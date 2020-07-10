Tropical Storm Warnings are up for the entirety of the Jersey Shore as Tropical Storm Fay moves near the coast. Fay may make landfall Friday afternoon. The last tropical system to make landfall was Tropical Storm Irene in 2011. 

Fay is part of a record breaking 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season. Fay is the earliest "F" storm in recorded history. 

11:27 a.m.: Somers Point has seen multiple areas of flooding from the rains. 2.81 inches of rain has fallen at the New Jersey Weather Network Station in Egg Harbor Township.  

11 a.m.: Tropical Storm Fay has strengthened. 

NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER Update

8 a.m. National Hurricane Center update. 

Located east of Ocean City, Maryland. Fay now has maximum sustained winds of 60 mph, up from 50 mph in the 8 a.m. update. It has picked up some speed, moving north at 12 mph.

The heaviest, steadiest rain has ended for many. However, the winds will pick up into the day. Sustained winds along the shore should reach tropical storm force. 

A landfall in New Jersey is still very much possible, occurring Friday afternoon or evening. 

10:42 a.m.: The George Redding Bridge open in both directions, according to Wildwood Police.

10:22 a.m.: Multiple streets are underwater in Stone Harbor from the flooding rains. 

10:07 a.m. - Do note that the flooding in South Jersey Friday morning is from rainfall flooding. This doesn't take into account the tides itself. High tides are between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. Friday. While most tides will stay out of flood stage, just being high tide alone will increase problems.

MARFC Tides

9:18 a.m. - Several streets in Sea Isle City are flooding, per police. 

9:03 a.m. - There are two flash flood warnings in place for South Jersey as excessive rains have caused roads to flood, as seen in Wildwood and Stone Harbor.

A flash flood warning is in place for Cape May County, south of a line from Sea Isle City to Dennis Township until 2:15 p.m. Friday. 

FFW Cape May

The other warning is in place for area between the Sea Isle City - Dennis Township line to a line from Elwood to Brigantine. That is in effect until 1:00 p.m. Friday.

FFW Atlantic

If you see flooded water, turn around, don't drown. You will not be able to accurately gauge how high the water is. As of 9:03 a.m., 3.22 inches of rain has fallen in Cape May Court House, 3.03 inches in West Cape May and 2.19 inches in Stone Harbor. 

8:51 a.m. - Jerry Inderweis, Jr. City Manager for Cape May, captured heavy rain, gusty winds and rough seas in Cape May Harbor, near the Lobster House.

Flooding has begun in South Jersey. This flooding is due to the rainfall itself, not the coastal flooding. Multiple streets in Stone Harbor were underwater already. 

As of 8 a.m., the National Hurricane Center has the center of Fay just east-southeast of Ocean City, Maryland. Sustained winds near the center were up to 50 mph, with most of the tropical storm force (39 mph+) winds to the east of the storm. The forecast cone still puts the shore in the possibility of a landfall, the first one since Tropical Storm Irene. The storm has picked up a little forward speed, now moving north at 10 mph. 

8:34 a.m.: The George Redding Bridge is closed due to flooding, according to Wildwood police. This flooding is associated with the rain, and not the coastal flooding. 

8:30 a.m.: 

NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER Update

8 a.m. National Hurricane Center update. 

Due to the effects of Tropical Storm Fay, Cape May County Fare Free Transportation has suspended services Friday.

Dialysis services and Meals on Wheels will continue on the regular schedule, according to a news release from the organization. All other services for Friday are canceled. The full weekday schedule will resume on Monday.

7:40 a.m.: 

