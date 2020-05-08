WATCH NOW: Gov. Phil Murphy said he would 'be shocked' if beaches don't reopen by Memorial Day

“I will be shocked if our beaches are not open, but with very specific guidance, just as we opened county and state parks,” Murphy said during the interview. “You should expect we’ll give guidance on beaches before Memorial Day.”
Municipal governments control their respective beaches.
—
Ventnor's beaches reopen Friday for passive recreation.
Allowed activities include walking, running, jogging, exercising, dog-walking on leashes, all while maintaining social distancing.
Prohibited activities include swimming, sunbathing, sitting on chairs or towels, organized sports, groups of people, surfing, kayaking, paddle boarding, fishing and sailing.
—
Michael Bublé will be returning to Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall on March 14.
"I am so looking forward to getting back on stage. I've missed my fans and my touring family. Meantime, I hope everyone stays safe. We can all look forward to a great night out," said Bublé.
Tickets for previously scheduled dates will be honored.
—
Several Atlantic City casinos are accepting hotel reservations starting at the end of this month.
Atlantic City’s nine casinos have been closed since March 16, when Gov. Phil Murphy ordered them to shut down indefinitely over concerns of the spread of the new coronavirus.
—
Cape May officials on Thursday announced an executive order that guides the reopening on rentals and hotels in the city.
Rentals for 30 days of longer will be permitted starting Monday, according to the executive order. Rentals for less than 30 days will be allowed starting June 1.
Hotels and motels may operate at 60% of capacity starting June 1 and can operate at full capacity starting June 22.
Anyone violating the order are subject to a disorderly persons charge.
—
Middle Township will incorporate a staple of the Jersey Shore into a special tribute to nurses. A banner plane flyover will be the highlight of a Nurses and CNAs Appreciation Week event at 5 p.m. Friday. Township residents will also go out on their porches to raise a glass and hold up signs to thank nurses and CNAs.
—
State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Friday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
Appearing for the briefing will be Governor Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 1,315 cases with 62 deaths with 304 deemed recovered. Cape May County has reported 419 cases with 31 deaths and 192 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 1,093 cases and 27 deaths.
Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Murphy on Thursday confirmed 1,827 new positive COVID-19 cases and 254 new deaths, bringing the totals to 133,635 and 8,801, respectively.
GALLERY: Getting out on a nice day amid the COVID-19 pandemic
My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.
