The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority (CRDA) will meet on Tuesday at 2 p.m. for the first time since a state report came out that criticized its fiscal mismanagement.

2:30 p.m.: CRDA Chairman Robert Mulcahy said nearly $1.9 billion has been spent by the authority on Atlantic City. Mulcahy also said that the CRDA is auditted annually by an independent firm and has resulted in "clean" audits.

A performance audit, such as the one from the state on Sept. 11, is not the same thing as a financial audit. 

2:00 p.m.: There is no Lieutenant Governor appearance. Deputy Commissioner of the Rob Long is present, as he has been the last couple board meetings. And the only representative from Atlantic City Council present at the meeting is Jeffree Fauntleroy.

The Authority's board is scheduled to meet at 2 p.m. at its headquarters, 15 S. Pennsylvania Ave.

There is no mention of the report in the agenda for the meeting. 

The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority was sharply criticized in a state audit released last week for its fiscal management, which exposed deficient processes and millions of wasted dollars on a number of recent contracts, including those with the Miss America Organization, the Tanger Outlets and the Beach Concert Series.

