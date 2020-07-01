4:13 p.m. update: The severe thunderstorm has been allowed to expire after producing one report of small hail in Estell Manor.
Flash flood warnings do remain in effect, though.
4:05 p.m. update: A new flash flood warning is in place for parts of Cumberland, Atlantic and Cape May counties through 8 p.m.
Areas of roadway and stream flooding will be possible with this.
Original update:
Parts of South Jersey can expect hail, roadway flooding and streams to rise above their banks.
The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Cape May and Atlantic counties through 4:15 p.m.
In addition, a flash flood warning is in effect for parts of Atlantic County through 7:15 p.m.
Slow moving thunderstorms will continue to move through South Jersey into the evening. Additional flooding rains will be possible in Atlantic County into the evening, given the heavy rain seen already.
Elsewhere, sunshine is seen, with temperatures in the 80s.
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny with an isolated p.m. storm. that will linger overnight.
Partly sunny. Happy 4th of July!
Mostly sunny
Morning sun with a few afternoon clouds. An isolated p.m. storm will be around.
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University.
I'm honored to be a 5 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
