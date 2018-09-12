Augello, 3 Kauffman associates plead not guilty to charges
Judge Bernard DeLury presides over the arraignments of Ferdinand Augello, Joseph Mulholland, Glenn Seeler, and Tabitha Chapman in Atlantic County Criminal Court on Thursday morning. Thursday, April 19

 ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer

MAYS LANDING — Jury selection is expected to continue Wednesday ahead of the April Kauffman murder trial.

9:40 a.m.: The first five potential jurors have all been excused.

9:35 a.m.: Three of the first five potential jurors have already been excused due to their knowledge of the case.

One man said he read an article about the case this morning.

Retired Pagans leader Ferdinand “Freddy” Augello, 62, of Upper Township, is charged with Kauffman's 2012 murder in January along with April’s husband, James Kauffman, 68, who died in an apparent suicide two weeks later.

Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Bernard DeLury said he hopes to gain a panel of 12 jurors and three alternates for the trial, with opening statements scheduled for Monday.

Jury selection began on Tuesday, where 56 potential jurors were excused and another 29 were pre-screened for the next round on Wednesday. 

Augello has also been charged with conspiring to murder James Kauffman, and leading a drug ring out of James Kauffman’s medical office. The alleged hitman, Francis Mulholland, died in October 2013 from a drug overdose in his Villas home.

