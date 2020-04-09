LIVE UPDATES: Hamilton Mall testing site opens for symptomatic members of public Tuesday and Thursday

The Hamilton Mall COVID-19 drive-thru testing site will be open for the public on Tuesday, April 14, and Thursday, April 16, said Atlantic County Public Information Officer Linda Gilmore. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on those days.
Residents not experiencing symptoms of respiratory illness will not be able to get tested. Those looking to get tested can begin making appointments at 8 a.m. on Friday, March 10, by going to www.aclink.org and clicking on the COVID-19 Testing link, Gilmore said.
Those looking to get tested will need a confirmation of appointment time, proof of residency such as a driver's license or utility bill, and a script from a doctor.
Two more Atlantic County residents have died as a result of COVID-19, according to today’s report from the Atlantic County Division of Public Health. They included an 81-year old Egg Harbor Township woman and a 47-year old Brigantine man, both of whom had underlying conditions. The Division of Public Health also confirmed 25 new cases of the virus in 15 men, ages 28-81 and 10 women, ages 29-98. Today’s cases were found as follows:
To date, Atlantic County has reported a total of 198 cases countywide and six deaths.
The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey has increased by 3,748, bringing the total to 51,027, officials said Thursday during Gov. Phil Murphy's daily briefing. There have been 198 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 1,700.
“We must continue to practice social distancing,” Gov. Phil Murphy said during his daily briefing with other state officials, during which he highlighted the deaths of three residents. ”Because social distancing is our best weapon to prevent the spread of coronavirus that took their lives and the lives of now 1,700 members of our New Jersey family.”
Currently, there are 7,363 people hospitalized across the state, Murphy said, including 1,523 people in intensive care and 1,551 people on ventilators. However, 471 people have been discharged from hospitals.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 173 cases with four dead and 26 recovered. Cape May County has reported 111 cases, with 15 designated as off quarantine and three deaths. Cumberland County has reported 92 cases and three deaths.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Of the total deaths, 58% were men and 41% were women, while 33% were between ages 65 to 79 and 44% were over the age of 80, said Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli.
The governor also announced the signing of an executive order extending the grace period for residents who may be unable to pay insurance premiums during the outbreak.
The order requires a 60-day grace period for health and dental insurance policies, and 90 days for home and auto insurance, renters insurance, life insurance and insurance premium-financing arrangements.
According to Murphy, all claims covered by the policy must be paid out to those within the grace period, and insurers cannot demand repayment of unpaid premiums in a lump sum at the end of the period.
The state Motor Vehicle Commission announced Thursday that all their agencies will be closed through April 27.
The closings include road testing and inspections facilities, according to a news release from the agency.
Other operations are continuing through online services, such as license and registration renewal, as well as MVC operations that support commercial trucking during the pandemic, according to the release.
U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, is working with South Jersey businesses to get personal protective equipment to those who need it.
United Uniforms in Rio Grande and Valken Distributors in Swedesboro helped secure PPE, including N95 and surgical masks, that will be distributed to local health care workers and citizens, according to a news release. Van Drew will be purchasing close to $15,000 of PPE with a mix of personal and campaign funds.
“We have always strived to serve our community first. In times like these we have to be there for our brothers and sisters on the front line serving our community,” said John Horton, CEO of United Uniforms. “We appreciate that we can help in whatever capacity and thank Dr. Van Drew for allowing us this opportunity”
The first testing site in Atlantic County has begun to start testing health care workers and first responders for the first time Thursday behind the Hamilton Mall.
The first testing site in Atlantic County is set to start testing healthcare workers and first responders for the first time behind the Hamilton Mall pic.twitter.com/O1xsDAovYz— colt shaw (@coltshaw_) April 9, 2020
Cape Regional Urgent Care is now testing in all locations, according to a post on their Facebook page. Call 609-465-6364 and press option #2 to schedule an appointment at the Cape May Court House, Wildwood or Marmora locations.
The Cape May County Department of Health and CompleteCare Health Network are partnering to open a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site, open consecutive Wednesdays starting Wednesday, by appointment only.
Testing will only be for CompleteCare patients, as well as Cape May County residents, who are sick with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and that meet a certain criteria, according to a news release.
