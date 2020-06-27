Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday signed an executive order detailing requirements for indoor dining, as well as other spaces ahead of reopening.
“As we enter into the latter phases of stage two of our restart, we ask New Jerseyans to continue to answer the call of personal responsibility that has gotten us this far,” Murphy said. “We have been actively working up to this point for weeks and are confident that the health metrics we needed to see are in place.”
The indoor dining requirements include:
- Limit the number of patrons in indoor areas to 25% of the food or beverage establishment’s indoor capacity, excluding the food or beverage establishment’s employees;
- Ensure that tables where individuals or groups are seated are six feet apart in all directions from any other table or seat and that individual seats in any shared area that is not reserved for individual groups, such as an indoor bar area, are also six feet apart in all directions from any other table or seat;
- Require patrons to wear face coverings while inside the indoor premises of the food or beverage establishment, except when seated at their table or in their individual seat. This requirement does not apply if the patron has a medical reason for not wearing a face covering or is a child under two years of age;
- Food or beverage establishments with table service may only allow patrons to place orders when seated, and only wait staff may bring food or beverages to seated patrons;
- Patrons may only consume food or beverages while seated (meaning they cannot walk around with their beverages, for example); and
- Abide by all other health and safety standards issued by the Commissioner of the Department of Health, including infection control practices and other sanitization protocols, consistent with her authority under the Emergency Health Powers Act.
Indoor dining is scheduled to resume July 2.
There is no scheduled briefing with state officials Saturday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 2,885 cases with 197 deaths and 1,443 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 741 cases with 63 deaths and 565 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 2,445 cases with 129 deaths.
Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
During Gov. Phil Murphy’s briefing Friday, he announced the number of cases of the new coronavirus has increased by 524 across the state, bringing the total to 170,584. There have been 44 additional confirmed deaths, as well as 1,854 probable fatalities, bringing the state total to 14,914.
