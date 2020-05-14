LIVE UPDATES: Gov. Phil Murphy to give guidance on beaches for Memorial Day weekend

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Gov. Phil Murphy said he will announce guidance on beaches effective Memorial Day weekend during Thursday's 1 p.m. briefing, according to News12.

It will be livestreamed here.

—

Emergency food distribution will take place for Atlantic City residents and unemployed casino workers from the Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino, Ocean Casino Resort and Resorts Casino Hotel from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at Bader Field in Atlantic City.

Interested participants need to pre-register at: cfbnj.org/accovid. Distribution will be drive-up only on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Registration does not guarantee food pick up due to limited quantities. Registration is capped at 2,250, according to the Community Food Bank of New Jersey.

The invitation is extended to those who do not have funds to shop at a grocery store and do not have access to a local food pantry.

There will be one allocation of food items per car. Participants should come with either a hospitality industry identification or Atlantic City proof of residence.

—

Vineland's Delsea Drive-In is set to opening May 22, according to The Daily Journal.

The historic drive-in, dating back to 1949, was set to open with a double-feature on March 20, but that was scrapped when Murphy ordered entertainment venues, including theaters, closed to try to quell the spread of COVID-19, according to the outlet.

In a post on the city;s Facebook page, city Mayor Anthony Fanucci said that he welcomed Gov. Phil Murphy's executive order.

“This is a reasonable first step, which is in line with what I have been encouraging the Governor to do, that will allow some of our businesses to begin limited operations with appropriate social distancing practices,” Fanucci said. “I have had several ongoing conversations with his office on behalf of our small businesses, conveying their willingness to be adaptable in their operations in order to protect both customers and staff as we slowly restart economic activity. A perfect example was the no contact operational plan the Drive-in was able to present.”

“Vineland residents and businesses have acted very responsibly and courteously during these trying times," Fanucci said. "But we must maintain our vigilance as emergency measures are eased in the coming days and weeks. This, coupled with the expanded testing and robust contact tracing program the Governor has outlined, will help catch and contain the virus until a vaccine can be found."

—

The Lower Township Battle of the Badges Red Cross Blood Drive Thursday is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 4.

The blood drive is in honor of Officer Kenny Walker, and will be held at the Villas Volunteer Fire Department‎ Hall, 1619 Bayshore Road.

Walker is 25-year-old township police officer who is currently fighting Leukemia.

Fundraiser for Lower Township police officer diagnosed with cancer surpasses goal LOWER TOWNSHIP — An online fundraiser set up Thursday for a 25-year-old township police offi…

—

Lower Township Mayor Frank Sippel said Wednesday that officials have extended the ban on short-term rentals until the end of June.

“This was not an easy decision for members of Council, but I do believe it was the correct decision,” Sippel said in a letter to residents. “Since the start of this pandemic, the health and safety of our residents is and will always be our number one priority.”

All township parks will open Thursday, he said.

“However, even though the parks are open, you will still see a few restrictions posted in the parks,” he said. “These restrictions are only set in place to protect the public and follow the social distancing mandate from the Governor’s office.”

—

State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Thursday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

Appearing for the briefing will be Governor Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan, and Department of Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo.

It will be livestreamed here.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 1,602 cases with 96 deaths and 411 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 483 cases with 38 deaths and 199 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 1,447 cases and 44 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

During Wednesday’s briefing, Murphy said that the number of positive cases had increased by 1,028, bringing the total to 141,560. There have been 197 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 9,702.

Wondering which beaches and boardwalks are open in South Jersey? Here's a list.