LIVE UPDATES: Gov. Murphy criticizes Atlantic County surrogate's Facebook post

Gov. Phil Murphy on Saturday called a social media post from an Atlantic County official saying the state should reopen immediately without restrictions "irresponsible."
In a post on his Facebook page, county Surrogate James Curcio said county officials need to “sound the alarm.”
“Trust American freedom ingenuity and the US Constitution,” he said in the post. “Untie the hands of the Private Sector so it can rescue NJ from this nightmare.”
The Press of Atlantic City has reached out to Curcio for comment.
After reading the post during his Saturday press briefing, Murphy said if the state were to untie the system now, "there will be blood on our hands," adding that 19 people have died from COVID-19 in the county.
“I would just say this, folks. That is irresponsible. … I want to make sure folks understand that. This is literally life and death, and what we need now is responsible leadership. We do not need irresponsible leadership.”
“Anybody out there who thinks that ‘Let’s just open the place up’ will lead to lower infections, lower hospitalizations and lower fatalities is being complete, utterly irresponsible,” Murphy said.
Curcio, 59, of Hammonton, announced earlier this year he will seek a third term as Atlantic County surrogate. The Republican was elected in 2010 and re-elected in 2015.
The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey has increased by 3,026, bringing the total to 81,420, state officials said Saturday. There have been 231 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 4,070.
“We are flattening the curve,” Murphy said. “This is a credit to each and every one of you who has taken to heart our aggressive social distancing measures and continue to do your part.”
Murphy debuted a set of graphs that show the numbers of new cases and hospitalizations over the last three weeks as well as another showing the rate of people being discharged from hospitals is now greater than the number of new hospitalizations, saying “so far, so good, but we cannot let up.”
There are 7,718 people hospitalized across the state, including 2,024 in intensive care and 1,641 on ventilators, Murphy said. Between 10 p.m. Thursday and 10 p.m. Friday, 814 residents were discharged from hospitals.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 392 cases, 19 deaths and 71 recovered. Cape May County has reported 200 cases, with 45 designated as off quarantine and 13 deaths. Cumberland County has reported 269 cases and three deaths.
Included in the totals are 22 new cases that Atlantic County officials announced Saturday.
They include six Hammonton residents, three Linwood residents and two residents each from Egg Harbor Township, Hamilton Township and Pleasantville, Gilmore said. Absecon, Brigantine, Buena, Galloway, Northfield, Somers Point and Ventnor each had one new positive case. An 84-year old Egg Harbor Township woman with underlying health conditions has become the county’s latest fatality attributed to the new coronavirus.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
Also during the briefing, Murphy dispelled the idea that the new coronavirus isn’t as virulent as the seasonal flu.
The number of fatalities in the state from COVID-19 in the past six weeks is greater than the number of people who succumbed to the flu over the past three flu seasons combined, he said. In addition, the hospitalization rate for the new coronavirus is far greater than what it is for the flu; the general hospitalization rate for the flu is about one-tenth of 1% of cases, but for the new coronavirus, it’s about 10%.
“This is a pandemic the likes of which we haven’t seen in a century,” he said.
He also featured a Cumberland County boy who asked his community to donate boxes of pasta and jars of sauce for his 12th birthday, which he plans to donate to the Vineland Soup Kitchen.
This is Dominic Mercado. It’s his 12th birthday. For presents, he asked his community to bring him boxes of pasta and jars of tomato sauce that he will donate to the Vineland Soup Kitchen. Yesterday, more than 100 people donated.— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 18, 2020
Happy Birthday Dominic and #NJThanksYou! pic.twitter.com/dDUV9dcVCw
Murphy is scheduled to tour the field medical station at the Atlantic City Convention Center on Tuesday morning.
Other state officials will join him for the tour, as well as Matt Doherty, executive director of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority.
There will be no livestreamed briefing Sunday, but numbers of cases and fatalities will be distributed through a news release. Monday’s briefing is scheduled for 2 p.m.
—
Atlantic City is getting two COVID-19 testing sites, according to Mayor Marty Small Sr.
A drive-thru testing site at Bader Field and a walk-up location in the Showboat Hotel Atlantic City surface parking lot could be operational beginning the week of April 27, Small said. Find out more here.
—
The Community FoodBank of New Jersey is partnering with Unite Here Local 54 Wednesday to provide food to casino workers.
There will be a drive-thru food distribution from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Shore Mall, 6725 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township
Unite Here Local 54 represents nearly 10,000 employees in the casino industry.
—
An Atlantic City distillery has produced 30,000 bottles of hand sanitizer that will be distributed to Wells Fargo branches all over the country.
Earlier this week, Little Water Distillery finished its first order for the bank, producing 20,000 16-ounce and 10,000 8-ounce bottles of sanitizer to be shipped to the distributing center in North Carolina, according to a news release from Wells Fargo.
“From there, the order will then be spread across the entire United States to Wells Fargo for the 270,000 employees working in the banks, offices, service centers, trading floors and contact centers to maintain necessary workplace safety during COVID-19,” according to the release.
—
Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland put out a release Saturday clarifying campground usage. All campgrounds are closed with the following exceptions:
- People who have year-round residential leases and use the campground as their permanent address; and
- Campground where individuals own their site and have a deed. Only the owners and their immediate family may occupy the site.
Excepted campgrounds can not be used for short-term rentals. Mobile home parks where residents have yearly leases do not qualify as campgrounds and are thus not subject to any restrictions.
Here’s where to get tested for COVID-19 in South Jersey
Atlantic County
Hamilton Mall, parking lot, 4403 E Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing
Testing began April 9 for symptomatic healthcare workers and first responders by appointment. Going forward, officials will provide testing by appointment for county residents who are symptomatic for COVID-19 and have a doctor’s script.
The Hamilton Mall COVID-19 drive-thru testing site will be open for the public on Tuesday, April 21, and Thursday, April 23, said Atlantic County Public Information Officer Linda Gilmore. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on those days.
Atlantic City
A drive-thru testing site at Bader Field and a walk-up location in the Showboat Hotel Atlantic City surface parking lot could be operational beginning the week of April 27, according to Mayor Marty Small Sr. Find out more here.
Cape May County
Drive-thru testing sites in the county have not been released. Those who want to be tested must have an appointment, be a CompleteCare Health Network patient or a Cape May County resident.
Cape Regional Urgent Care
Cape Regional Urgent Care is now testing in all locations, according to a post on their Facebook page. Please call 609-465-6364 and press option #2 to schedule an appointment at the Cape May Court House, Wildwood or Marmora locations.
CompleteCare Health Network
The Cape May County Department of Health and CompleteCare Health Network are partnering to open a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site, open consecutive Wednesdays starting April 22, by appointment only.
Testing will only be for CompleteCare patients, as well as Cape May County residents, who are sick with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and that meet a certain criteria, according to a news release.
Symptomatic first responders who are residents of the county will also be given priority testing.
In order to receive testing, individuals can go to CompleteCareNJ.org/COVID19 or call 609-465-0258 and request to be screened.
Cumberland County
Rowan College of South Jersey Cumberland Campus, 3322 College Drive, Vineland
A testing site will be open by appointment and for symptomatic Cumberland County residents only.
Find out more information here.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.