LIVE UPDATES: First case of COVID-19 in Atlantic County confirmed, Gov. Murphy to speak at 2 p.m.

A man in his 60s with underlying health conditions has tested positive for COVID-19, the first confirmed case in Atlantic County, according to Atlantic County health officials.

The patient is currently being treated at home while health officials conduct further investigations. Direct contacts will be notified and asked to self-quarantine for 14 days as directed by guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control.

“While this is unfortunate news, it is not unexpected,” said county Executive Dennis Levinson. “All 50 states now have COVID-19 cases and the numbers will increase as more testing occurs.”

“But there is no reason to panic. Health officials continue to emphasize that 80% of cases will be mild or moderate with full recoveries expected. The deeper concern is for those with underlying health conditions or compromised immune systems,” he added. “We must all remain vigilant and cooperate with the directives issued by our federal, state and local health officials to protect the health and safety of our communities.”

The announcement comes less than 24-hours after two workers at Inspira Medical Center Vineland tested positive for the virus.

Both patients went to the emergency department of Inspira Medical Center Mullica Hill in Gloucester County, Inspira said in a news release. The first patient was symptomatic for COVID-19 and identified as high-risk. This patient was admitted to the hospital.

The second patient was not symptomatic and not considered high-risk, Inspira said. This patient was sent home to self-quarantine, consistent with guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Atlantic City Electric announced that they are suspending service disconnections and waiving new late payment charges until at least May 1, according to a news release from its parent company, Exelon. They also announced they are donating $1.15 million to national and local relief organizations to support communities impacted by the spread of the coronavirus.

State officials on Wednesday announced expanded call center options to deal with an influx of calls from residents concerned about COVID-19.

Residents can call 211 with questions or concerns or to find out resources available to them, according to a news release from Gov. Phil Murphy. Residents call also text NJCOVID to 898-211 to receive text information and stay informed. To receive live text assistance, residents can text their zip code to 898-211.

The call center will supplement, but not replace, the existing hotline that operates from the state Poison Control Center.

The state Department of Health website also lists resources.

Later today, state officials are planning a 2 p.m. briefing Wednesday to update the public as cases of COVID-19 spread across the state.

Appearing for the briefing will be Gov. Phil Murphy, Lt. Governor Shelia Oliver, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan, Department of Health Assistant Commissioner Chris Neuwirth, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan and Department of Human Services Commissioner Carole Johnson.

It will be livestreamed here.

So far, there are 267 cases of the disease across the state and three people have died. There have been no cases identified in Atlantic, Cape May or Cumberland counties. However, two workers at Inspira Medical Center Vineland tested positive Tuesday.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

On Monday, Murphy ordered the closure of all the casinos in Atlantic City effective 8 p.m., as well as banning gatherings of 50 people or more across the state, leading to the closure of movie theaters, gyms and dine-in service at restaurants and bars. He also strongly discouraged travel from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night.

The next day, Murphy ordered indoor malls and amusement centers closed at 8 p.m. as an additional step to stem the spread of the disease.