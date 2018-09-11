AUGELLO (2).JPG
Attorneys for the defense and prosecution conference with Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Bernard DeLury Monday, Sept. 10 prior to the start of pre-trial motions in the April Kauffman murder trial. In the back, defendant Ferdinand "Freddy" Augello, facing charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and racketeering, takes his seat.

 Claire Lowe / Staff Writer

MAYS LANDING — Jury selection is set to begin Tuesday in the April Kauffman murder trial.

11 a.m.: Three of the first five jurors have been excused because they know Ferdinand Augello, James Kauffman or April Kauffman, or have followed the case in the media.

10:30 a.m.: Judge Bernard DeLury told the potential jurors to pay close attention to question 27, which asks is they have prior knowledge of the case.

That question will be discussed with each potential juror, he said.

10:20 a.m.: 15 potential jurors entered Judge Bernard DeLury’s courtroom for selection.

DeLury explained the case and the "voir dire" process, which is a series of questions to weed out jurors that are biased.

“We’re trying to get a fair jury,” DeLury said.

9:30 a.m.: Augello entered the courtroom just after 9:30 a.m. in a gray suit. 

Retired Pagans leader Ferdinand “Freddy” Augello, 62, of Upper Township, was charged with Kauffman's 2012 murder in January along with April’s husband, James Kauffman, 68, who died in an apparent suicide two weeks later.

Augello was also charged with conspiring to murder James Kauffman, as well as leading a drug ring out of James Kauffman’s medical office. The alleged hitman, Francis Mulholland, died in October 2013 from a drug overdose in his Villas home.

Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Bernard DeLury said he hopes to gain a panel of 15 jurors for the trial, with opening statements scheduled for Monday. 

Follow along for updates.

