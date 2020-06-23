On June 3rd in Pleasantville, The Coalition for a Safe Community with their partners distributed food to 400-500 people as well as energy rebates with the assistance of local law enforcement. Josue Arce loads another car with a food box.
Local organizations have scheduled food distribution events this week for residents of Atlantic County and Atlantic City effected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, or CRDA, and their partners will be distributing food from 10 a.m. Thursday at Bader Field. The event is drive-up only, with no one getting out of their cars, and food will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis for Atlantic City residents and employees of Bally’s Atlantic City and Caesars Atlantic City
Friends in Action and their partners will be distributing food at the following locations and times:
Noon Tuesday at Shore Park Low Rise, 911 Mediterranean Avenue. Identification is required.
Noon Wednesday at Shore Park Low Rise, 911 Mediterranean Avenue.
Noon Thursday beginning at 2709 Fairmount Avenue.
Identification is required.
The Fellowship of Churches of the Atlantic City & Vicinity and The National Pan-Hellenic Council of Atlantic County are offering a free food give-away on Wednesday. The distribution will take place from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Atlantic Cape Community College at the corner of Kentucky and Baltic Avenues. Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Vineland Mayor Anthony Fanucci announced Tuesday the creation of a $5,000 grant assistance program for small businesses in the city.
The program is intended to serve those businesses who were operational as of December 31 and have been severely impacted, have no more than five full time or part time employees, and received limited or no COVID-19 assistance from the SBA or other government programs, according to a news release from the city.
The program is open to city retail, restaurants, entertainment and nonprofessional service businesses, according to the release. To be eligible, the business must have one employee, which can be the business owner, who will be retained and meets the low/moderate income requirement, or the business is located in an eligible program area.
To receive the grant funding, the business must commit to remain open or reopen, According to the release. Businesses deemed ineligible by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development will not be eligible. The funds may be used for payroll, rent, utilities, real estate taxes, insurance, inventory or costs to comply with social distancing protocols.
“This economic assistance program is intended to give our smaller Vineland-based businesses access to operating funds that they may not be able to acquire as they compete with much larger businesses,” said Fanucci. “The ‘mom and pop’ businesses are critical to Vineland’s successful economic emergence from the coronavirus shutdown. We are aware of their financial struggles and are working in every way we can to ease the burden.”
"We believe this is an opportunity to do more than just talk about supporting our local business community during this Pandemic, but to actually give support by providing this desperately needed assistance," said City Council President Paul Spinelli. "This certainly will not alleviate all their problems, but these small businesses are vital to our local economy and it is important they be given a helping hand in these unprecedented times."
Funding for the program is being appropriated from federal Community Development Block Grant COVID-19 CARES Funds.
The program requirements include:
The business must be located within the City of Vineland.
The grant funds may be used to pay unpaid expenses for a 60 day period.
Loan payments are not eligible expenses.
Applicant must provide list of expenses to be paid with grant application and backup documentation.
All grants must meet the CDBG National Objective of Low/Mod Income for the benefitting business. The business must document that it will retain at least one permanent job held by a low and moderate income person, and that the jobs would be lost without the CDBG assistance. The business must document the income of the low and moderate income person through a written self-certification by the employee and his/her family size and total income, or the business can presume that the job is held by a low-moderate income person if 1) the employee resides in a qualified low income area or 2) the business is located in a qualified low income area. Applicant must provide a list of employees and their salaries.
The Department of Housing and Urban Development prohibits the Duplication of Benefits. This occurs when funding is provided for the same costs paid by other sources. Applicant must provide a list of any and all funding received from any source after March 16, 2020.
Applicant must certify that they will remain open or reopen if grant funds are received. If the applicant does not remain open or reopen, the grant funds must be returned.
Applicant will be required to complete a grant application and sign a grant agreement.
Funds are available to all eligible applicants meeting program requirements until all funds are distributed. The city reserves the right to reject applications that it deems do not meet the criteria of the program.
“My administration has taken this challenge seriously and is proposing a thoughtful and measured policy to support our most vulnerable small businesses during this public health crisis. They are feeling the brunt of this economic downturn through no fault of their own, and establishing this grant fund is one small thing the city can proactively do to help in this time of need,” Fanucci said.
For further information about the program, contact the Office of Economic Development at 856-794-4100, or email CAP@vinelandcity.org<mailto:CAP@vinelandcity.org>.
Stockton University faculty are looking for adults to participate in a research study on public response to the COVID-19 pandemic and how it has shaped the lives of people around the world.
The researchers are looking for a broad range of people ages 18 and older to take the online survey at COVID-19 International Survey or https://tinyurl.com/COVID-19InternationalStudy, according to a news release from the university. It should about 20 minutes to complete.
“We want people from all walks of life to help us gain a deeper understanding of this important public health issue, and its political and social ramifications, both domestically and internationally” said Stockton Associate Professor of Criminal Justice and principal investigator of the study, Manish Madan.
All responses are anonymous and participants can withdraw from the survey at any time, according to the release.There are 50 $10 Amazon gift cards being awarded to participants who complete the survey. Those who wish to participate in the drawing are asked to provide an email address for notification.
The project also has financial support from Saint Vincent College's Criminology, Law, & Society Department and Texas A&M University - San Antonio's Department of Social Sciences, according to the release.
State officials have scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Tuesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
Appearing for the briefing will be Governor Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 2,795 cases with 191 deaths and 1,373 residents cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 714 cases with 61 deaths and 530 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 2,414 cases with 127 deaths.
For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness or death.
First Lady Tammy Murphy announced Monday that she will be volunteering at several locations throughout the state, including Friends In Action, Inc.’s Food Distribution Site Event in Atlantic City.
No date was disclosed for Murphy's visit to the city.
“The unparalleled COVID-19 public health crisis has revealed that New Jerseyans are not only resilient, but also overwhelmingly possess a remarkable sense of kindness and altruism,” Murphy said. “Throughout the state, our strong communities have come together to provide services to our most vulnerable populations and those who have been deeply impacted by COVID-19. By volunteering with several organizations, I have witnessed first-hand the importance of even the smallest gestures of service. I look forward to continuing this work and highlighting more incredible non-profit organizations in our state.”
Indoor dining will resume on July 2 at 25 percent capacity, Gov. Murphy announced on Monday.
BREAKING: On Thursday, July 2nd:
🎰Casinos may reopen – operating at 25% capacity
🍽️Indoor dining may resume – limited at first to 25% capacity
