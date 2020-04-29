LIVE UPDATES: Gov. Murphy to reopen state parks Saturday

Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday that he will open all state parks this weekend, as well as allow golf courses and county parks to reopen.
“We have seen a consistent reduction in some key metrics, including hospitalizations. I am hopeful that we are getting on the road back,” Murphy said. “And with what appears to be a beautiful spring weekend before us, I am pleased to make this announcement today.”
The executive order will go into effect at sunrise Saturday, officials said, but social distancing will continue to be required.
“Now, to be clear, we cannot have everyone rush out to a park or a golf course,” Murphy said. “Social distancing will be strongly enforced and we expect golf course personnel to enforce this requirement.”
Parking is capped at 50% of capacity, while playgrounds, pavilions and visitors centers will remain closed, Murphy said. Picnics and organized activities and team sports are prohibited and officials are strongly recommending face coverings.
When asked about beaches reopening over the Memorial Day holiday, Murphy said “we’ll see how it goes” as parks open this weekend.
“The hip bone is connected to the thigh bone, here,” he said. “Let’s see how the parks go, but no decisions yet or imminently on beaches.”
The state technically only controls Long Beach Island Park, Murphy added, saying that officials will offer guidance to municipalities.
The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey has increased by 2,481, bringing the total to 116,264, state officials said Wednesday. There have been 329 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 6,770.
“The only way that we can get New Jersey on the road back is if we all continue our social distancing over the coming weeks to really bend this curve down, and keep it going down,” Murphy said during his daily briefing with other state officials. “It is clearly beginning to head in the right direction.”
There are 6,289 people hospitalized across the state, including 1,811 people in intensive care and 1,327 people on ventilators, Murphy said. Between 10 p.m. Monday and 10 p.m. Tuesday, 474 residents were discharged from hospitals.
Also on Wednesday, Murphy signed an executive order allowing petitions seeking to place municipal or county initiatives or referendums on the ballot to be signed electronically.
He also announced that the state Department of Labor will begin notifying recipients of the first round of federal pandemic unemployment assistance program.
—
The New Jersey Turnpike Authority announced today it would start sending bills to drivers of its two highways for usage the past month.
NJTA suspected cash collections last month on the New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.
Since going cashless at 10 p.m. March 24, the authority has been tracking usage. Its first invoices for non E-Z Pass customers go out this week, the authority announced.
An FAQ on the billing process can be found here.
_
The Wilmington Veteran Affairs Medical Center urged veterans to continue to use online resources for mental health care during the pandemic.
Virtual care models are safe and effective ways to offer mental health services, according to a news release from the center.
“Due to COVID-19 precautionary measures, and out of concern for our local veterans, we are honoring current physical distancing guidelines,” said Tori Moskovciak, Health Behavior Coordinator at the center. “Through VA’s virtual care tools, we are able to leverage available technology to make sure that our patients and staff are as safe as possible during this time.”
Available resources include:
- Telephone or Video Appointments – Veterans should maintain their existing mental health appointments — and may receive care at home — using VA Video Connect on their computers, smartphones, or tablets. To set up telephone or video appointments, Veterans can send their health care provider a secure message on My HealtheVet by visiting myhealth.va.gov. Veterans can learn more about VA Video Connect at mobile.va.gov/app/va-video-connect.
- Prescription Refills and Safety – Veterans should continue taking all medications as prescribed and talk to their mental health provider if they have any concerns. Veterans may request prescription refills and order shipments of medications to their homes using My HealtheVet or the Rx Refill mobile app, which can be downloaded at mobile.va.gov/app/rx-refill. VA’s Safe Home Environment handout provides information on safely storing medications in the home.
- Mental Health Information and Resources – VA provides information on ways for Veterans and their families to maintain and enhance their mental health and well-being during the COVID-19 outbreak. Information about managing stress and anxiety, as well as mental health resources, are available at www.mentalhealth.va.gov/coronavirus/resources.
- Text Message Reminders – Veterans can use Annie’s Coronavirus Precautions protocol to send automated text messages with information about COVID-19. This application helps Veterans monitor their symptoms and can assist those who need to contact their VA facility for care. Veterans may enroll in the app at mobile.va.gov/annie.
To learn more about Wilmington VA Medical Center’s current virtual wellness offerings, contact Dr. Tori Moskovciak by calling 302-994-2511, extension 4662.
For veterans wanting to connect with a mental health provider, the center's behavioral health staff can be reached at 302-994-2511, extension 5311.
