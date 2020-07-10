Joe's 7-Day Forecast

Tropical Storm Warnings are in place Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for the entirety of the Jersey Shore. Maximum sustained winds are 45 mph of as 8 p.m. Thursday, extending out slightly from the center of the storm, which is east of the Outer Banks. New Jersey is in the forecast cone and a direct landfall is possible. This would be the first time since Tropical Storm Irene in 2011 that a tropical system made landfall in New Jersey, if it were to do so. (Superstorm Sandy turned post-tropical right before crashing near Brigantine). Model guidance keeps the storm anywhere from 100 miles offshore to a track that takes the center over the Delaware Bay and into Cumberland County. Impacts will be the same regardless of whether it's tropical or not, and the focus should remain on heavy downpours and rip currents Friday.

What are the impacts? In order of significance — Dangerous rip currents, flooding rains, weak tornadoes, damaging wind, beach erosion and coastal flooding are expected. That being said, flooding rains and the rip currents are the main areas of significant concerns. A flash flood watch is in effect for all of South Jersey from midnight Friday through 4 p.m., with Ocean County's watch in effect from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. All of the other impacts will be relatively minor.

When will this be? This storm will come and go on Friday. Rip currents will continue to develop into Friday. The rain will begin early Friday morning, likely between 3 and 6 a.m. Given the tropical or near tropical origins, torrential downpours will likely occur during the day. The heaviest, steadiest rains will fall during the early to mid-morning hours. Winds will pick up during the morning and peak during the afternoon. This wind-swept rain will end Friday evening, likely between 9 p.m. to midnight. Winds will diminish afterwards. Coastal flooding, which is not a guarantee, could be between the Friday morning and Saturday morning high tides.

A closer look at: rain and tornadoes Similar conditions to Monday's will be likely in spots Friday, with inches of water on local roadways potentially even stranding cars. In addition, areas of stream and creek flooding will be a concern as well. We look at precipitable water (PWAT), to get an idea of maximum rainfall potential. PWATs measure how much water is in a column of air if you were to ring it out and measure it up. To determine maximum rainfall totals, double the PWAT to get top end potential. PWATs Friday will be between 2 to 2.5 inches, nearly as tropical as you can get, which makes torrential downpours likely. Even if it doesn't rain all day, and it likely won't, some places can see 4 to 5 inches. Most will be lower, but this is why non-coastal flooding will be concerning. As with any tropical system, weak tornadoes are a concern, given the spin in the atmosphere. If a tornado forms, it will be relatively short lived.

A closer look at: coastal flooding This is where South Jersey catches a break. It's unlikely there will be coastal flooding, though preparing for minor flood stage is wise between the Friday morning and Saturday morning high tides. The luck comes from the moon. Between the full and new moons, there are astronomically lower tides, reducing the risk. In Atlantic City, the high tide, without the impacts of weather added to it, is 3.62 feet Friday, nearly 2.5 feet below flood stage.

A closer look at: winds Power outages and downed trees limbs will be possible, but the threat is no greater than a typical nor'easter. Sustained winds will be 20-30 mph along the shore Friday, strongest during the middle of the day. It will blowing from the southeast, turning to the northeast. Top wind gusts will be near 45 mph, with gales offshore. On the mainland, expect 15-25 mph sustained winds with wind gusts up to 35 mph. The threat for wind damage will be low here.

A closer look at: rip currents A high risk of dangerous rip currents will be likely Friday. All of the rip current ingredients will be met. These include: Waves at least 2 feet high; waves will be 5 to 7 feet Friday, wave intervals 8 or more seconds at the buoys and winds perpendicular to the land, which will be met early Friday. Do not swim on unguarded beaches. Beach erosion will be possible, but it should be relatively minor.