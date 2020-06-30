LIVE UPDATES: Group of Atlantic County Democrats urge Murphy to reopen indoor dining Thursday

A group of Atlantic County Democrats urged Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday to reopen indoor dining Thursday.
Sheriff Eric Scheffler, Surrogate candidate Stephen Dicht, Freeholder Caren Fitzpatrick, Freeholder-at-Large candidate Celeste Fernandez, and Freeholder District 3 candidate Thelma Witherspoon, all on the county's Democratic ticket, sent out a joint statment Tuesday.
"The Governor did a great job during the immediate outbreak of COVID-19 to flatten the curve, which kept our numbers low in Atlantic County. Since that time, our business owners and residents have by-and-large adhered to social distancing measures, including wearing masks, keeping restaurants and retail establishments clean, and reporting the few businesses that aren't compliant.
"While we appreciate the Governor's efforts thus far, his decision to suspend indoor dining will do serious damage to our economy. Tourism is by far our main economic driver, and Atlantic County has been cited as one of the regions most devastated by COVID-19. The Borgata has already decided to stay closed due to the Governor's decision. Many businesses, including casinos, have spent vast sums of money to buy food, rearrange establishments, and rehire employees to get ready for Fourth of July weekend, but now Atlantic County is being punished for the recklessness of a few bars in a North Jersey county.
"The state should not penalize Atlantic County just because of a few bad actors. If some restaurants and casinos don't adhere to social distancing, then they should be closed, but the overwhelming majority of businesses in Atlantic County will reopen responsibly. We lived through the casino closings of 2014, one of the most economically-devastating periods in our history, and we can't go through that again. We are urging the Governor to restore indoor dining in Atlantic County."
An AtlantiCare nurse who recently recovered from COVID-19 was recognized by the hospital Wednesday after caring for a patient with Down syndrome fighting the new coronavirus.
Hospital officials recognized Samantha O’Brien, RN, BSN, team leader, Progressive Care Unit, AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus, of Mays Landing, New Jersey, and her colleagues in a news release.
The unit was temporarily changed to be a respiratory care unit during the pandemic, according to the release. It has cared for many patients who had COVID-19, including Joey Ortiz. Watch Joey’s story here.
“We have glass windows that allow us to see into rooms from the nursing station,” said O’Brien. “I could tell Joey seemed particularly lonely one day.”
She added because she’d recently recovered from COVID-19, she especially understood how isolated Joey might have felt.
“Since he was a person with Down syndrome, I knew it was hard for him to understand the visitor policy changes that we and other hospitals had temporarily implemented. I decided to draw some fun pictures on his window. He immediately brightened up," she said.
Joey’s family said they are grateful for how the team treated Joey and kept them connected with him and his caregivers, including through FaceTime.
“By the tone of his voice, I could tell he felt at home,” says his sister, Norma Ortiz. “He was getting the attention that he wanted and he wasn’t scared. There was no fear in his voice. I knew that he was comfortable and taken care of.”
“Sam having just come out of being quarantined for COVID-19 herself, she was able to make a special connection with Joey,” says Beth Tieri, RN, clinical manager of the PCU. “It was really heartwarming.”
O’Brien has worked at ARMC for nine years, first as a medical assistant, then as a patient care technician, before becoming a nurse.
“We're used to caring for patients as if they are members of our own families,” she says. “It’s been our privilege to take this care to a whole new level.”
For more information about AtlantiCare, call the AtlantiCare Access Center at 1-888-569-1000 or visit www.atlanticare.org
"There is a limited window for Boardwalk restaurants and their employees to earn a living each summer, and Governor Murphy just slammed it shut," Ocean City Boardwalk Merchants Association President Wes Kazmarck said Monday.
The statement came after Murphy announced that indoor dining would not reopen as planned Thursday, citing concerns over spikes in cases in other states.
"We are extremely disappointed in the governor reversing himself and refusing to allow our Boardwalk restaurants to offer indoor dining beginning this week. It is a frustrating and potentially devastating blow to our dozens of restaurants, their families and their employees.