—
Officials from AtlantiCare and the Casino Association of New Jersey on Wednesday announced that they will be working together to create a plan to safely open Atlantic City’s casinos after stay-at-home orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic are lifted.
The two groups are working to help Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration and regulators to develop a comprehensive plan that prioritizes the safety and well-being of employees, guests and the community at-large, according to a joint news release.
“AtlantiCare is pleased to partner with the Casino Association of New Jersey to formulate a plan to safely reopen Atlantic City casinos to employees and guests,” said Lori Herndon, president and CEO of AtlantiCare. “The COVID-19 pandemic has not only threatened our health and safety, it has also threatened the stability of Atlantic City’s gaming and tourism industry, the industry’s workforce and families, and our state and local economies. The Atlantic City gaming industry is a cornerstone of the entire South Jersey economy and reopening it safely at the right time, along with rest of our shore and regional businesses, must be our shared priority.”
AtlantiCare will share regional healthcare metrics, data, and forecasts; provide guidance on CANJ’s reopening protocols; provide information about the effectiveness of protocols and best practices AtlantiCare adopted within its own health system; and assist with potential collaboration with other healthcare industry partners in ways that might benefit New Jersey’s casino industry in addressing COVID-19 on an ongoing basis, according to the release.
“We are grateful for the support and partnership from AtlantiCare as we devise a safe reopening strategy for the Atlantic City casino industry,” said Steve Callender, president of the CANJ. “At the Casino Association of New Jersey, our greatest priority is the health and safety of our employees, guests and fellow residents. We want Atlantic City to be ready to open as soon as the government determines it is appropriate to do so. That is why we are working with our regional healthcare provider to develop a comprehensive plan that ensures our properties are prepared and ready to reopen when the stay-at-home order is lifted.”
—
A Monmouth University poll puts New Jersey's quality of life at a record high.
More than two out of every three mark the state as a positive place to live with record high ratings for hometowns, schools, safety and environmental quality. This sentiment is shared across the state except for the most rural areas.
“These positive results reflect a prevailing sense of goodwill as Garden State residents pull together in the current pandemic," Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute, said. "Whether this can be maintained once the crisis is over is another question.”
A full breakdown of the poll's results can be found here.
—
Egg Harbor Township announced it has cancelled its Memorial Day parade originally scheduled for May 25.
“The Township Committee reluctantly cancelled this long standing tradition of the Memorial Day Parade due the residents’ safety, however, the health and welfare of the Township’s residents far outweighs holding a parade,” Mayor Paul Hodson said.
The Township Committee plans to hold a celebration once it is safe for everyone to gather.
—
In a letter to Gov. Phil Murphy Tuesday, a group of legislators voiced their support for his plan to re-open the state, but urged the governor to create a separate plan targeted at the Jersey Shore and to unveil it before Memorial Day.
The letter, signed by Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, along with Senators Robert Singer, Michael Testa and Declan O'Scanlon, recommended that a small business owner from the Shore, as well as a representative from the casinos in Atlantic City should be included on his Governor’s Restart and Recovery Commission.
The commission, which Murphy unveiled during his daily briefing Tuesday, has goals that include advising on issues of public health, workforce development and transportation, seeking ways to maximize future federal support, reviewing potential long-term investments and ensuring restart and recovery works for every family.
“As New Jersey moves toward lift or easing stay-at-home orders and restrictions on business operations, we share your belief that reopening must be undertaken in a safe, sustainable manner,” according to the letter. “While we are concerned by some of the images from other places around the nation that have not effectively planned or communicated reopening guidelines with the public, we believe our joint efforts can lead to better outcomes in New Jersey. That’s why it’s so imperative that we begin work on this plan starting today.”
—
State officials on Wednesday announced a free emotional support helpline to deaf and hard of hearing residents during the pandemic.
The state Department of Human Services and ACCESS at St. Joseph's Health in Paterson is offering help in American Sign Language to people dealing with anxiety and worry related to outbreak, according to a release from the agency.
Residents can call the videophone helpline at 973-870-0677 for free, confidential support, according to the release. Direct communication in sign language will be offered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday by live trained specialists.
“This is a very challenging time for so many of us,” said NJ Human Services Commissioner Carole Johnson. “We want to make sure that all New Jerseyans have a safe space to communicate to someone about their worries and concerns. This videophone helpline ensures that New Jerseyans who are deaf and hard of hearing can get the help they need.”
The Division of Deaf and Hard of Hearing has also launched a website for the latest COVID-19 information: https://nj.gov/humanservices/ddhh/coronavirus.shtml.
