Live updates: Doors for Trump Rally are open

President Donald Trump will hold a "Keep America Great" rally Tuesday night at the Wildwoods Convention Center. Check here for live updates throughout the day.
3:00 p.m.: Wildwoods Convention Center doors are open for the rally.
Empty podium, seats won’t last long. #TrumpWildwood #acpress pic.twitter.com/t4az3sePGe— Michelle B. Post (@MichelleBPost) January 28, 2020
2:30 p.m.: Doors for the event are slated to open in half an hour.
2:20 p.m.: While President Trump is preparing to visit Wildwood today, the New Jersey Sierra Club has taken his visit to bring up his environmental record.
“President Trump is coming here to Wildwood, where his policies are actually threatening Wildwood’s environment and economy. He wants to drill off the coast of Wildwood, threatening our coastal tourism and fisheries. He calls climate change a ‘hoax’, and is trying to get rid of programs that help protect us from climate impacts and sea level rise. He is trying to dismantle fifty years of environmental progress at the EPA. Trump has muzzled scientists and has tried to open up public lands and coasts for mining and drilling,” said Jeff Tittel, Director of the New Jersey Sierra Club. “People are lining up to support Trump while rallying against their own economy and environment. Wildwood’s fisheries and coastal economy are threatened by climate change as well as oil spills. Wildwood is already seeing fish living in storm drains some roads going under water with every full moon, and we’re losing coastal wetlands at an alarming rate.”
1:45 p.m.: Protesters are starting to assemble around the area of the convention center.
Shayla Woolfort and Cassandra Gatelein of Cape May County Indivisible about why they are protesting today in Wildwood.#TrumpRallyNJ #WildwoodTrumpRally pic.twitter.com/aYutmiBF7u— David Danzis (@ACPressDanzis) January 28, 2020
12:45 p.m.: Delays are being reported on Route 47 heading into Wildwood, according to 511NJ.org.
11:20 a.m.: People are lined up on the sidewalk down East Burke Avenue, and crowds are flowing into Fox Park, where there’s another large screen.
11:10 a.m.: Looking for the end of the line? Make your way to the Fox Park entrance at Davis and Atlantic avenues, according to the Wildwood Police Department.
10:55 a.m.: Standing outside the white metal fences that separate the hundreds of people lined up outside the convention center, Carol Seiverd yelled “Go Trump!” Seiverd, 52, of Longport, called it a historic day for New Jersey, South Jersey in particular, and “an opportunity of a lifetime.”
“Look at the crowds,” she said, adding everyone has been friendly and welcoming. “I’ve never seen anything like this. It’s great to see everybody together.”
10:40 a.m. For a photo gallery of the event click here.
10:30 a.m.: The area around the convention center is packed.
A bird’s-eye view of the @POTUS rally crowds. @ThePressofAC pic.twitter.com/oxEkJDeZu8— Molly Bilinski (@ACPressMollyB) January 28, 2020
9:50 a.m.: Marly Caro, 55, of Secaucus, got in line at 2 p.m. Monday for rally. She said when the sun came out Tuesday morning, her group sang the Beatles' “Here Comes the Sun.”
9:20 a.m.: Did we take your photo while you waited for the president's rally to start? Click here to see.
8:52 a.m.: The party atmosphere continues to build as more visitors arrive for Trump's rally. Doors open at 3 p.m, but the rally is not scheduled to begin until 7 p.m.
Here are some of the photos I took this morning of people waiting in line at the @POTUS rally. @ThePressofAC pic.twitter.com/nZO4U7JH9T— Molly Bilinski (@ACPressMollyB) January 28, 2020
8:15 a.m.: Two blocks of Atlantic Avenue have been blocked off for the rally.
Attention will turn toward the shore, specifically, Wildwood, Tuesday. Regardless of politic…
8:07 a.m.: Attendees already in line for the Trump rally are being instructed not to engage with protesters but to notify law enforcement and then chant, “Trump! Trump! Trump!” Several protests were planned for Tuesday's rally.
Attendees at the @POTUS rally are being instructed to not engage with protesters, but to notify law enforcement and then chant “Trump, Trump Trump!” @ThePressofAC pic.twitter.com/5wXw7E1Ueo— Molly Bilinski (@ACPressMollyB) January 28, 2020
Trump's counselor and South Jersey native Kellyanne Conway tweeted, "I’m going home tonight. South Jersey, you broke a rally ticket request record for @realdonaldtrump." For a lookback gallery of Conway's childhood in South Jersey, click here.
7:29 a.m.:
It’s cold and windy, but the crowds are lining up for the @POTUS rally. @ThePressofAC pic.twitter.com/6RJ0aRUstX— Molly Bilinski (@ACPressMollyB) January 28, 2020
7:27 a.m.: By early morning, crowds were already forming outside the Wildwoods Convention Center with music blaring, ready to see President Donald Trump later in the day. Marie Hoey, of Philadelphia, got in line for the rally just after 7 a.m.
“The line wasn’t this big yesterday,” she said. “Now the question is, are there 7,000 people in front of me?”
Marie Hoey, right, of Philadelphia, got into line for the @POTUS rally this morning just after 7 a.m. “The line wasn’t this big yesterday,” she said. “Now the question is, are there 7,000 people in front of me?” @ThePressofAC pic.twitter.com/uiZl4nVxqa— Molly Bilinski (@ACPressMollyB) January 28, 2020
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.