"The governor is implementing a one-size-fits-all solution to a nuanced and complicated problem. He is imposing the same restrictions on largely open-air Boardwalk restaurants in a dry community as he is on enclosed restaurants and bars.
"Every Boardwalk restaurant, retail store and amusement is committed to operating as safely as possible in these challenging times. That includes ensuring safety and hygiene measures are in place – including requiring masks for workers and visitors.
"Do us a favor: Come up to the Boardwalk and enjoy a take-out meal at your favorite restaurant at every opportunity. Our restaurants are run by great people who need your help, and they offer a lot of great food and great deals."
Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa will not reopen when gaming is allowed to resume Thursday as a result of Gov. Phil Murphy’s surprise announcement Monday that indoor dining would be indefinitely suspended.
Casinos were also informed Monday that beverage service of any kind, including alcohol, would not be permitted on gaming floors or at indoor bars.
Two hotels in the Wildwoods will not open for the 2020 season, according to local outlet Watch the Tramcar Please.
The El Coronado Motor Inn located in Wildwood Crest and The Sandpiper in North Wildwood will not be open this summer, according to their report.
Ventnor officials announced Monday that barbecuing on city beaches will be permitted every day starting July 4 through Labor Day.
Only propane grills will be allowed, according to a post on the city police's Facebook page, and only during the hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cumberland County has suspended operation of its “drive thru” COVID-19 testing site at Rowan College of South Jersey Cumberland Campus – Vineland, county officials said Monday night.
“Due to the widespread availability of testing at multiple facilities throughout Cumberland County, the demand for testing at our drive through facility has been reduced," Freeholder Director Joseph Derella said in a news release.
Derella indicated that the county has contingency plans to establish “pop up” testing sites should the need arise.
“We have the option of restarting our college site or to bring pop up testing services to underserved areas throughout the County if necessary," he said.
Beginning July 1, CompleteCare Health Network will continue to offer testing in Cumberland County, according to the release.
“Ensuring that everyone in the communities that we serve has access to testing is a top priority,” said Curtis Edwards, President and CEO of CompleteCare. “Our partnership with the County and local Health Departments made it possible for us to test many people when the need was the greatest and we look forward to partnering with them again in the future.”
In order to receive testing, individuals can go to CompleteCareNJ.org or call 856-451-4700 and request to be screened, officials said. All individuals will then receive a telemedicine appointment to be screened by a CompleteCare provider to ensure they meet the testing criteria. If testing is recommended, a representative will contact the individual to schedule a testing appointment and let the individual know the location address for the testing appointment.
CompleteCare accepts Medicaid, Medicare as well as private insurance plans and those without insurance, according to the release. Everyone who meets the criteria to be tested will be tested whether or not they have insurance. The test will be free of charge and no co-pay will be required for the screening.
Only CompleteCare Health Network patients and Cumberland County residents will be able to be tested, officials said.First responders who are residents of Cumberland County will be given priority testing.
Other testing site in the county include:
Mid-Atlantic Pain Specialists
Drive Thru COVID-19 TestingSite
2466 E. Chestnut Avenue,Vineland
Hours of Operation for Testing Site: 9 a.m. to noon Mondays and Thursdays
Appointments are required - call (856) 691-2211
Testing will be free, no prescription is required. Must be symptomatic or have come in contact with someone who has tested positive.
MedExpress Urgent Care
3403 S. Delsea Drive, Vineland
301S. Main Road ,Vineland
Open 8 a.m.– 8:00 daily
Individuals can review the CDC-based screening criteria and call their local MedExpress center to speak with an employee who will go over next steps.
CVS Drive Thru
3629 E. Landis Avenue,Vineland
Must schedule an appointment in advance at cvs.com
Test will be available for individuals meeting CDC criteria and age guidelines.
State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Tuesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
Appearing for the briefing will be Gov. Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 2,922 cases with 203 deaths and 1,471 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 750 cases with 65 deaths and 597 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 2,461 cases with 132 deaths.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
