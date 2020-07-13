On Monday, Gov. Phil Murphy signed an Executive Order lifting the 50% capacity limits currently enforced on New Jersey Transit and private carrier buses, trains, light rail vehicles, and Access Link vehicles. Another Executive Order requires all riders to wear masks on New Jersey Transit and private-carrier indoor stations. The EOs go into effect on July 15 at 8 p.m.
"Testing is more important than ever as we look to protect our state against a resurgence of COVID-19 and continue moving forward on our road back," he said.
He said the state is conducting more than 20,000 COVID-19 tests per day. He referenced a New York Times article that reported New Jersey being one of only 12 states meeting testing targets.
The governor also reported 231 new positive test results on Monday, pushing the statewide total to 175,522 since March 4. There were 892 patients hospitalized due to the virus, 166 patients in critical care and 81 ventilators in use.
"Our hospital metrics continue to move in the right direction, but this does not mean we can reopen everything right now," he said. "We just reported an additional 231 cases. We’re still in the top 20 nationally in terms of the number of residents per capita in the hospital."
He said there was a protest at his home on Saturday with people urging others to "Burn your mask."
"Not sure what the thinking was behind that," he said. "I'm not so sure about them but i'm not going to willfully trade away the life of even one New Jerseyian."
There were also an additional 22 COVID-19 related deaths on Monday, Murphy said.
He said the state is paused at Stage 2 in the road back to reopening. He said the state cannot get to Stage 3 unless everyone keeps up with "wearing face coverings, keeping a social distance, and getting tested."
When it comes to masks, the governor said children under two and those with underlying medical conditions whose health is threatened by wearing a mask do not need to do so.
"Your political affiliation is not an underlying condition," he added. "COVID-19 does not care how you vote. It does care if you do not get tested. It does care if you do not social distance."
In highlighting three New Jerseyians who died due to the virus, Murphy spoke of Atlantic City resident Arthur Tolbert.
"He worked in the casinos, and then as a security guard for the Atlantic City Housing Authority. Arthur loved sports, chess, playing the drums, solving crossword puzzles, & spending time with his family," Murphy said. "May God bless him."
He also reminded residents that the tax filing deadline is Wednesday, July 15.
—
Atlantic County reported no additional COVID-19 deaths on Monday, however, 12 more residents have tested positive. They include eight males, ages 21-65, and four females, ages 17-74.
Three cases were found in Hamilton Township and Pleasantville, two were in Atlantic City and Hammonton and one in Egg Harbor Township and Ventnor.
The countywide total number of cases is 3,115, with 1,778 of those residents have been cleared as recovered. To date, 220 residents have died from the virus.
Atlantic County will continue to provide testing at its drive-thru facility in Northfield at Rt. 9 and Dolphin Avenue, behind the county public works yard. The test site is now available for both symptomatic and asymptomatic county residents with or without a doctor’s prescription. Residents must make an appointment for testing and provide proof of county residency and appointment confirmation.
Testing will next occur on Tuesday, July 14, however, barring any cancellations all slots have been filled. Appointments are available for testing on Tuesday, July 21, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and can be made at www.aclink.org. Those who are unable to keep their appointments are asked to cancel so others may have an opportunity to fill those spots.
—
South Jersey Gas announced Monday that it is extending its voluntary suspension of shut offs for non-payment through Labor Day, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As we move forward together, we want to assure our customers and the communities we serve that South Jersey Gas remains committed to providing safe, reliable, affordable service,” said Marissa Travaline, vice president of customer experience for the gas company. “Our teams remain hard at work delivering the exceptional customer experience you deserve, from the field to the phones, and beyond, and we intend to continue working to help our customers navigate this challenging time while maintaining their gas service.”
While customers will continue to receive bills, and statements may still reference past due balances, the utility will not disconnect service for customers who have been unable to make regular payments due to impacts of COVID-19, a news release stated.
