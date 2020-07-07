—
The 2nd Congressional District Democratic primary race is one of the most hotly contested in the nation, and will be decided in the state's first mainly vote-by-mail primary election.
Emotions have run high in the district ever since freshman Rep. Jeff Van Drew, who was elected as a Democrat, switched parties to Republican after voting "no" on impeaching President Donald Trump.
Van Drew's actions angered and motivated Democrats, who have been fighting hard to replace him.
Find an alphabetical list of the candidates (Democrats, then Republicans) here. The list includes basic biographical information and positions on some major issues.
This was supposed to be an off year for municipal elections in Atlantic City. But the resignation of a mayor in late 2019 started a chain of events that resulted in two positions being up for grabs in 2020.
Tuesday’s primary election features two races in Atlantic City, for mayor and 2nd Ward council. Both seats are for a one-year, unexpired term. Full four-year terms for mayor and all six ward council positions will be on the ballot in 2021.
Three Democrats and one Republican are running for mayor. Incumbent Marty Small Sr., Pamela Thomas-Fields and Jimmy Whitehead are seeking the Democratic nomination. Republican Thomas Forkin is running unopposed in the primary.
Incumbent Councilwoman LaToya Dunston and Delmar Hamilton Sr. are both seeking the 2nd Ward seat on the Democrat side.
