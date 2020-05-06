LIVE UPDATES: Egg Harbor Township extends municipal tax deadline

Egg Harbor Township officials on Wednesday announced that they have extended the municipal tax deadline.
The due date was extended from May 10 to May 29, according to a news release from the township. No interest will be charged.
“The extension of the grace period by Township Committee was taken to help our residents who have been financially impacted by COVID-19," Mayor Paul Hodson said. "The additional three weeks should provide relief to them.”
Tax payments can be made through the mail or at a drop box outside the tax office, according to the release. In addition, payments can be made online with a credit card or electronic check.
—
South Jersey legislators are introducing a measure allowing the state to buy produce from local farmers to donate it non non-profits during the pandemic.
As mandatory shutdowns leave farmers with few options and hundreds of thousands without jobs, lawmakers representing the farming communities from the south and northwest parts of the state are introducing legislation that would allow the state to buy Jersey Fresh produce to donate to non-profits serving the hungry.
Senator Michael Testa, R-1, Assemblymen Antwan McClellan, R-1, and Erik Simonsen, R-1, introduced the legislation that would appropriate $1 million to purchase crops from local farmers and donate the produce to free or reduced meal programs.
“The economic fallout that COVID is creating for our Garden State farmers is devastating,” Testa said. “With agricultural demand dropping, creating this program will bridge the gap between our farmers who have been adversely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, and families and children experiencing food insecurity. I encourage the legislature to swiftly act to help give farmers the relief they need and put local and fresh produce on the table for our neighbors in need.”
“With more than 800,000 people out of work in New Jersey, we know that people can use healthy food now more than ever. Farmers are also unable to move their products like they used to and face a crisis of their own,” McClellan said. “My fellow lawmakers and I are working on a solution that mirrors the efforts on the federal level.”
The USDA recently announced a $19 billion food relief program that will support farmers and ranchers, while feeding hungry Americans during the coronavirus crisis, according to the news release. Three billion dollars would be set aside to purchase fresh produce, dairy and meat that will go to organizations that serve those in need.
All three legislators will be purchasing fruits and vegetables from struggling farms throughout South Jersey to donate to local food banks, according to the release.
“The message ‘No Farmers, No Food’ could not be more relevant in today’s situation,” added Testa. “If proactive measures aren’t taken, it will be lights out for farmers across South Jersey for harvest seasons to come. We are encouraging local families to buy ‘Jersey Fresh’ to give our farmers a fighting chance.”
“The farmers’ supply chains have been completely upended as businesses and schools across the state are shut down to stop the spread of the coronavirus,” said Simonsen. “With such a significant drop in profits, they can’t afford to make any changes in their production. We have to do something to help them and the many who are finding themselves in need of food assistance for the first time.”
—
Hamilton Township police on Wednesday sent out information to residents about food pantries and delivery services.
Hamilton Township Cares along with the Hamilton Township School district will be providing a food delivery service to those without transportation.
For additional information, contact Hamilton Township Cares at 609-476-6138 or email hamiltontownshipcares@gmail.com.
—
Cumberland County was awarded a $110,000 federal grant to deliver meals for elderly county residents during the pandemic, county officials said.
The state Department of Human Services awarded the grant through the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act, according to the news release from Jody Hirata, county deputy administrator.
The money goes to the county’s Office of Aging and Disabled.
“The grant is essential in ensuring that we can meet the increased need and demand for home-delivered meals for our older residents following the Governor’s public health directive to stay at home,” county Freeholder Director Joseph Derella said.
Nutritional budgets have been stressed since the new coronavirus pandemic, according to the release.
“Our seniors are among the most vulnerable to the virus and this funding will support our ongoing mission to keep our seniors healthy and safe,” said Barbara Nedohon, Executive Director of the Cumberland County Department of Aging and Disabled.
“The Department’s staff are on the front lines in these challenging times and are working tirelessly to meet the increased need for meals during this public health crisis,” Freeholder Co-Liaison Carol Musso said.
“The Cumberland County Office on Aging and Disabled administers programs sponsored by the County Board of Chosen Freeholders including home delivered meals and other nutritional food programs, transportation through the Cumberland Area Transit System and serves as the focal point for the County’s information, planning and coordination for programs and services supporting our seniors and disabled,” she added.
