MILLVILLE — City Officials announced Tuesday the re-opening of City Hall next month with certain restrictions in place due to COVID-19.
City officials said that those who enter the building are required to wear a face covering and maintain a minimum of six feet distance from others. Those who are feeling ill should stay home. Also, there will be strict limitations on how many individuals may enter City Hall at a time.
The Ware Avenue entrance will be the only entrance available for the tax collector's and assessor's office.
The High Street entrance will be only for those going to the administration, finance, engineering, planning, zoning, construction, housing, City Clerk and registrar offices.
Most services will be provided in the municipal building foyer. The resident will use the phone located in the entrance to call the department they wish to visit; a list of office extensions will be posted by the phone. Forms and applications from various departments will be located in the entrance. A receptionist will also be available if the resident needs further guidance.
Residents are encouraged to call 856-825-7000 prior to coming to City Hall to determine if the services they are seeking must be provided in person or can be handled electronically or regular mail.
Legislators in New Jersey's 10th district have sponsored resolutions to limit the governor's executive powers in response the shutdowns implemented by Gov. Phil Murphy since March.
The resolutions sponsored by Sen. Jim Holzapfel and Assemblymen Greg McGuckin and John Catalano, R-Ocean, propose a constitutional amendment to limit effective period of certain emergency orders, rules, or regulations issued by governor to 14 days. The resolution requires a Legislative extension for the orders to continue after two weeks.
OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce is urging Gov. Phil Murphy to allow amusement parks to reopen.
The Ocean City Boardwalk has two outdoor amusements parks, Playland's Castaway Cove and Gillian's Wonderland Pier -- the latter is owned and operated by the city's Mayor Jay Gillian.
A Change.org petition by the chamber posted five days ago has amassed nearly 1,000 signatures.
"While the health of Americans is of utmost importance, we must also protect the jobs and businesses affected by the coronavirus outbreak—which is having an unprecedented impact on the Amusement and Attraction industry. It is safe and practical to begin reopening commercial recreational attraction," reads the petition.
The state has allowed for certain passive outdoor activities like golf since last month.
New Jersey entered Phase II of its reopening this week with child care centers, outdoor dining, retail stores and churches reopening Monday. Next Monday, hair salons, massage parlors, tattoo parlors, and public swimming pools will reopen.
Murphy has yet to give the go-ahead on amusement parks or gyms and fitness centers.
The Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival is postponed to April 9 and 10, 2021 due to concerns related to COVID-19 and the use of the Atlantic City Convention Center as a field hospital through the start of August, event organizers announced via social media on Monday.
"It sucks," said Jon Henderson, event organizer and owner of Good Time Tricycle Productions in Linwood. "We all want the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival in our lives."
The festival that each spring brings thousands to the Convention Center for an array of craft beer and live music was originally set for April 7 and 8, but moved to Aug. 7 and 8 due to the coronavirus. Since then the state has set up a field hospital in the convention center for COVID-19 patients.
In his announcement, Henderson said that New Found Glory will not be performing in 2021 and he is waiting to hear from Goldfinger and Against Me!.
Tickets purchased for this year will be honored at next year's event, said Henderson. Refunds are available through Ticketmaster. Ticket prices will increase to $65 for next year's festival.
He said that Hops Trot 5K is also postponed to April 10, 2021.
NEWARK – The state has established health and safety standards for the reopening of hair salons, barbershops, nail salons, massage establishments, and other locations offering personal care services.
The Division’s action comes after Governor Phil Murphy signed Executive Order No. 154 allowing hair salons, barber shops, nail salons, massage establishments and electrology offices, as well as spas, tattoo parlors and tanning salons, to reopen to the public on June 22.
These facilities have been closed to the public since March as part of the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
To protect licensed professionals, staff and clients, health and safety protocols for the reopening of cosmetology and massage and bodywork businesses offering personal care services include:
• Screening customers and staff no more than 24 hours before a scheduled appointment and immediately prior to or upon arrival at the business. Any individual who reports having any symptom consistent with COVID-19 in the last 72 hours, or having had exposure to an individual suspected of having had or confirmed to have had COVID-19 in the last 14 days, cannot be permitted to enter, whether for work or a schedule service.
• Requiring appointments for all services, with no walk-ins being permitted.
• Limiting the number of people allowed in an establishment at any given time. Only staff and clients receiving services by appointment should be inside the establishment.
• Spacing appointments to allow time for cleaning and disinfecting between customers.
