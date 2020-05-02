You are the owner of this article.
LIVE UPDATES: Hispanic Association of Atlantic County hosting food distribution Saturday morning

Jesus PPE

Our Lady Star of the Sea Church statue of Jesus is seen wearing a face mask as a way of raising awareness, during the covid-19 crisis in Atlantic City, NJ. Thursday April 16, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

The Hispanic Association of Atlantic County is hosting a food distribution Saturday morning for Atlantic City residents dealing with food insecurity and financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The distribution is aimed at residents in the city’s fourth, fifth and sixth wards, according to a news release from the organization. It’s funded through a grant from the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority.

The distribution begins at 10 a.m. in the parking lot of Lady Star of the Sea Church, 15 N. California Avenue, according to the release. They have resources to feed 500 families.

For more information and community updates, email the organization at haacnj@gmail.com.

State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Saturday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

Appearing for the briefing will be Gov. Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.

It will be livestreamed here.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 1,023 confirmed cases, 44 deaths and 198 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 346 cases with 116 recovered and 22 fatalities. Cumberland County has reported 766 cases and 16 deaths.

Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

During Friday’s briefing, Murphy announced that the number of positive cases of had increased by 2,651, bringing the total to 121,190. There have been 311 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 7,538.

Here’s where to get tested for COVID-19 in South Jersey

