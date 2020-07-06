WILDWOOD — The high school here will be the first in the region to host an in-person graduation ceremony Monday evening, but it will be not be traditional.
Wildwood High School has planned a reverse ceremony where parents will sit on the field and students in the bleachers to accommodate social distancing guidelines set forth by the state in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Phil Murphy increased the outdoor crowd size to 500 last week, as promised, to coincide with the start of the outdoor in-person commencements.
Middle Township has planned its graduation ceremony for Tuesday, July 7.
—
Libraries in the region will reopen this week as some of the restrictions in place due to the pandemic are loosened.
The Atlantic County Library System will open four of its branches to the public Monday after being closed since mid-March.
Egg Harbor Township, Galloway Township, Hammonton and Mays Landing branches will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday with the first hour each day reserved for those at high risk from COVID-19. That includes the elderly and those with underlying conditions.
Each branch will operate at 25% capacity as mandated by the state and all patrons and staff will be required to wear masks and maintain social distancing.
The remaining five branches in Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Pleasantville, Somers Point and Ventnor are expected to reopen July 13.
The Ocean City Free Public Library will also open 11 a.m. on Monday with similar restrictions.
The Cumberland County Library system announced it would reopen on July 13.
The Cape May County Library system said it will continue curbside pick-up only through the month of the July.
—
Gov. Phil Murphy will host his daily coronavirus response briefing 1 p.m. Monday from the George Washington Ballroom in Trenton. Murphy will be joined by Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan, and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.
The briefing will be broadcast live on the governor's Youtube channel.
