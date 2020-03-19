You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
top story

LIVE UPDATES: MAAC officials say 2 people on the floor tested positive for COVID-19

  • 0
  • 2 min to read
Maachoops Cancel

The MAAC Men's and Women's Basketball Championships tournament has been canceled at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall amid COVID-19 concerns Thursday March 12, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea

Officials from the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference said Wednesday that two people on the floor during tournament games what have tested positive for COVID-19.

One or both of the people were on the floor during two games at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City earlier this month as well as two other games out of state, according to a news release.

Here are the games:

  • Saturday, March 7: Maine at Vermont at Patrick Gym (Burlington, VT) – America East Tournament quarterfinal.
  • Monday, March 9: UIC vs. Wright State at Indiana Farmers Coliseum (Indianapolis, IN) - Horizon League Tournament semifinal.
  • Tuesday, March 10: Manhattan vs. Fairfield at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall (Atlantic City, NJ) – Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament 1st round.
  • Wednesday, March 11: Manhattan vs. Siena at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall (Atlantic City, NJ) – Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal.

So far, there are 427 cases of the disease caused by the new coronavirus across the state and five people have died. There have been three cases identified in Atlantic County and one in Cape May County. On Tuesday, two workers at Inspira Medical Center Vineland, Cumberland County, tested positive for the virus.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health

Organizers are adhering to guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as state and federal governments, MAAC officials said in the release.

A Pennsylvania resident who was on Rowan University’s Glassboro campus March 7 has also tested positive for the disease, according to a news release from the school.

The person exhibited no symptoms until March 9 and is in self-isolation at home, according to the release. The room and building have been cleaned on their normal schedule several times and the university is in the process of notifying those who had direct contact with the person during a workshop and relaying them to the Gloucester County Health Department and CDC guidelines to self-quarantine for 14 days since their last contact with the individual.

The health department believes that the risk to the campus community from this case to be low, according to the release.

State officials are planning a noon briefing Thursday to update the public as cases of COVID-19 spread across the state.

Appearing for the briefing will be Gov. Phil Murphy, Lt. Gov. Shelia Oliver, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan, Department of Health Assistant Commissioner Chris Neuwirth, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan, Department of State Secretary Tahesha Way and Hackensack Meridian Health CEO Robert C. Garrett.

It will be livestreamed here.

What is closed or canceled as COVID-19 concerns increase?

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News