. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on those days.
Cape May County
Drive-thru testing sites in the county have not been released. Those who want to be tested must have an appointment, be a CompleteCare Health Network patient or a Cape May County resident.
Cape Regional Urgent Care
Cape Regional Urgent Care is now testing in all locations, according to a post on their Facebook page. Please call 609-465-6364 and press option #2 to schedule an appointment at the Cape May Court House, Wildwood or Marmora locations.
CompleteCare Health Network
The Cape May County Department of Health and CompleteCare Health Network are partnering to open a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site, open consecutive Wednesdays starting April 22, by appointment only.
Testing will only be for CompleteCare patients, as well as Cape May County residents, who are sick with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and that meet a certain criteria, according to a news release.
Symptomatic first responders who are residents of the county will also be given priority testing.
In order to receive testing, individuals can go to CompleteCareNJ.org/COVID19 or call 609-465-0258 and request to be screened.
Cumberland County
Rowan College of South Jersey Cumberland Campus, 3322 College Drive, Vineland
A testing site will be open by appointment and for symptomatic Cumberland County residents only.
Find out more information here.