The website offers videos with ASL translation, communication access tips for dealing with healthcare professionals during COVID-19, as well as COVID-19 communication cards available in English and Spanish.
—
State officials also announced Wednesday that the state will continue to help pay for child care for essential employees through the end of May.
Human Services Commissioner Carole Johnson and Children and Families Commissioner Christine Beyer made the announcement in a news release.
“We value the amazing efforts of all of the essential workers who are helping New Jersey through this challenging and unprecedented time, and we want to make sure they continue to have the child care resources they need.” Johnson said. “We also thank child care workers for their hard work and commitment, which is proving more valuable than ever during this critical period.”
“Thousands of essential workers’ families are accessing safe and affordable emergency child care while they serve their state or community in vital roles during COVID-19,” Commissioner Norbut Beyer said. “Their work is crucial to New Jersey’s COVID-19 response and will be key to our recovery. DCF salutes their service and will work closely with DHS to support the continued availability of emergency child care.”
The state will continue to pay the following rates per week per child through the end of May, according to the release:
- Infant $450.35
- Toddler $415.70
- Preschool $415.70
- School-age $336.00
Essential employees who wish to utilize emergency care services must complete an online registration form available at www.childcarenj.gov.
—
Bridgeton’s Gateway Community Action Partnership will be providing free meals to teens and children for several weeks throughout the summer.
The agency will be participating in the 2020 Summer Food Service Program from July 6 to August 14, according to a news release from the agency. It’s a federal program of the Food and Nutrition Services, United States Department of Agriculture that provides all children 18-years-old and younger with the same free meal in accordance with a menu approved by the state agency.
—
State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Wednesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
Appearing for the briefing will be Governor Phil Murphy, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.
During Tuesday’s briefing, Murphy announced that the number of positive cases of has increased by 2,887, bringing the total to 113,856, state officials said Tuesday. There have been 402 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 6,442.
Here’s where to get tested for COVID-19 in South Jersey
Atlantic County
AtlantiCare
The AtlantiCare Physician Group (APG) Primary Care and Urgent Care is offering COVID-19 testing to individuals who meet Centers for Disease Control's guidelines.
Testing is in Galloway, Atlantic County; Little Egg Harbor, Ocean County, and Berlin, Camden County, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather-permitting. Testing requires an appointment and a prescription from an APG Primary Care or Urgent Care provider after being seen in the office or through an AtlantiCare Telehealth visit.
Individuals can schedule a virtual Primary Care or Urgent Care appointment by calling the AtlantiCare Access Center at 1-888-569-1000 and learn more by visiting www.atlanticare.org/telehealth.
AtlantiCare also offers a 24/7 COVID-19 hotline for those who have questions about coronavirus. The number is 1-888-ATLANTICARE (1-888-285-2684).
Hamilton Mall, parking lot, 4403 E Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing
Testing began April 9 for symptomatic healthcare workers and first responders by appointment. Going forward, officials will provide testing by appointment for county residents who are symptomatic for COVID-19 and have a doctor’s script.
The Hamilton Mall COVID-19 drive-thru testing site will be open for the public on Thursday said Atlantic County Public Information Officer Linda Gilmore. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on those days.
Atlantic City
A drive-thru testing site at Bader Field and a walk-up location in the Showboat Hotel Atlantic City surface parking lot could be operational beginning the week of April 27, according to Mayor Marty Small Sr. Find out more here.
Cape May County
Drive-thru testing sites in the county have not been released. Those who want to be tested must have an appointment, be a CompleteCare Health Network patient or a Cape May County resident.
Cape Regional Urgent Care
Cape Regional Urgent Care is now testing in all locations, according to a post on their Facebook page. Please call 609-465-6364 and press option #2 to schedule an appointment at the Cape May Court House, Wildwood or Marmora locations.
CompleteCare Health Network
The Cape May County Department of Health and CompleteCare Health Network are partnering to open a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site, open consecutive Wednesdays starting April 22, by appointment only.
Testing will only be for CompleteCare patients, as well as Cape May County residents, who are sick with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and that meet a certain criteria, according to a news release.
Symptomatic first responders who are residents of the county will also be given priority testing.
In order to receive testing, individuals can go to CompleteCareNJ.org/COVID19 or call 609-465-0258 and request to be screened.
Cumberland County
Rowan College of South Jersey Cumberland Campus, 3322 College Drive, Vineland
A testing site will be open by appointment and for symptomatic Cumberland County residents only.
Find out more information here.