Symptomatic first responders who are residents of the county will also be given priority testing.
In order to receive testing, individuals can go to CompleteCareNJ.org/COVID19 or call 609-465-0258 and request to be screened.
Officials in West Cape May passed a resolution Thursday that prohibits hotels and private residences from accepting new guests or tenants.
The resolution, passed by the governing body, includes motels and guest houses, according to a news release from the borough clerk.
The prohibition will remain in effect until May 22.
Hamilton Township Police on Thursday sent out a news release reminding residents that the parks and playgrounds are closed until further notice, in accordance with Gov. Phil Murphy's executive order.
A third Cumberland County resident has died from COVID-19, according to the county’s dashboard.
Deaths have included residents of Vineland, Bridgeton and Upper Deerfield Township, according to the dashboard.
Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health
Officers from the North Wildwood Police Department led teachers from the Margaret Mace Public School on a staff parade at 1 p.m. Thursday.
North Wildwood Police will be leading the @MargaretMaceNW teachers and staff parade starting at 1:00 pm today pic.twitter.com/sMqi47Ksyo— North Wildwood PD (@NorthWildwoodPD) April 9, 2020
A 21-year-old Woodbine woman was arrested Tuesday after she allegedly told troopers responding to a car accident that she was infected with COVID-19 and coughed on them.
Zharia N. Young was charged by State Police after she was involved in a crash in Maurice River Township, according to a news release from the state Attorney General's Office.
When she was arrested, she became belligerent and uncooperative, according to the release. She allegedly coughed and told the troopers she was infected, and then said she was "happy" she was infecting them.
She was charged with third-degree terroristic threats, fourth-degree aggravated assault on an officer and driving while intoxicated.
Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson on Wednesday refuted a lack of transparency in the reporting of COVID-19 cases broken down by municipality within the county.
Numbers are reported daily with each mayor, municipal police chief and freeholder, according to a news release from Levinson.
“Atlantic County made a conscious decision early on not to provide this information to the media to help protect our full-time, permanent residents from an influx of second-home owners and out-of-towners who could potentially carry the virus from areas of outbreak including New York, North Jersey and the Philadelphia suburbs,” Levinson said, citing his concern that with students out of schools and warmer weather coming, second-home owners would make their way to the county to wait out the pandemic.
“As homeowners, they obviously have a right to be here, but they have been asked not to come, not now while resources are limited and we continue to fight further spread of the virus,” he said. “It’s understandable they would want to come here knowing the number of cases we have is far less that what they may currently be experiencing. As of today, there are just two cases in Longport and Brigantine and one in Margate, and that’s the way we would prefer to keep it. But advertising these enviable statistics only encourages more to come to escape the threat of COVID-19. Something else to consider, they may not just be coming by themselves, but bringing their immediate and extended families to stay in their 3-6 bedroom vacation homes.”
Some municipal officials have shared the number of cases in their areas on social media, Levinson said.
“That is their prerogative, but I stand by my decision,” he said. “My duty is to protect all 275,000 of our residents. I have concerns about advertising this information, but others seemingly do not. It is pointless for us to continue to subject ourselves to this unnecessary criticism. Our energies can be better focused on the challenges at hand in protecting our residents from COVID-19.”
Levinson also urged the public not to be lulled into a false sense of security if the numbers in their town are low; it does not mean they should let down their guard.
The county reported 17 new cases today in the following towns:
Atlantic City – 2; Buena Borough – 1; Buena Vista Township – 1; Egg Harbor Township – 3; Galloway – 3; Hamilton Twp. – 3; Northfield – 1; Pleasantville – 2; and Ventnor – 1.
Previously Reported Cases:
Absecon – 8; Atlantic City – 25 and 1 death; Brigantine – 2; Buena Borough – 8; Egg Harbor City – 4; Egg Harbor Twp. – 29 and 3 deaths; Galloway – 20; Hamilton – 13; Hammonton – 7; Linwood – 7; Longport – 2; Margate – 1; Northfield – 2; Pleasantville – 13; Somers Point – 5; Ventnor – 9; and Weymouth - 1
