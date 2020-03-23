You are the owner of this article.
LIVE UPDATES: Dollar General, 7-Eleven to hire thousands country-wide during COVID-19 pandemic

Dollar General opening
ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer

Dollar General on Monday announced that it will be hiring up to 50,000 employees during the COVID-19 pandemic to support the demand for the household essentials that the retail chain sells.

“We are proud to serve as one of America’s essential retailers, and we believe our customers are relying on us now more than ever to provide an affordable, convenient retail option,” said Kathy Reardon, the company’s senior vice president and chief people officer. “The Dollar General family continues to do its part in helping our customers and neighbors during these unprecedented times. We invite individuals looking to start or grow a career, as well as for those whose job may be temporarily impacted by COVID-19, to apply for opportunities to help further our mission of Serving Others.”

The majority of the jobs would be temporary, according to a news release from the company.

The chain currently have over 16,300 store in 45 states, and about 75% of the U.S. population is within five miles of a store location, according to the release.

7-Eleven has also announced that they will hire 20,000 new store associates across the country to meet increased demands for products and services.  

-

State officials are asking water companies to commit to suspending by water shut-offs due to non-payment during the pandemic.

The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs, Department of Environmental Protection and Board of Public Utilities are therefore asking that every water system, private or public, including those operated by our municipal governments, commit to a suspension of any water shut offs for reasons of non- payment until the outbreak of COVID-19 has subsided, according to a news release from the DCA.

The Newark Water Department, Trenton Water Works, New Jersey American Water and Suez have already committed. 

-

NJ Mental Health Cares, the state’s behavioral health information and referral service, is offerring help to people dealing with anxiety and worry related to the pandemic, according to a news release from the organization.

Residents can call 1-866-202-HELP (4357) for free, confidential support.  NJ Mental Health Cares will be answered from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week by live trained specialists.

-

A state Supreme Court Justice on Sunday night signed an order to release inmates sentenced to county jail in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

No later than 6 a.m. Tuesday, inmates currently serving a county jail sentence as a condition of probation or as a result of a municipal court conviction will be ordered released, according to an order signed by Chief Justice Stuart Rabner. Then, more inmates will be released no later than noon Thursday.

Each county’s Prosecutor’s Office can object to the release of any inmate, but must file a written objection no later than 5 p.m. Monday and 8 a.m. Thursday, according to the order. The Public Defender’s Office can then respond.

The order does not commute a sentence, but orders a temporary release due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

The order could impact up to 1,000 people incarcerated in county jail, according to a statement from the state chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union.

“This is truly a landmark agreement, and one that should be held up for all states dealing with the current public health crisis,” ACLU-NJ Executive Director Amol Sinha said. “It shows the strength of New Jersey – that when a crisis hits, we can work together to weather through with justice and humanity. We also hope that the principles guiding this agreement – compassion, dignity, looking out for all people’s well-being – will play a larger role in criminal justice once this crisis abates.”

-

Camden County officials on Sunday announced the county’s first death from COVID-19.

County Freeholder Director Louis Cappelli Jr. reported the death from the new coronavirus in a post on this Twitter account.

“My deepest sympathy to her family members and friends,” he said. “Please, please follow all orders and recommendations to flatten the curve.”

The woman was identified only as a Barrington resident in her 80s, the Courier Post reported.

There have been a total of 1,914 cases of COVID-19 identified throughout the state and 20 people have died.

So far, there are five cases in Atlantic County, two in Cape May and one in Cumberland County.

Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

-

State officials scheduled a noon briefing on Monday to update the public about the disease.

Appearing for the briefing will be Gov. Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan, Department of Health Assistant Commissioner Chris Neuwirth, Attorney General Gurbir Grewal and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.

It will be livestreamed here.