—
A Mexican restaurant in Egg Harbor Township restaurant apologized to customers after "huge fail" during Cinco de Mayo.
Staff at Tacos El Tio, 6400 E. Black Horse Pike, formally apologized to customers who were negatively effected by the service.
"We wanted to take a moment to address our community regarding today," according to a post on the restaurant's Facebook page. "Every new experience during this pandemic has brought in tote its own set of challenges. While we sought to make it a festive day and a respite from a hard time, we instead found ourselves failing our own expectations for quality, encountering issues with our internal systems, and overextending ourselves and our staff."
The post has 100 comments and 29 shares as of Wednesday morning, with many residents reassuring owners that they understand their struggle and that they plan on continuing to order food from the business.
—
Casino workers across the country want their employers to provide them with protective equipment and adopt tough new cleaning and social distancing policies before the gambling halls reopen during the coronavirus outbreak.
—
The state attorney general wants people whose loved ones are in New Jersey long-term care facilities to tell him about problems they have seen with care, as he and his staff investigate the high death rates at many facilities from COVID-19, he said Tuesday during Gov. Phil Murphy’s daily briefing.
—
A coalition of Cape May County freeholders, mayors and business leaders submitted to Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday a proposal for reopening the county that includes a timeline for allowing short-term and seasonal rentals to resume.
—
The Wildwoods Boardwalk will reopen Friday for walking, running, biking and more, according to a post on the Facebook page of North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello.
—
State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Wednesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
Appearing for the briefing will be Governor Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.
So far, Atlantic County has recorded 1,142 cases, 51 deaths and 198 residents cleared as recovered. Cape May has recorded 379 cases, with 27 deaths and 173 designated as off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 1,025 cases and 25 deaths.
Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Here’s where to get tested for COVID-19 in South Jersey
Atlantic County
AtlantiCare
The AtlantiCare Physician Group (APG) Primary Care and Urgent Care is offering COVID-19 testing to individuals who meet Centers for Disease Control's guidelines.
Testing is in Galloway, Atlantic County; Little Egg Harbor, Ocean County, and Berlin, Camden County, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather-permitting. Testing requires an appointment and a prescription from an APG Primary Care or Urgent Care provider after being seen in the office or through an AtlantiCare Telehealth visit.
Individuals can schedule a virtual Primary Care or Urgent Care appointment by calling the AtlantiCare Access Center at 1-888-569-1000 and learn more by visiting www.atlanticare.org/telehealth.
AtlantiCare also offers a 24/7 COVID-19 hotline for those who have questions about coronavirus. The number is 1-888-ATLANTICARE (1-888-285-2684).
Hamilton Mall, parking lot, 4403 E Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing
Testing began April 9 for symptomatic healthcare workers and first responders by appointment. Going forward, officials will provide testing by appointment for county residents who are symptomatic for COVID-19 and have a doctor’s script.
The Hamilton Mall COVID-19 drive-thru testing site will be open for the public Tuesday and Thursday It will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on those days.
Atlantic City
A drive-thru testing site at Bader Field and a walk-up location in the Showboat Hotel Atlantic City surface parking lot could be operational beginning the week of April 27, according to Mayor Marty Small Sr. Find out more here.
Cape May County
Drive-thru testing sites in the county have not been released. Those who want to be tested must have an appointment, be a CompleteCare Health Network patient or a Cape May County resident.
Cape Regional Urgent Care
Cape Regional Urgent Care is now testing in all locations, according to a post on their Facebook page. Please call 609-465-6364 and press option #2 to schedule an appointment at the Cape May Court House, Wildwood or Marmora locations.
CompleteCare Health Network
The Cape May County Department of Health and CompleteCare Health Network are partnering to open a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site, open consecutive Wednesdays starting April 22, by appointment only.
Testing will only be for CompleteCare patients, as well as Cape May County residents, who are sick with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and that meet a certain criteria, according to a news release.
Symptomatic first responders who are residents of the county will also be given priority testing.
In order to receive testing, individuals can go to CompleteCareNJ.org/COVID19 or call 609-465-0258 and request to be screened.
Cumberland County
Rowan College of South Jersey Cumberland Campus, 3322 College Drive, Vineland
A testing site will be open by appointment and for symptomatic Cumberland County residents only.
Find out more information here.