Customers are encouraged to contact South Jersey Gas to discuss payment options. Customers may also be eligible for assistance programs to help manage energy costs, like the time-sensitive Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), which will accept applications through the end of July.
To make arrangements for bill payment, contact South Jersey Gas at 1-888-766-9900 or email contactus@sjindustries.com.
—
Margate’s municipal building reopened to the public to conduct business on Monday. The adjusted business hours will be Monday thru Friday, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
All business will be conducted in the multi-purpose room, accessing the entrance Door #2 located on Winchester Avenue. Payments for taxes, water and sewer can still be accepted at the lockbox at the main building entrance.
Face coverings are required to enter the building and customers must log in at the entrance.
—
Six Flags Wild Safari’s animal care team welcomed two rare Siberian tiger cubs born on April 25 to mom Nadya, who was raised in a unique litter that included an African lion cub named Zuri when the two were abandoned at birth four years ago. The unusual pairing, native to different continents, was hand-raised by the safari’s animal care team.
Nadya’s 10-week-old cubs were named Heather and Julie after Heather Mitts Feeley and Julie Ertz, members of the United States women’s national soccer team. Carli, Nadya’s first cub born in 2019, was named after soccer star Carli Lloyd, according to Kristin Fitzgerald, communications manager for Six Flags Great Adventure & Safari and Hurricane Harbor.
“It’s not uncommon for first-time tiger moms to abandon their cubs. Though Carli was hand-raised by our animal care team, Nadya has shown great care in raising Heather and Julie,” said Safari veterinarian Dr. Ken Keiffer. “In the wild, cubs will spend two to three years with mom before they go off on their own.”
Heather and Julie currently weigh about 15 pounds but will grow to be over 500 pounds. Siberian tigers, the largest cats in the world, are endangered and there are estimated to be fewer than 500 left in the wild, Fitzgerald said.
Guests can visit Nadya, Heather, and Julie in the Tigris Asiana section of the Wild Safari Drive-Thru Adventure.
—
A Gofundme page has been set up for the Brooklyn, New York teen who died rescuing others in the ocean in Ventnor on Friday. The organizer of the page, Jayda Smith, was one of the swimmers Jalan Xavier Alston, 18, rescued.
Alston helped two females reach the shore safely before he was caught in distress and lost in the ocean stirred up by Tropical Storm Fay. His body was spotted by two swimmers just after 6 p.m. Saturday in the area of the Albany Avenue beach in Atlantic City and recovered by members of the Atlantic City Beach Patrol.
Smith hopes to raise $11,000 through the Gofundme page for funeral services for Alston. As of Monday morning, more than $1,900 was raised.
"Jalan Alston saved both me and Sierra’s lives from the rip current off the Jersey shore," Smith wrote on the crowding funding page. "He selflessly and almost instinctively jumped into the current after me, pushed me out and got me to shore. He then tried to get back to the shore with Sierra’s help, but to no prevail. He understood what was happening, grabbed her wrist and shook his head, then with a push sent her to the shore with me using his last bit of strength he had. It’s because of him that I am here, sharing his story to the world. He has such a beautiful soul and spirit, heart and mind. He gave me a second chance, and I will be using it to make his life, his legacy rememberable, starting here."
—
State high schools began the return of their sports programs with phase 1 workouts Monday. This phase lasts until July 26 and allows no-contact workouts that last a maximum of 90 minutes.
St. Augustine Prep helped football practice on Monday morning. During the practice players kept five yards apart.
Hermits 5 yards and 15 feet apart
—
The Atlantic City Beach Patrol rescued a swimmer 100 yards out to sea on Sunday, according to ACBP Chief Steve Downey. The rescue happened on Tallahassee Avenue near the Ventnor border. Additional information was not immediately available.
Via Atlantic City Beach Patrol Chief Steve Downey: Another near death after hrs rescue Sunday at 6:45 p.m. 100 yards out to sea, downbeach on AC border at Tallahassee Ave. Water and rip tides are treacherous, he said.
—