• Checking temperatures for clients and staff prior to entry, regardless of symptoms. Individuals with a temperature over 100.4 shall not be permitted to enter the shop to work or for an appointment.
• Taking steps to reconfigure the space within the business to ensure at least six feet of distance between individuals wherever possible and implementing adaptations to the space with physical barriers, signs, tape or floor markers to facilitate social distancing.
• Requiring everyone entering the premises to wear masks or a face covering at all times, with limited exceptions.
• Requiring the removal of reusable items such as magazines, toys, and samples.
• Complying with additional requirements for certain services.
Shop owners and licensed providers of personal health services must also employ enhanced cleaning, disinfection, and other health and safety practices, and assist with contact-tracing efforts.
The Division’s Administrative Order includes cosmetology shops, barber shops, beauty salons, hair braiding shops, nail salons, and massage establishments.
Electrology services, which are overseen by the Electrologists Advisory Committee of the State Board of Medical Examiners, must follow the safety procedures applicable to all healthcare providers established by the Division’s May 18 Administrative Order 2020-07, as well as applicable statutes and regulations.
WASHINGTON – The U.S. Small Business Administration has reopened the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) and EIDL Advance program portal to all eligible applicants experiencing economic impacts due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The program was paused on May 4 to allow agricultural businesses the opportunity to apply for assistance.
SBA’s EIDL program offers long-term, low interest assistance for a small business or non-profit. These loans can provide vital economic support to help alleviate temporary loss of revenue. EIDL assistance can be used to cover payroll and inventory, pay debt or fund other expenses. Additionally, the EIDL Advance will provide up to $10,000 ($1,000 per employee) of emergency economic relief to businesses that are currently experiencing temporary difficulties, and these emergency grants do not have to be repaid.
The SBA is also assisting small businesses and non-profits with access to the federal forgivable loan program, the Paycheck Protection Program, which is currently accepting applications until June 30, 2020.
For additional information, please visit the SBA disaster assistance website at SBA.gov/Disaster or to apply for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan visit https://covid19relief.sba.gov/#/.
The Absecon Library will be holding curbside pick-up from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday through Saturday.
Any patrons who have submitted a request for a book through us or the Atlantic County Library system will receive a phone call. Patrons are directed to park outside the library, call (609) 646-2228, and a staff member will deliver the books to the vehicle.
BRIDGETON -- While the Cumberland County Library remains closed to the public, in-person services are being phased back incrementally.
Beginning Monday, the library is accepting returned materials in its curbside book-drop. The library is asking that books be returned on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and that DVDs and other multimedia be returned on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Due-dates for all materials are currently extended through the end of June and will be extended through July 31. Fines will not be accrued during the library's closure.
The Cumberland County Library will begin a contact-less curbside service, by appointment, beginning on June 22. This service will be available Monday through Thursday, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Appointments can be made by calling the library at 856-453-2210, ext. 26100.
Atlantic County health officials on Monday reported no deaths related to COVID-19 for the fifth time over an eight-day stretch.
The county said there were seven new positive tests confirmed in three men, ages 51-85 and four women, ages 43-100. Four of those residents were located in Absecon, and one each in Egg Harbor Township, Hammonton and Northfield.
Today’s cases bring the countywide totals to 2,560 positives with 1,248 cleared as recovered and 182 deaths.
Total positive cases of COVID-19 in Cape May County was 680, including 60 deaths, as of Monday. That is up six positive cases from Sunday, but no new reported deaths.
Cumberland County reported four new deaths and 17 new positive cases since Saturday, bringing their totals to 110 and 2,335, respectively.
Gov. Phil Murphy will hold his daily briefing on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic at 1 p.m. in Trenton.
Murphy will be joined by Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan, and New Jersey Economic Development Authority CEO Tim Sullivan.
Later, Murphy will appear on "The Lead with Jake Tapper" on CNN to discuss the coronavirus response at 4:15 p.m.
Due to the uncertainty and ongoing rules and regulations concerning COVID-19, the Atlantic County Women’s Hall of Fame Board of Trustees has rescheduled the 2020 Dinner and Induction Ceremony from June 25 to March 25, 2021.
Those being inducted are Automne C. Bennett, Tamu K. Lane, Dorrie Papademetriou, Ruth Raphel,Carolyn E. Rott and Henrietta Shelton.
Current reservations and payments will be honored for the 2021 Dinner and Induction Ceremony, which will be held at the Atlantic City Country Club. For questions, call Missy Phillips at 609-204-0600.
